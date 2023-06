***Congratulations to Beneath- The RAWK Ascot champion Tipster 2023***

'Beneath' followed up his amazing Day 4 performance with a solid final day. Aside from an early move by Chromed, none of the potential overnight challengers threatened his place at the top today. He won the event comfortably in the end.Well played Beneath on achieving your first RAWK tipping major trophy.Day 5 top scorer was Barney's daughter. She predicted 3 amazingly priced winners and as such, will be receiving a Frozen DVD along with a bag of Haribo from her father's winnings.Trophy presentation to follow over the next few days. Thanks for playing guys.