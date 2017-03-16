« previous next »
Author Topic: 23/24 TV Fixtures  (Read 46621 times)

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #400 on: February 4, 2024, 12:54:31 pm »
Surely, its now 5 weeks to the city game and yet no news  :butt
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #401 on: February 4, 2024, 07:13:39 pm »
Quote from: arnabroy26 on February  4, 2024, 12:54:31 pm
Surely, its now 5 weeks to the city game and yet no news  :butt

Suffice to say the match won't be on Saturday 9 March, due to our Europa League participation. So it's either be going to be the Sunday or Monday.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #402 on: February 4, 2024, 08:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Alf on February  4, 2024, 07:13:39 pm
Suffice to say the match won't be on Saturday 9 March, due to our Europa League participation. So it's either be going to be the Sunday or Monday.

This game was surely always going to be the Sunday 16:30 KO
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #403 on: February 5, 2024, 03:58:04 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on February  4, 2024, 08:26:38 pm
This game was surely always going to be the Sunday 16:30 KO

That's been my gut feel from the outset and suspect the delay to this being announced is due to Sky wanting to show this and Man Utd/Everton on the same day & objections from the bizzies.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #404 on: February 5, 2024, 05:33:17 pm »
Sun 10th 3.45pm City
Sun 17th 2pm the shite
Sun 31st 2pm Brighton
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #405 on: February 5, 2024, 05:33:39 pm »
City game sunday 3.45
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #406 on: February 5, 2024, 05:44:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on February  5, 2024, 05:33:17 pm
Sun 10th 3.45pm City
Sun 17th 2pm the shite
Sun 31st 2pm Brighton


Aren't the FA cup quarters weekend of 17th March
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #407 on: February 5, 2024, 05:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on February  5, 2024, 05:44:14 pm

Aren't the FA cup quarters weekend of 17th March


Yes, it is mentined on the lfc site.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #408 on: February 5, 2024, 05:46:08 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on February  5, 2024, 05:33:39 pm
City game sunday 3.45

Police involvement?
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #409 on: February 5, 2024, 05:48:09 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on February  5, 2024, 05:33:39 pm
City game sunday 3.45

Yes, club have just confirmed it.
« Reply #410 on: February 5, 2024, 06:26:26 pm »
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
21/02/2024 19:30 Luton (h)
25/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
28/02/2024 20:00 FA CUP Round 5 - Watford/Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
10/03/2024 15:45 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
17/03/2024 14:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
31/03/2024 14:00 Brighton (h)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
FREE MIDWEEK
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
FREE MIDWEEK
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final
« Reply #411 on: February 5, 2024, 07:31:11 pm »
fair enough. that 3.45 kickoff time has deterred me from doing anything criminal.  ;D :o
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #412 on: February 6, 2024, 07:44:38 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  5, 2024, 07:31:11 pm
fair enough. that 3.45 kickoff time has deterred me from doing anything criminal.  ;D :o

How random is that time. Is it to avoid another game of something?

My waiting list is below 400 for this, should be guaranteed
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #413 on: February 6, 2024, 07:51:26 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  5, 2024, 07:31:11 pm
fair enough. that 3.45 kickoff time has deterred me from doing anything criminal.  ;D :o
If theyd made it 4:30, I was all ready to bottle their bus

Probably just leave it now though
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #414 on: February 6, 2024, 10:01:23 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  6, 2024, 07:51:26 am
If theyd made it 4:30, I was all ready to bottle their bus

Probably just leave it now though

;D
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #415 on: February 6, 2024, 10:05:53 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on February  6, 2024, 07:44:38 am
How random is that time. Is it to avoid another game of something?

My waiting list is below 400 for this, should be guaranteed

seems to be for "policing reasons" but it makes no real sense. maybe in their minds they think it'll be still light out? who knows the minds of the police, baffling
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #416 on: February 6, 2024, 10:07:16 am »
Nigh time, like drinking in sight of grass, makes us all become hoodlums
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #417 on: February 6, 2024, 07:02:15 pm »
Have got tickets for the Palace game, presume that will move to Sunday or Monday if they get through next round of Europa?
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #418 on: February 6, 2024, 07:19:24 pm »
Quote from: mikey9281 on February  6, 2024, 07:02:15 pm
Have got tickets for the Palace game, presume that will move to Sunday or Monday if they get through next round of Europa?
Yes that's correct.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #419 on: February 6, 2024, 07:37:45 pm »
Quote from: mikey9281 on February  6, 2024, 07:02:15 pm
Have got tickets for the Palace game, presume that will move to Sunday or Monday if they get through next round of Europa?
Definitely will be the Sunday, the Monday is the Hillsborough anniversary
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #420 on: February 8, 2024, 10:59:38 am »
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
21/02/2024 19:30 Luton (h)
25/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
28/02/2024 20:00 FA CUP Round 5 - Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
10/03/2024 15:45 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
17/03/2024 14:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
31/03/2024 14:00 Brighton (h)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
FREE MIDWEEK
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
FREE MIDWEEK
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #421 on: February 8, 2024, 11:05:05 am »
First leg of Europa League is definitely away
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #422 on: February 14, 2024, 06:04:42 pm »
The Liverpool website used to be a good source for finding the answer but the fixtures tab isnt working.

Is the Luton game televised next week?

EDIT: seems to be working again and it appears that its not.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #423 on: February 14, 2024, 06:24:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on February 14, 2024, 06:04:42 pm
The Liverpool website used to be a good source for finding the answer but the fixtures tab isnt working.

Is the Luton game televised next week?

EDIT: seems to be working again and it appears that its not.

It was originally a Saturday 3pm so was never scheduled to be live. And Sky would have to pay a fee to UEFA as it's on CL night
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #424 on: February 15, 2024, 10:20:35 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  8, 2024, 10:59:38 am
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
21/02/2024 19:30 Luton (h)
25/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
28/02/2024 20:00 FA CUP Round 5 - Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
10/03/2024 15:45 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
17/03/2024 14:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
31/03/2024 14:00 Brighton (h)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
FREE MIDWEEK
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
FREE MIDWEEK
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final

thanks for this btw, been v useful.

just a request for next season, if you could just type out the exact dates i can possibly do other things or go on holiday without missing matches that'd be helpful  ;D ;D
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #425 on: February 15, 2024, 01:08:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February 15, 2024, 10:20:35 am
thanks for this btw, been v useful.

just a request for next season, if you could just type out the exact dates i can possibly do other things or go on holiday without missing matches that'd be helpful  ;D ;D

I'll bear that in mind  ;D

For what it's worth, you can definitely have a wee break away between 18/03 and 30/03 this year  :D
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #426 on: February 15, 2024, 02:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 15, 2024, 01:08:29 pm
I'll bear that in mind  ;D

For what it's worth, you can definitely have a wee break away between 18/03 and 30/03 this year  :D

actually had fired up skyscanner for those dates earlier because of your calendar  8)
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #427 on: February 15, 2024, 09:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  8, 2024, 10:59:38 am
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
21/02/2024 19:30 Luton (h)
25/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
28/02/2024 20:00 FA CUP Round 5 - Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
10/03/2024 15:45 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
17/03/2024 14:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
31/03/2024 14:00 Brighton (h)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
FREE MIDWEEK
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
FREE MIDWEEK
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final


Winning the league at Goodison rearranged for 2nd to last game of the season, party for wolves and then two finals .
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #428 on: February 16, 2024, 12:39:35 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on February 15, 2024, 09:52:51 pm
Winning the league at Goodison rearranged for 2nd to last game of the season, party for wolves and then two finals .
Thats the dream but if we make it to the FA Cup Final, realistically it will be Fulham away that week and not Everton away.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #429 on: February 16, 2024, 11:05:15 am »
The Everton match will be scheduled for the first free week.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #430 on: February 16, 2024, 11:27:53 am »
Palace almost certain to be the Sunday then unless we get knocked out of the EL? Unless they put it on Monday Night of course.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #431 on: February 16, 2024, 11:42:16 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 16, 2024, 11:27:53 am
Palace almost certain to be the Sunday then unless we get knocked out of the EL? Unless they put it on Monday Night of course.
Won't be the Monday, that's the Hillsborough anniversary
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #432 on: February 16, 2024, 12:09:34 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 16, 2024, 11:42:16 am
Won't be the Monday, that's the Hillsborough anniversary

Good shout, hadn't triggered with me it was the 15th.

Presuming they'll have to confirm the date before the second leg of the last 16, it'll have to be Sunday.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #433 on: February 16, 2024, 12:10:49 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 16, 2024, 11:27:53 am
Palace almost certain to be the Sunday then unless we get knocked out of the EL? Unless they put it on Monday Night of course.

Palace and Fulham/FA Cup semi will both be Sunday.
Spurs will be Sunday if we progress in Europe with Villa also likey to be Sunday should we get to the FA Cup semi final.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #434 on: February 16, 2024, 01:58:05 pm »
Cheers Barney.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #435 on: February 16, 2024, 02:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 16, 2024, 12:10:49 pm
Palace and Fulham/FA Cup semi will both be Sunday.
Spurs will be Sunday if we progress in Europe with Villa also likey to be Sunday should we get to the FA Cup semi final.

If Brighton make other semi final, then there's potentially as issue
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #436 on: February 16, 2024, 02:21:13 pm »
Is there a reason United can't be Saturday or is it completely open?
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #437 on: February 16, 2024, 02:45:00 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 16, 2024, 02:21:13 pm
Is there a reason United can't be Saturday or is it completely open?
Could be any day.. No Euro footy before it and the Sheff United game on the Wednesday
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #438 on: Today at 10:44:41 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 16, 2024, 12:10:49 pm
Palace and Fulham/FA Cup semi will both be Sunday.
Spurs will be Sunday if we progress in Europe with Villa also likey to be Sunday should we get to the FA Cup semi final.

Are you sure on the Palace game? I need to book travel but have no idea when they'll announce it.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #439 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
Quote from: exCite on Today at 10:44:41 am
Are you sure on the Palace game? I need to book travel but have no idea when they'll announce it.

It's on the assumption that we get through the last 16 in Europa League.
You could wait until Friday until the draw is made to decide whether you believe it's a walkover or we end up with what could be a tough tie.

But if we get through it's 100% going to be Sunday. Can't be Saturday if we're playing Europa League the Thursday before. Won't be Monday as it's 15th April.

Quote
The Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks' notice (from the first match in the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December, and five weeks from January until Match Round 37. The Premier League will not be publicly announcing the release dates for each broadcast cycle.

Going by this, April fixtures should be announced no later than 27th February, but they have shown in the last few months they don't give a fuck and will do what they want.
