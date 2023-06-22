This guy had martin tyler summed up.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyQ5SxLR11g&t=129s



Cant believe I've never seen that before. Absolutely brilliant, and exactly how I imagine Tyler looked for all those goals. If any another team scored that Beneteke overhead kick, he'd have been doing laps of the commentators gantry.He's definitely been by far the worst of a very average bunch over the years, compared to legends like Motson and Tyldesley.I've often thought commentators play it safe far too often, and I wish we'd occassionally get one of those Spanish /Portuguese/South America commentators drafted in who go apeshit when either team scores (Gooooooooooooal..........gogogogooooooooal !!).But my favourite is Ray Hudson who clearly just loves football, and comes up with brilliant metaphors for every good move or goal. We should get him on PL games, and also bin off dullards like Lineker/Shearer/Jenas from Match of the Day and get people with passion instead...