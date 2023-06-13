***In the event of the leaders being tied for the lead at the conclusion of the final day of racing. The overall winner will be determined by the number of winners picked, if still tied then it will go to 2nd places, then 3rd places, and so on until we have a winner. If the players cannot be split we will have a playoff on the earliest UK meeting on the Monday immediately following the festival***

The 2023 Royal Ascot meeting kicks off next week on Tuesday 20th June. Therefore, it's time to get the third tipping competition of the season underway.Following his Aintree victory, GOAT, Aedge (AKA The Edge), is gunning for his 3rd major title of the season, all while at the same time bagging the elusive career Grand Slam (winning Cheltenham, Aintree, Ascot, and Goodwood titles).Flat specialists, Duvva and Gerry will be aiming to stop this Edge tipping juggernaut. Gerry and Duvva, are both seeking their 3rd career titles. That's before we even mention Salger and Flash, who both are also looking for their 3rd trophy lift. So Edge won't have this easy.On to the game...The scoring for the game is almost the same as the other competitions and is quite simple.Pick one horse per race on each of the 5 days of the Royal Ascot meeting. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.Winner - 15 pointsSecond - 10 pointsThird - 7 pointsFourth - 4 pointsPoints are only awarded for places conforming to the bookie's industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded for the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results Bonus points are available as follows. Starting from this year's competition, there are extra bonus points for winners and placed horses at 100/1 and over.Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus PointsWinner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus pointsWinner 16/1 and over = 15 bonus pointsWinner 8/1 and over = 5 bonus pointsPlaced horses 100/1 and over - 15 Bonus PointsPlaced horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus pointsPlaced horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus pointsNOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.On each day of racing, you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection WINS, then you receive DOUBLE points. The double point bonus may encourage people to try and NAP a more risky selection at longer odds and therefore gain more points. It also gives people further down the leaderboard a chance to move up with a bit more of a risk/reward tactic.So to clarify the scoring and NAP bonus - if you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 20 points as standard (15 + 5). If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double and get 40 points. Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2). Napping an odds-on favourite would gather no odds bonus and get you the standard 15 points for a winner then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.I will provide a daily points tally and overall leaderboard each evening in this thread and will also update the tables on this OP.Important info:Entries are to be posted in this thread BEFORE the first race each day. (you can also post the night before if you wish).Any Non-Runners in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite. In the event of Jt Favs, you will be allocated the first one alphabetically.If you don't think you've got the time to make any proper selections on one of the days at least try and post something along the lines of "Fav every race".NEW TO THE ROYAL ASCOT COMPETITON - If for any day's racing you feel you won't have time to post your full selections then simply post the words "auto pick" and I will use a random generator to select a horse for each race that day and a random NAP. I will then post the selections for the player in this thread before the first race starts.**Anyone with edits on their original post AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void ALL their selections for that day!!! No exceptions**Any player who neglects to post entries for any 2 of the 5 festival days will be removed completely from the competition. NO EXCEPTIONS. This rule allows players to miss posting selections for any one day and also gives new players the opportunity to join the competition a day late (Wednesday).Please feel free to post/edit your selections right up to the time of the first race each day or maybe even post your whole week's selections in one go. (reminder: NRs will always be replaced by SP Fav)Again, if you're pressed for time to get your entry in, I'll even accept an entry posted in the thread consisting of random numbers eg: 8,5,11,9,3,2, or maybe even 'number 2 every race'. If any of these number selections don't figure in the race you will still get the SP favorite and a chance to score points.Late selections will be accepted on any day but obviously, only the selections for the races that remain at the time of posting will score points.Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM.No prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned 'RAWK Champion Ascot Tipster 2023' and getting their name inscribed on the magnificent 'virtual' trophy (as seen below)