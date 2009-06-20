« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: What draws people to Johnson + Trump  (Read 3612 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,341
  • The first five yards........
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #80 on: June 15, 2023, 05:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 15, 2023, 03:01:44 pm
1. Modern culture favours the interesting and controversial, people can no longer listen to anyone for more than 10 minutes before getting bored or cynical, anyone who says controversial things, even if they are patently untrue, are 'good viewing'.

2. Levels of modern day ignorance are stunning and there to be tapped into, that's why fake news is such a popular term. There are a lot of people who want to believe certain things and therefore go along with anything that supports their pre-conceived view.


Are these things true BBN? There seems to be a consensus that they are, but I sometimes wonder.

1. The short-attention span idea doesn't explain other modern phenomena like binge-viewing. Football itself continues to thrive and grow - 90 minutes-plus of intense concentration, plus all the chat before and afterwards. Even within football it is the long, unfolding story of the league, not the quick fix of the Cup, which grabs the attention and keeps it.

2. Are people more ignorant than they used to be? They shouldn't be. A generation or two back it was very rare indeed for a child to get to university. Now a very large part of the population goes. I know this isn't a sure guide to intelligence, let alone wisdom, but we certainly live in the most highly-educated society this country has ever seen.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,015
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #81 on: June 15, 2023, 07:49:27 pm »
i don't think it's just a modern/social media thing. I do think Johnson just knows how to tap into that weirdness that's inherent in a substantial section of the English. Jimmy Savile had a similar schtick. The buffoon, the caricature, the blonde floppy headed eccentric arsehole who did and said whatever the fuck he wanted and was loved by a swathe of the population.

The pair of them were always wrong 'uns, everyone knew they were wrong uns (obviously different scales) but loads thought they were great and funny eccentric lads.

The Savile comparison shows it's not just a new thing. That man was always utterly vile but loads loved him (and very much establishment protected). Johnson the same. They didn't even have to hide who they were. Loads of gullible idiots lapped it up.
« Last Edit: June 15, 2023, 07:57:48 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #82 on: June 15, 2023, 07:56:11 pm »
I think the internet has allowed people to form little social circles where they can validate their nasty bigotries, posting horrible messages online. The appeal of Boris and Donald is that they validate these views through coded messaging that the right-wing press allows them to get away with.

So you get the Proud Boys being all in favour of Donald as he's for building a wall to protect America from the "flood of immigrants", and all the nasty little comments Donald makes.

You get Boris and his lies about the EU, immigrants, slurs about Muslims, Black people etc.

Going off on a slight tangent, it's the same thing with Graham Hancock and his bullshit Aliens/Ancient Civilization documentaries and books. He doesn't actually say anything aloud about race, but the whole thing is based upon the idea that non-white people aren't capable of building impressive monuments without outside help. It attracts white supremacists and allows them to have their views about race validated in a public forum. It also validated their view that the social/scientiific consensus is all some kind of conspiracy.
« Last Edit: June 15, 2023, 08:02:00 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,341
  • The first five yards........
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #83 on: June 15, 2023, 07:59:11 pm »
I'm struck right now by what's missing from Johnson's recent attack on the Parliamentary Privileges Committee and the entire Houses of Parliament. What's missing is a private army. When right-wing populists launch an all-out attack on democratic institutions like Johnson has just done they normally have para-militaries waiting in the wings - like Mussolini, Hitler and Trump. Johnson has nothing. That's why we can laugh at the fucker. But if he had a militia I suspect he's the sort of person who would happily use them.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,759
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #84 on: June 15, 2023, 08:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 15, 2023, 07:59:11 pm
I'm struck right now by what's missing from Johnson's recent attack on the Parliamentary Privileges Committee and the entire Houses of Parliament. What's missing is a private army. When right-wing populists launch an all-out attack on democratic institutions like Johnson has just done they normally have para-militaries waiting in the wings - like Mussolini, Hitler and Trump. Johnson has nothing. That's why we can laugh at the fucker. But if he had a militia I suspect he's the sort of person who would happily use them.



Trump without rednecks toting guns. It's a scary prospect what the lunatic would have stirred up if we had the same unhinged, armed militias to call upon.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #85 on: June 15, 2023, 08:04:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 15, 2023, 08:02:04 pm
Trump without rednecks toting guns. It's a scary prospect what the lunatic would have stirred up if we had the same unhinged, armed militias to call upon.

I'm am sort of happy today, as Boris is being given the right good kicking from all sides that Trump should have got in the US. We've had a look into the political abyss, and said no thanks.
« Last Edit: June 15, 2023, 08:07:13 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #86 on: June 16, 2023, 12:08:03 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 15, 2023, 05:52:28 pm
Are these things true BBN? There seems to be a consensus that they are, but I sometimes wonder.

1. The short-attention span idea doesn't explain other modern phenomena like binge-viewing. Football itself continues to thrive and grow - 90 minutes-plus of intense concentration, plus all the chat before and afterwards. Even within football it is the long, unfolding story of the league, not the quick fix of the Cup, which grabs the attention and keeps it.

2. Are people more ignorant than they used to be? They shouldn't be. A generation or two back it was very rare indeed for a child to get to university. Now a very large part of the population goes. I know this isn't a sure guide to intelligence, let alone wisdom, but we certainly live in the most highly-educated society this country has ever seen.
1. Yeah, but people don't bingewatch anything taxing really. watching the sopranos or a football game is not that tough but you will still see people at the game on their phones
2. I think you missed a little there, I think people have split into two, those who use the internet/media to expand their knowledge and those who use it to narrow their interests. It was not as easy to avoid information 40 years ago, it's dead easy now, you just record what you want and avoid the rest, your google searches will reflect the width or narrowness of your interests as well.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,831
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #87 on: June 16, 2023, 01:48:46 am »
They talk shit in so much confidence it's almost believable on a surface level to your average person.
Logged

Offline peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • YNWA
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #88 on: June 16, 2023, 06:40:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 16, 2023, 01:48:46 am
They talk shit in so much confidence it's almost believable on a surface level to your average person.

It doesn't help that the media actively thrive on it rather than call it out.  Journalists looking for clicks rather than actually investigating and scrutinising.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,031
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #89 on: June 16, 2023, 12:45:28 pm »
By vocalising, on a public stage, their simplistic populist misrepresentations of the world, they legitimised and liberated the indefensible prejudices, that the public previously kept locked away in the vast dark void of their largely unused brains, in such a way that the easily led could call upon to justify such prejudices without too much/any thought. Frottage led the way.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #90 on: June 16, 2023, 12:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on June 15, 2023, 08:04:39 pm
I'm am sort of happy today, as Boris is being given the right good kicking from all sides that Trump should have got in the US. We've had a look into the political abyss, and said no thanks.


Johnson deserves a kicking, but I can't shake the feeling that all of this is just some other fraction of the Tory party getting rid of a rival. Someone else is fearing that Johnson is still popular enough at the next leadership reshuffle, that they try to finish him while they can. Not sure if its rich boy Sunak, or the even nastier, even more right wing nutjobs in the party. It has whiffs of disposing if someone who has outlived his usefulness.

Should probably be in the tory thread this.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #91 on: June 16, 2023, 01:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 15, 2023, 03:01:44 pm
1. Modern culture favours the interesting and controversial, people can no longer listen to anyone for more than 10 minutes before getting bored or cynical, anyone who says controversial things, even if they are patently untrue, are 'good viewing'.


2. Levels of modern day ignorance are stunning and there to be tapped into, that's why fake news is such a popular term. There are a lot of people who want to believe certain things and therefore go along with anything that supports their pre-conceived view.


The best example of the latter of the above was when I watched 10 minutes of GB news (know thy enemy) the other day with Nigel Frottage.  Someone phoned in to complain about the amount of potholes in the roads, anyone with half a brain would realise this relates to the marginalisation of local government and central government cuts. Nigel managed to blame migrants saying we were spending the money on them and had none left for the roads. Given 99% of people who watch GB news probably do not like migrants, I would suggest the majority of them would then spout that argument verbatim when they next go to the pub. It's slimy shit that spreads the best and Johnson and Trump know that as well.


As regards ignorance I have always said that more TV stations and the Internet increase your ability to expand your mind, they also have the ability to contract it as well because there are so many places you can go now to avoid educating yourself. Half (or more) of the population have gone down a deep, dark rabbit hole.

I wonder if the accessability of knowledge (and with it the expectation that you should know everything) has put lots of people onto the "false confidence high" of the Dunning-Krueger learning curve:



They have heard something about it, so they think they already know everything. They haven't looked into it long enough to realise they actually don't know anything. Instead, they double down on their perceived "expertise" by believing populist opinions about the topic. Maybe in the past, before the internet and millions of TV channels, more people were stuck at the "Huh? Never heard of that" stage.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #92 on: June 16, 2023, 03:09:29 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 16, 2023, 12:53:09 pm
Johnson deserves a kicking, but I can't shake the feeling that all of this is just some other fraction of the Tory party getting rid of a rival. Someone else is fearing that Johnson is still popular enough at the next leadership reshuffle, that they try to finish him while they can. Not sure if its rich boy Sunak, or the even nastier, even more right wing nutjobs in the party. It has whiffs of disposing if someone who has outlived his usefulness.

Should probably be in the tory thread this.

Or perhaps change the title to What attracts people to far-right populist scumbags like
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,341
  • The first five yards........
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #93 on: June 16, 2023, 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 16, 2023, 01:09:33 pm
I wonder if the accessability of knowledge (and with it the expectation that you should know everything) has put lots of people onto the "false confidence high" of the Dunning-Krueger learning curve:



They have heard something about it, so they think they already know everything. They haven't looked into it long enough to realise they actually don't know anything. Instead, they double down on their perceived "expertise" by believing populist opinions about the topic. Maybe in the past, before the internet and millions of TV channels, more people were stuck at the "Huh? Never heard of that" stage.

There's got to something in that theory.

It's often said that the semi-educated are the most dangerous. People who know enough to be sceptical but not enough to form a balanced judgement. People who aspire "to do your own research mate" but don't have the full tool-kit to do it properly. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #94 on: June 16, 2023, 04:30:02 pm »
Personally I prefer my governments to be run by people smarter than me (it cant be that hard!), people like Trump and Johnson are not smarter than me. Theyre definitely in the I know everything/high confidence mould because thats how theyve been bred. Theyre so dumb they routinely overruled actual experts.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #95 on: June 16, 2023, 04:48:45 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 16, 2023, 04:30:02 pm
Personally I prefer my governments to be run by people smarter than me (it cant be that hard!), people like Trump and Johnson are not smarter than me. Theyre definitely in the I know everything/high confidence mould because thats how theyve been bred. Theyre so dumb they routinely overruled actual experts.
Johnson does come across as a brilliant politician sometimes as he avoids criticism with ease. defuses serious accusations that point out his nasty side with a joke that takes the heat out of the moment, people end up giggling when they would outraged if the same attacks were hurled at another politician.
One thing about Narcissists is they all have the ability to defend anything they have done wrong, any attack on their personality. it's doesn't make them clever, they always lay the blame on others, whataboutery just comes natural. am sure Johnson probably thinks he's innocent sometimes as well.
« Last Edit: June 16, 2023, 04:52:59 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • Never Forget
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #96 on: June 16, 2023, 05:40:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 14, 2023, 08:14:45 am
Its also simple solutions to complex problems.

Trump will solve the Ukraine Russia war in 24 hours

Johnson, oven baked brexit deal.

Simple solutions to complex problems. Theyre bollocks obviously, but many buy them

Loads of great answers in here. I think Corbin and Hillary contributed to their success by being so hopeless people voted for Trump and Boris as they couldn't stand what Hillary and Corbin stood for. The democrat party put Hillary forward when large swathes of the party wanted Bernie. There was a good documentary on it somewhere. Democrats upset their own people, as did Corbin.

Trump promised to 'fix' the health care system, which is a massive bug bear for lots of working people in the states. As your stated, a simple statement about a very complex problem. In the end he did fuck all about health care and it is exactly the same.

Both of them are full of shit. I knew Boris was a fraud after the Brexit vote when Cameron resigned and Boris put himself out of the running for PM. He knew it was an impossible problem and he didn't expect to win. It wasn't a problem he wanted to fix, he just wanted to complain about it.

Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #97 on: June 16, 2023, 05:55:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 16, 2023, 05:40:27 pm
Loads of great answers in here. I think Corbin and Hillary contributed to their success by being so hopeless people voted for Trump and Boris as they couldn't stand what Hillary and Corbin stood for. The democrat party put Hillary forward when large swathes of the party wanted Bernie. There was a good documentary on it somewhere. Democrats upset their own people, as did Corbin.
Do you really believe that the US electorate would have voted for Bernie Sanders? All polls pointed to him being annihilated by Trump in 2016 if he was the Democratic candidate. Could the Democrats have chosen a better candidate than H. Clinton? Certainly. But that, clearly, was not Bernie sanders (not if your aim is to win the election).
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • Never Forget
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #98 on: June 16, 2023, 06:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 16, 2023, 05:55:50 pm
Do you really believe that the US electorate would have voted for Bernie Sanders? All polls pointed to him being annihilated by Trump in 2016 if he was the Democratic candidate. Could the Democrats have chosen a better candidate than H. Clinton? Certainly. But that, clearly, was not Bernie sanders (not if your aim is to win the election).

I don't remember thinking it would have been an annihilation

Guardian article also suggests it would have been closer

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/nov/15/bernie-sanders-donald-trump-election

my point was that the Democratic party pissed off its own voters. Bernie won the popular vote among democrats but the party machine wanted Hillary in West Virginia

https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-delegation-at-dnc-votes-for-clinton-over-sanders-by-1/article_80b8e3a5-5ce3-5092-95d0-a41cd1875707.html

Former Democrat voters voted Trump after feeling let down by their own party. Former labor voters did the same with Corbin.

« Last Edit: June 16, 2023, 06:09:40 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #99 on: June 16, 2023, 06:08:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 16, 2023, 05:40:27 pm
Loads of great answers in here. I think Corbin and Hillary contributed to their success by being so hopeless people voted for Trump and Boris as they couldn't stand what Hillary and Corbin stood for. The democrat party put Hillary forward when large swathes of the party wanted Bernie. There was a good documentary on it somewhere. Democrats upset their own people, as did Corbin.

Trump promised to 'fix' the health care system, which is a massive bug bear for lots of working people in the states. As your stated, a simple statement about a very complex problem. In the end he did fuck all about health care and it is exactly the same.

Both of them are full of shit. I knew Boris was a fraud after the Brexit vote when Cameron resigned and Boris put himself out of the running for PM. He knew it was an impossible problem and he didn't expect to win. It wasn't a problem he wanted to fix, he just wanted to complain about it.
Frottage did the same. went missing for a couple of years keeping his head down on Brexit and concentrated on other issues, he always said he would emigrate if Brexit failed. nope, he's admitted Brexit has failed but he's back again stirring the Brexit shit all again. please send the Monies to Nige .com

Frottage was one of the first to argue for stricter voter suppression laws with a lie. how everyone knows the UK has a serious problem with voter fraud, imagine many swallowed that lie without questioning if it's true. of course it wasn't. 1 conviction for voter fraud at the previous election. 1 voter fraud case out of roughly 35 million votes, afaik that was cast by a candidate standing at the election as well but I could be wrong.
Anyone thinking he's for the man in the street has been conned big time.

I agree with most of your post except for Bernie, he would never have won the Presidency, to much of a Commie in the US to win over the majority.

« Last Edit: June 16, 2023, 06:19:16 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • Never Forget
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #100 on: June 16, 2023, 06:11:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 16, 2023, 06:08:50 pm

I agree with most of your post except for Bernie, he would never have won the Precedency, to much of a Commie in the US to win over the majority.


I didn't say Bernie would win. I just said the Democrats and Labor upset their own people so they instead voted for Boris and Trump.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #101 on: June 16, 2023, 06:24:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 16, 2023, 06:11:08 pm
I didn't say Bernie would win. I just said the Democrats and Labor upset their own people so they instead voted for Boris and Trump.
Sorry my mistake, impression I got was it was a mistake to have Clinton stand against Trump as it lost them Democrat voters who wanted Bernie. I understand now, it's a explanation on one of the reasons Clinton lost.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #102 on: June 16, 2023, 08:56:25 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 16, 2023, 01:09:33 pm
I wonder if the accessability of knowledge (and with it the expectation that you should know everything) has put lots of people onto the "false confidence high" of the Dunning-Krueger learning curve:



They have heard something about it, so they think they already know everything. They haven't looked into it long enough to realise they actually don't know anything. Instead, they double down on their perceived "expertise" by believing populist opinions about the topic. Maybe in the past, before the internet and millions of TV channels, more people were stuck at the "Huh? Never heard of that" stage.
That's the one, there are a lot of people who live their lives on the left of that graph.
Also there are people who marry prison inmates in the USA, they are prime material
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,341
  • The first five yards........
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #103 on: June 17, 2023, 10:13:30 am »
Some relevant points made by Jonathan Freedland in the Guardian....

 https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jun/16/donald-trump-boris-johnson-law-silvio-berlusconi

...including this.

While a majority of Republicans continue to believe Trump had the 2020 election stolen from him, a Savanta poll shows that a narrow majority of Conservative voters accept the committees verdict that Johnson deliberately misled parliament. Put that difference down to the contrasting media landscapes of the two countries: the continued existence of the BBC means Britains political tribes do not yet exist within wholly separate, sealed-off infospheres.

Once the BBC has gone it will be much easier for the next right-wing populist to go all the way. Not least because there might be a left-wing populist opposition with an equal contempt for parliament and the law.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #104 on: June 17, 2023, 10:44:36 am »
Was just going to post that. Spot on!
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #105 on: June 17, 2023, 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June 13, 2023, 01:02:28 pm
No comparison, imo.

For all his faults, Boris has many good qualities.

The best part of Trump ran down his mother's leg.
Fuck me. What are these "good qualities" out of interest?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • Never Forget
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #106 on: June 19, 2023, 08:25:10 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 17, 2023, 10:09:47 pm
Fuck me. What are these "good qualities" out of interest?

I don't think anyone has clicked has clicked on this thread and not wondered what the are these good qualities Jambutty speaks of.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #107 on: June 19, 2023, 09:50:20 pm »
I suppose he galvanised support for Ukraine, but we all know that was just another attempt to save his reputation with an insincere Churchill tribute act. Few were fooled.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #108 on: June 20, 2023, 01:34:08 am »
Isn't this one of the explanations on why people think it's ok to vote for Trump and Johnson, neither have any good qualities but even if they have 1 or 2 it still shouldn't play any part in your judgement on who you think is best for PM or POTUS.
If someone is a corrupt racist narcistic psychopathic liar who will take the country down the pan to get and keep power then there is no counter argument of he has some good qualities, people do seem to ignore all these terrible characteristics in Johnson and Trump for stupid reasons, in Johnsons case, "I think he's funny so I will vote for him."
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,341
  • The first five yards........
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #109 on: June 20, 2023, 09:25:53 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 19, 2023, 09:50:20 pm
I suppose he galvanised support for Ukraine, but we all know that was just another attempt to save his reputation with an insincere Churchill tribute act. Few were fooled.

Imagine Johnson during the Blitz, outside the smoking ruins of Downing street. "Why didn't you observe the black-out Prime Minister? Why were all the lights blazing?"
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,776
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #110 on: June 20, 2023, 12:22:07 pm »
Apologies that this touches on areas already covered. I wrote it when the thread first appeared by found myself, er, unable to post for a while.

Quote from: oldfordie on June 13, 2023, 12:32:02 pm
Millions are still drawn too Hitlers charisma today. Historians have argued if we can find anything to add to why this happens then all the research and debates have been worth it.

I think this view has been overlooked when it comes to Trump+Johnson.
Am not saying they both want to dominate the world etc etc, it's more about why people are attracted to these people so strongly. the majority of the UK despise Johnson and Trump . they know they are Narcistic corrupt lying psychopathic racist traitors yet we still have millions who still adore them no matter what they say or do, why is the question. gullible doesn't answer the question. they wilfully close their minds to anything bad they do.



Although immense differences between the evil of Hitler and Bozo/the orange anus, there are parallels with their attraction to a certain section of society.

Let's start from a position that, no matter the political direction and positioning of a country, there will always a proportion of the electorate that feels disillusioned/ignored/angry/missing out/under threat. It's human nature. The proportion will vary, and quite substantially, based predominantly on the overall economic health of the country in question (coupled with how effectively the economic proceeds are distributed)

At times of economic doldrums (or worse), more people feel disillusioned/ignored/angry/missing out/under threat. And they become easier prey for forces out to harness their anger for their own political purposes.

Hitler actually had economic prosperity for all Germans* at the heart of his beliefs and doctrine. But he also had the rest of his programme, which was vile and murderous and nationalistic and ultra-authoritarian.

(* well, not all, but you get the generalisation)

He was able to sell his poison because Germany was on its economic knees. He wove a narrative of blame that, to many of the German people, seemed plausible. The Treaty of Versailles (some truth in it); Jews and their control of the financial system (not true); Bolsheviks and socialists holding the country back and in league with the Jews (also not true); trade unions and workers' rights hampering economic progress (again, not true).

Once he embedded in the minds of many Germans who to blame for their economic woes, he then set out his solutions. Not everyone fell for his bullshit, far from it, but with his henchmen having increasing power as he climbed the political ladder, first many of those on the political fence sat on their hands then those who mildly opposed it followed in keeping schtum, then those who strongly opposed it were silenced anyway. Acquiescence secured through apathy and jackboot.


The same broad timeline of angry population>create bogeymen>offer 'solutions' has been used before Hitler, and most certainly used since, becoming increasingly honed in method and technique in more recent decades.

Apart from the level of evil, a key difference between Hitler and the likes of the orange anus and Bozo, is that the latter two couldn't give a flying fuck about the plight of the masses. Their motives are a combination of narcissism/ego and being the frontman for a financial elite who want to preserve their wealth and privilege (including the privilege to dodge tax and hide assets)

But both have been able to take advantage of the simmering anger amongst their respective populations. The orange anus span the fable of him 'making America great again' by bringing back outsourced jobs and reopening mines and steelworks - a promise that went down well in the Rust Belt - and interweaving this with supporting the fears amongst conservatives and millions of militant Christianists that there was an political establishment intent on making the US the new Sodom and Gomorrah for fornicators and abortionists and transgenders and Muslims and blacks. Oh, and don't you know that they're the same political establishment who are in league with the Wall Street suits who have got rich by closing down American industries and shipping the work off to China? Throw in a pandering to the racists and white supremacists, and you have his base, located in the right areas, which was enough to secure victory in 2016. This all helped by the emergence of 'echo chamber' social media, which reinforces their beliefs.

Of course, his MAGA promises were largely hollow, and many ordinary people who voted for him in 2016 in hope he had the solution to their economic woes were again disillusioned come 2020.


In the UK, a new focal point for hope for a better economic future initially coalesced around the anti-EU movement.

Actually, we can trace it further back, to 1997. It was a time filled with hope and optimism for a brighter future after years of Tory shithousery. millions put their faith in New Labour to put things right for everyone. That first Labour term at least was a brilliant time - economic stability, growth, social progression, investment into crumbling public services, a young and energetic PM. The gloss began to fade in the 2nd term, especially after the idiotic and nefarious Iraq Invasion, but it was still a broadly positive time. Problem was that the economic stability was built on foundations of blancmange, fed by consumer debt - Tory deregulation of the FS industry allowed a conveyor belt of new debt creation by parcelling and selling debt derivatives, and backed by a house price boom; and by government debt as it ran a fiscal deficit for several years due to a resolute refusal to raise income tax rates to pay for their [very necessary] and built hospitals and schools using the discredited PFI/PPP schemes that gave profiteering shyster corporates a licence to print money and costs the taxpayer massively more than if they'd been funded conventionally.

The two would normally have led to inflationary pressure leading to rising interest rates to take the heat out of the economy by suppressing borrowing, but it all coincided with a period of importing deflation through outsourcing manufacturing and, to a lesser extent, services, so they balanced out. The 2008/9 GFC laid it all bare, though.

By then, there was a realisation amongst a growing number of 'ordinary working people' that, whilst the Labour years were better than anything under the Tories, not much had changed in terms of the fundamentals. Yes, many people were and felt a bit more prosperous and the NHS and schools were a bit better... but the millionaires were now multi-millionaires, the multi-millionaires now billionaires. Most people were a bit better off, but the wealthiest were a lot better off. It had been good but could and should have been so much better. With a fairer distribution of all the wealth generated during that period.

Even then, though, there was little appetite for a return to Tory rule in 2010. In what should have been a shoe-in, Cameron couldn't secure a majority

One area the Tories were making progress in, though, was in social/cultural issues. Thanks largely to a toxic right-wing media peddling hate, the narrative of lefties, Muslims, immigrants being to blame for the economic woes faced by people gained traction. And, of course, blaming the EU. Again, the emergence of the echo chamber nature of social media (along with the manipulation by both domestic and overseas - ahem, Russian - agents) really assisted this.

The emergence of that frog-faced fascist Frottage with his 'easy solutions' and nationalist-nostalgia struck chords. So much so that by 2015, UKIP were a serious political force, with the Tory Party in danger of erupting into civil war and possibly splitting. In response, Cameron chose to potentially throw the entire country under the bus to hold the Tory Party together, at least until after the 2015 GE.

And that's where Bozo comes in. Pro-EU at heart, he chose to swing behind Vote Leave because he believed Remain would win, but he could position himself as the darling of the anti-EU majority within the Tory membership, and be in prime position to oust Cameron when the Tory civil war inevitably erupted again once Remain had won.

As we know to our cost, it didn't go to plan. One of the central themes of the Leave campaigns that struck a chord with many within the electorate was a variation on the orange anus's 'political establishment' strawman. The UK/Vote Leave variation was about 'Brussels bureaucrats' and them acting against the interest of 'ordinary working people' in the UK. Obviously the biggest chord struck by Vote Leave was over immigration.

But hey-ho, Bozo would twist it to his advantage. He'd already made an ally of Bannon and that group, and by 2019 they had helped him replicate and adapt much of the blueprint that propelled the orange anus into the White House. The targeting of specific sections of the disaffected with dog-whistle messages, based not on trying to win the economic argument, but spreading fear (that their culture was being whittled away through immigration, lefty-Labour, queers and transgenders, etc) and hopecasting a super future for Ol' Blighty by harnessing the multitude of post-Brexit freedoms. And again, he rehashed the fight against the British political establishment (the 'Notting Hill luvvies' who don't care about 'ordinary working people', especially in those oik northern towns, and instead want us to take millions of immigrants and convert to Islam and have mixed gender toilets and remove anything and everything with a link to our glorious past). this all despite him and most of his cabinet being from money and having gone to public school and Oxbridge, and being bankrolled by multi-millionaires and billionaires.


So - and realising I've waffled on far more than I intended, so apologies - my answer to the question "What draws people to Johnson + Trump" is that there's a whole lot of people in the UK, USA, wherever, who have been - or feel they have been - failed by the broad socio-economic model that's been in place decades.

They want the government to make things better for them. Due to 'mainstream' Tories and the last Labour government (read successive Democrat and more mainstream Republican for the US) not really achieving that, and having a majority of the media constantly telling them who the 'real enemies' are, they are more open to snakeoil salesmen who seem to them to understand them and their concerns, and want to address them.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #111 on: June 20, 2023, 01:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 20, 2023, 12:22:07 pm
Apologies that this touches on areas already covered. I wrote it when the thread first appeared by found myself, er, unable to post for a while.



Although immense differences between the evil of Hitler and Bozo/the orange anus, there are parallels with their attraction to a certain section of society.

Let's start from a position that, no matter the political direction and positioning of a country, there will always a proportion of the electorate that feels disillusioned/ignored/angry/missing out/under threat. It's human nature. The proportion will vary, and quite substantially, based predominantly on the overall economic health of the country in question (coupled with how effectively the economic proceeds are distributed)

At times of economic doldrums (or worse), more people feel disillusioned/ignored/angry/missing out/under threat. And they become easier prey for forces out to harness their anger for their own political purposes.

Hitler actually had economic prosperity for all Germans* at the heart of his beliefs and doctrine. But he also had the rest of his programme, which was vile and murderous and nationalistic and ultra-authoritarian.

(* well, not all, but you get the generalisation)

He was able to sell his poison because Germany was on its economic knees. He wove a narrative of blame that, to many of the German people, seemed plausible. The Treaty of Versailles (some truth in it); Jews and their control of the financial system (not true); Bolsheviks and socialists holding the country back and in league with the Jews (also not true); trade unions and workers' rights hampering economic progress (again, not true).

Once he embedded in the minds of many Germans who to blame for their economic woes, he then set out his solutions. Not everyone fell for his bullshit, far from it, but with his henchmen having increasing power as he climbed the political ladder, first many of those on the political fence sat on their hands then those who mildly opposed it followed in keeping schtum, then those who strongly opposed it were silenced anyway. Acquiescence secured through apathy and jackboot.


The same broad timeline of angry population>create bogeymen>offer 'solutions' has been used before Hitler, and most certainly used since, becoming increasingly honed in method and technique in more recent decades.

Apart from the level of evil, a key difference between Hitler and the likes of the orange anus and Bozo, is that the latter two couldn't give a flying fuck about the plight of the masses. Their motives are a combination of narcissism/ego and being the frontman for a financial elite who want to preserve their wealth and privilege (including the privilege to dodge tax and hide assets)

But both have been able to take advantage of the simmering anger amongst their respective populations. The orange anus span the fable of him 'making America great again' by bringing back outsourced jobs and reopening mines and steelworks - a promise that went down well in the Rust Belt - and interweaving this with supporting the fears amongst conservatives and millions of militant Christianists that there was an political establishment intent on making the US the new Sodom and Gomorrah for fornicators and abortionists and transgenders and Muslims and blacks. Oh, and don't you know that they're the same political establishment who are in league with the Wall Street suits who have got rich by closing down American industries and shipping the work off to China? Throw in a pandering to the racists and white supremacists, and you have his base, located in the right areas, which was enough to secure victory in 2016. This all helped by the emergence of 'echo chamber' social media, which reinforces their beliefs.

Of course, his MAGA promises were largely hollow, and many ordinary people who voted for him in 2016 in hope he had the solution to their economic woes were again disillusioned come 2020.


In the UK, a new focal point for hope for a better economic future initially coalesced around the anti-EU movement.

Actually, we can trace it further back, to 1997. It was a time filled with hope and optimism for a brighter future after years of Tory shithousery. millions put their faith in New Labour to put things right for everyone. That first Labour term at least was a brilliant time - economic stability, growth, social progression, investment into crumbling public services, a young and energetic PM. The gloss began to fade in the 2nd term, especially after the idiotic and nefarious Iraq Invasion, but it was still a broadly positive time. Problem was that the economic stability was built on foundations of blancmange, fed by consumer debt - Tory deregulation of the FS industry allowed a conveyor belt of new debt creation by parcelling and selling debt derivatives, and backed by a house price boom; and by government debt as it ran a fiscal deficit for several years due to a resolute refusal to raise income tax rates to pay for their [very necessary] and built hospitals and schools using the discredited PFI/PPP schemes that gave profiteering shyster corporates a licence to print money and costs the taxpayer massively more than if they'd been funded conventionally.

The two would normally have led to inflationary pressure leading to rising interest rates to take the heat out of the economy by suppressing borrowing, but it all coincided with a period of importing deflation through outsourcing manufacturing and, to a lesser extent, services, so they balanced out. The 2008/9 GFC laid it all bare, though.

By then, there was a realisation amongst a growing number of 'ordinary working people' that, whilst the Labour years were better than anything under the Tories, not much had changed in terms of the fundamentals. Yes, many people were and felt a bit more prosperous and the NHS and schools were a bit better... but the millionaires were now multi-millionaires, the multi-millionaires now billionaires. Most people were a bit better off, but the wealthiest were a lot better off. It had been good but could and should have been so much better. With a fairer distribution of all the wealth generated during that period.

Even then, though, there was little appetite for a return to Tory rule in 2010. In what should have been a shoe-in, Cameron couldn't secure a majority

One area the Tories were making progress in, though, was in social/cultural issues. Thanks largely to a toxic right-wing media peddling hate, the narrative of lefties, Muslims, immigrants being to blame for the economic woes faced by people gained traction. And, of course, blaming the EU. Again, the emergence of the echo chamber nature of social media (along with the manipulation by both domestic and overseas - ahem, Russian - agents) really assisted this.

The emergence of that frog-faced fascist Frottage with his 'easy solutions' and nationalist-nostalgia struck chords. So much so that by 2015, UKIP were a serious political force, with the Tory Party in danger of erupting into civil war and possibly splitting. In response, Cameron chose to potentially throw the entire country under the bus to hold the Tory Party together, at least until after the 2015 GE.

And that's where Bozo comes in. Pro-EU at heart, he chose to swing behind Vote Leave because he believed Remain would win, but he could position himself as the darling of the anti-EU majority within the Tory membership, and be in prime position to oust Cameron when the Tory civil war inevitably erupted again once Remain had won.

As we know to our cost, it didn't go to plan. One of the central themes of the Leave campaigns that struck a chord with many within the electorate was a variation on the orange anus's 'political establishment' strawman. The UK/Vote Leave variation was about 'Brussels bureaucrats' and them acting against the interest of 'ordinary working people' in the UK. Obviously the biggest chord struck by Vote Leave was over immigration.

But hey-ho, Bozo would twist it to his advantage. He'd already made an ally of Bannon and that group, and by 2019 they had helped him replicate and adapt much of the blueprint that propelled the orange anus into the White House. The targeting of specific sections of the disaffected with dog-whistle messages, based not on trying to win the economic argument, but spreading fear (that their culture was being whittled away through immigration, lefty-Labour, queers and transgenders, etc) and hopecasting a super future for Ol' Blighty by harnessing the multitude of post-Brexit freedoms. And again, he rehashed the fight against the British political establishment (the 'Notting Hill luvvies' who don't care about 'ordinary working people', especially in those oik northern towns, and instead want us to take millions of immigrants and convert to Islam and have mixed gender toilets and remove anything and everything with a link to our glorious past). this all despite him and most of his cabinet being from money and having gone to public school and Oxbridge, and being bankrolled by multi-millionaires and billionaires.


So - and realising I've waffled on far more than I intended, so apologies - my answer to the question "What draws people to Johnson + Trump" is that there's a whole lot of people in the UK, USA, wherever, who have been - or feel they have been - failed by the broad socio-economic model that's been in place decades.

They want the government to make things better for them. Due to 'mainstream' Tories and the last Labour government (read successive Democrat and more mainstream Republican for the US) not really achieving that, and having a majority of the media constantly telling them who the 'real enemies' are, they are more open to snakeoil salesmen who seem to them to understand them and their concerns, and want to address them.
Background is very important so need to apologise for Waffling on, good post. extremists flourish when times are hard. easy to offer a better world when people are struggling. point the finger of blame at others. etc etc.
If you would have gone back say 30- 70 yrs ago and asked Historians why they think Hitler had such a hold over the German people, the answer would have been his speeches mesmerise his audience, how his passion instils into his audience, how he was a incredible speaker who holds his audience in the Palm of his hands.
I think opinions have evolved now to understanding the part Goebbels played in Hitlers support amongst the German people. yes Hitler was a passionate speaker, he also used all the populist arguments to lay the blame on others to offer utopia. simple solutions to make the country great again, there was plenty of competition to Hitlers Nazi party so I was thinking more about how only certain people can take advantage of all this to win power, it's a important point I will come back too. the Nazi Party were never as popular as Hitler. not even close, even when things started to go badly wrong it was not all down to Hitler, not his fault it was the people all around him.
We see the same today with Trump + Johnson. I could add but don't want to derail.

There must of been 10s millions of Germans, British, Americans who were horrified when they saw Hitler, Johnson and Trump rise to power. they saw these people for what they are even though they suffered and lived under the same conditions as the people who adored these Psychos.
How was it that 10s millions fell for all the propaganda while so many saw it for what it was. lies and dangerous propaganda.
I haven't got all the answers, am certain there is not 1 answer to explain.
I think the effect of the media to parrot their lies and attack critics and opposition plays a massive part in the rise of these people.
There was plenty of political competition to Hitler's Nazis in the early days, I think the difference was Goebbels understood the importance of propaganda. how to use it effectively, eg own Newspaper. he managed to put Hitler on a pedestal which explains why Hitler was far more popular than the Nazi party. Trump managed to gain the same support at his peak. far more popular than the Republican party. am not sure about Johnson. he seems a contradiction but I imagine a lot still applies. propaganda. simple solutions etc. Impact of a pro support media.

Am wondering how 10s of millions of us saw right through Johnson and the ERG Fanatics while many who lived in exactly the same conditions as the ones who adored them, gullible doesn't explain it.
It has to do with how we form opinions and judgements, just a little point made earlier in the thread didn't really get the attention it deserved, how Johnson must have good qualities.
You hear people mention all Johnsons failings, speak about him with contempt as they make judgements based on what we should all find important. yet we have many who are prepared to over look all these failings and focus on something trivial to form their opinions, most popular for Johnson is I like him. he's funny so I will vote for him, Johnson knows this as well, it's why he ruffles his hair and acts like the harmless buffoon.




« Last Edit: June 20, 2023, 01:55:10 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #112 on: June 21, 2023, 03:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 20, 2023, 09:25:53 am
Imagine Johnson during the Blitz, outside the smoking ruins of Downing street. "Why didn't you observe the black-out Prime Minister? Why were all the lights blazing?"

Indeed. Thank god most of the Tories saw sense/continued scrabbling over each other to serve their personal ambitions. The decreasing Tory membership though is a very dangerous animal. They replaced him with an actual imbecile.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #113 on: June 21, 2023, 03:57:03 pm »
Ive been meaning to read this for a while, but havent got round to it:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twilight_of_Democracy

Ive heard her speak quite a bit on podcasts and this book is meant to be essential on the subject of the thread.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,566
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 16, 2023, 05:55:50 pm
. Could the Democrats have chosen a better candidate than H. Clinton? Certainly.

No.

Her campaign, Comey, and Weiner blew the election.

She was the most qualified candidate to ever run for for President.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:41:14 pm
No.

Her campaign, Comey, and Weiner blew the election.

She was the most qualified candidate to ever run for for President.
'Best qualified' is not the same thing as 'best candidate'. Part of being the best candidate - the most important part, surely -  is electability. Hillary Clinton lost to the least qualified presidential candidate in US history. You might not like it - and neither do I - but it is reality.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,163
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #116 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:50:53 pm
'Best qualified' is not the same thing as 'best candidate'. Part of being the best candidate - the most important part, surely -  is electability. Hillary Clinton lost to the least qualified presidential candidate in US history. You might not like it - and neither do I - but it is reality.

Yep, if her campaign blew it.... your campaign is a large part of how good a candidate you are.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 