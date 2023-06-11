« previous next »
Liverpool's historic treble....  (Read 2298 times)

eAyeAddio

Liverpool's historic treble....
June 11, 2023, 01:01:25 am
As Oil City have managed to buy a Champions' League victory over Inter Milan  we must not forget that the first club to win 3 major trophies in a season was Joe Fagan's Liverpool in 1983-84:
The European Cup, League title and League Cup.

Incredible to think UEFA banned Man City from THIS seasons Champions' League after their financial fair play breaches overturned on appeal.

Now theyve won it, many will question how they managed to get to this point.
Wabaloolah

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #1 on: June 11, 2023, 01:29:52 am
Yep, and beat Roma in their own stadium to win the third leg of the treble.
Speedy Molby

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #2 on: June 11, 2023, 02:32:29 am
That was my first season of going to home games regularly. And also the first season of live league games on TV. I can remember not being able to get a ticket for the Anfield derby, but thinking it was more of a novelty to watch it on TV. Not many 12-year-olds would say that now.

Obviously the FA Cup is more prestigious than the League Cup, but its no more difficult to win. So our treble is no less impressive than the Manchester clubs.
kavah

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #3 on: June 11, 2023, 03:14:41 am
Yes, annoying that when they have the inevitable  comparison of the Manc treble winners, 84 and Celtics quadruple will be ignored
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #4 on: June 11, 2023, 03:42:36 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 11, 2023, 01:29:52 am
Yep, and beat Roma in their own stadium to win the third leg of the treble.
But Sky hadn't invented football yet...
Passmaster Molby

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #5 on: June 11, 2023, 10:13:49 am
Unique and historic treble.


The Manc treble is no longer that.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #6 on: June 11, 2023, 02:28:37 pm
Ah - loved that 83/84 season. Rushy banging them in every week, Phil Neal latching onto the keeper's face-ball, Brucey's wobbly legs, Alan Kennedy's daft little jump after the winning penalty.....
reddebs

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #7 on: June 11, 2023, 02:34:32 pm
Fucking BBC.

"The two Manchester clubs are the only two English clubs to win 3 trophies in a season" says their ignorant dipshit newsbeat reporter.

What???  Do some fucking research and get your facts right. 

We've done it twice FFS!!
Red-Soldier

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #8 on: June 11, 2023, 02:44:51 pm
Sky hadn't invented football yet, so our treble doesn't count.

If you were to ask most people about it, they wouldn't have a clue.
Red Beret

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #9 on: June 11, 2023, 02:51:22 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 11, 2023, 02:44:51 pm
Sky hadn't invented football yet, so our treble doesn't count.

If you were to ask most people about it, they wouldn't have a clue.

We won our cup treble in 2001.
ToneLa

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #10 on: June 11, 2023, 02:57:20 pm
Any comments on that article?

I mean if there are they will be in line with the site itself.

Imagine being a Villa fan. Or Forest, though not for treble purposes. Red Manc even

I have seen some City Are Cheats comments elsewhere today but it's really nominal. Goal.com is a hilarious mess of idiots and bots.

Plenty other sites have very... Middle Eastern sounding names who seem to be happy. I suspect those under the cosh of certain regimes see this as their own victory

I contacted the Beeb last week when I was trying to get that horrific shirt vendor thrown off Pinterest (I succeeded). If they won't reply for that I presume they won't reply if I waded in correcting their football knowledge.

What I am getting at is I don't think the media should get away with it. But I don't really know how we would do anything about it


'excuse me you've made a factual error' = OH IT'S A BITTER LIVERPOOL FAN
reddebs

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #11 on: June 11, 2023, 03:04:34 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 11, 2023, 02:44:51 pm
Sky hadn't invented football yet, so our treble doesn't count.

If you were to ask most people about it, they wouldn't have a clue.

It's the wording they've used that makes it factually incorrect.  If they'd said "league, fa cup and champions league" then fair do's but they didn't.

It was specifically 3 trophies.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #12 on: June 11, 2023, 03:21:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June 11, 2023, 02:34:32 pm
...
We've done it twice FFS!!

And come unbelievably close to it on at least 2 other occasions I can think of. (77 and 22) Perhaps there was another too - not sure.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #13 on: June 11, 2023, 04:21:28 pm
I dont know what it is but I love it. Tony Evans book on that amazing season.  Its my go to book at the moment. Put the charts on from the same year and enjoy. I would also mention Dave Waller on YouTube who has put all or most of the footage from that season up. Enjoy reds.
Kalito

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #14 on: June 11, 2023, 04:42:32 pm
And we won the Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League in the same season......
lfcthekop

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #15 on: June 11, 2023, 05:26:45 pm
We will win the quadruple next years lads... you heard it here first.  8)
stockdam

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #16 on: June 11, 2023, 05:35:02 pm
The treble is often defined as the League, Champions League (or European Cup) and the main domestic cup (the FA Cup).

I think the League Cup isnt included as it is seen as a secondary domestic cup. Its a bit of a silly rule as the League Cup and FA Cup are probably equally as hard to win but the FA Cup has more status.

When we won our treble we had to win the League the previous season to qualify for the European Cup; Manchester United didnt win the league in order to qualify for the Champions League when they won their treble so technically our treble was a bigger achievement (yes you can quote that and debate it on Redcafe).
reddebs

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #17 on: June 11, 2023, 05:38:23 pm
Quote from: stockdam on June 11, 2023, 05:35:02 pm
The treble is often defined as the League, Champions League (or European Cup) and the main domestic cup (the FA Cup).

I think the League Cup isnt included as it is seen as a secondary domestic cup. Its a bit of a silly rule as the League Cup and FA Cup are probably equally as hard to win but the FA Cup has more status.

That's very true but the dipshit on BBC radio said specifically that only the two manc clubs have won "3 trophies" in one season 🤷
stockdam

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #18 on: June 11, 2023, 05:42:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June 11, 2023, 05:38:23 pm
That's very true but the dipshit on BBC radio said specifically that only the two manc clubs have won "3 trophies" in one season 🤷

Yes I understood what you said and its a joke that they cant get their facts correct.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #19 on: June 11, 2023, 05:46:00 pm
Quote from: stockdam on June 11, 2023, 05:35:02 pm
The treble is often defined as the League, Champions League (or European Cup) and the main domestic cup (the FA Cup).

I think the League Cup isnt included as it is seen as a secondary domestic cup. Its a bit of a silly rule as the League Cup and FA Cup are probably equally as hard to win but the FA Cup has more status.

When we won our treble we had to win the League the previous season to qualify for the European Cup; Manchester United didnt win the league in order to qualify for the Champions League when they won their treble so technically our treble was a bigger achievement (yes you can quote that and debate it on Redcafe).


Only after those manc twats won one, our 2 are very bit a treble as what those have won. we've also have more doubles than any other club has.
Speedy Molby

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #20 on: June 11, 2023, 08:50:07 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on June 11, 2023, 04:21:28 pm
I dont know what it is but I love it. Tony Evans book on that amazing season.  Its my go to book at the moment. Put the charts on from the same year and enjoy. I would also mention Dave Waller on YouTube who has put all or most of the footage from that season up. Enjoy reds.
Its a great book, but I fear that any hope of this thread becoming one of shared memories of our most successful season is already doomed.
kesey

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:27:24 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 11, 2023, 01:29:52 am
Yep, and beat Roma in their own stadium to win the third leg of the treble.

When it so easily could've been Dundee United .
kavah

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:32:19 am
Quote from: Speedy Molby on June 11, 2023, 08:50:07 pm
Its a great book, but I fear that any hope of this thread becoming one of shared memories of our most successful season is already doomed.

It's all in here mate

A Vintage Year

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59803.0

Ycuzz

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:51:37 am
Such a great picture.
Red-Soldier

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:28:36 am
Quote from: Red Beret on June 11, 2023, 02:51:22 pm
We won our cup treble in 2001.

I was talking about the league, the league cup, and European Cup treble.
pl_kop_1969

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:41:31 am
Quote from: reddebs on June 11, 2023, 05:38:23 pm
That's very true but the dipshit on BBC radio said specifically that only the two manc clubs have won "3 trophies" in one season 🤷

Astonishing the lack of professionalism shown, not checking simple facts and the wording they use. I noticed BT kept sayin it was West Ham's first trophy in 50 odd years when they won the Europa Conference League. Going back to their last European trophy and completely ignoring the FA Cup in 1980.
tubby

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm
For the older heads on here... was there any feelings of missing out on other trebles or even quadruples back in the day when we were the best team in the world?  I know the landscape was different, but even stuff like the traditional double of league and FA cup was something the great Liverpool teams of the past managed just once.  Whereas in the 90s/00s, both Utd and Arsenal won it more than once, and this is before the nation states got involved.

Could/should we have gone harder at the time?  Or was it just not possible with the smaller squads and half time cigarettes?
Red Beret

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 12:45:41 pm
Quote from: stockdam on June 11, 2023, 05:42:44 pm
Yes I understood what you said and its a joke that they cant get their facts correct.

I don't think it's an accident. Yeah, I've probably got my tin foil hat on, but we know the media spew outright propaganda when it comes to the manc clubs. Nobody who works in sports media is so dumb to genuinely think only the manc clubs have won trebles. It's a deliberate omission.

Red Beret

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 12:51:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:28:36 am
I was talking about the league, the league cup, and European Cup treble.

Well yes, we've not won a treble involving the title since before football was invented. But we have won A treble in that time.

Annoying af how genuinely close we came to the Quad last year. If we had, then even a shit season like we've had I would have a bit more solace against this plastic treble. Fans are so entitled now they will point and laugh at clubs that only win one trophy in a season.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 01:01:00 pm
BT Sport went one further and said that, of English teams, only Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea had won the "Champions League". Outrageous to consciously wipe out all pre-1992 history like that.
oojason

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 02:34:08 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 05:32:19 am
It's all in here mate

A Vintage Year

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59803.0




and for some info and videos on our other Treble, here...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523 (a Treble / 5 trophies in a year)


and some other videps and info from our history here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576


That 'RAWK History Board' section is pretty good and well worth a read through too - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=40.0  :thumbup

That picture of Joe is just superb.
Billy Elliot

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:18:32 pm
My first ever match was the last home game of the season 83/84 against Norwich when we were given the trophy.

84/85 was my first season of going the match every week.

But 83/84 was the season I really got into footy properly.

The earliest thing I remember was us being on the telly against Newcastle in the FA Cup third round, then getting knock out by Brighton.

But then we got to the Milk Cup Final, and the whole school was into it. We had a day where we got to wear red or blue, instead of our uniform. And Sayers were selling ice fingers with red or blue icing instead of the standard pink. It felt to me like the biggest, most important thing ever.

Then there was the league. Away to Notts County. We got the point we needed and then everyone was going to Anfield for the party, and at last, I was going.

And then the European Cup. My older brother was going with his girlfriend, and her Ma and Da. I went on and on and on, to go, but I'd never been abroad and didn't even have a passport.

So I sat and watched with me Ma and Da. Me brother got back and had a massive Roma flag he'd swapped for a shitty little plastic flag he'd taken. He gave the Roma flag to me and I loved it. Took it to the homecoming, stood on Scotty Road with a flag three times the size of me.

Great days.
astowell1

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:21:03 pm
I'm getting pretty damn nauseated at the fawning over City since Saturday.  What a load of shite.
Billy Elliot

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm
For the older heads on here... was there any feelings of missing out on other trebles or even quadruples back in the day when we were the best team in the world?  I know the landscape was different, but even stuff like the traditional double of league and FA cup was something the great Liverpool teams of the past managed just once.  Whereas in the 90s/00s, both Utd and Arsenal won it more than once, and this is before the nation states got involved.

Could/should we have gone harder at the time?  Or was it just not possible with the smaller squads and half time cigarettes?

The FA Cup was almost as good as winning the league back then, and it was more lucrative than winning the league. The final was the only match broadcast all over the world, more people watched the FA Cup final than the World Cup Final.

So there was no resting players or playing a weakened team, it was too important. And that sometime meant playing two, three or four replays.

And the League Cup was almost as important as winning the FA Cup. Again, two, three or four replays with everyone throwing everything into winning it.

The FA Cup and League Cup were a million times more important to win, back then to now. I'd say that's the single most important reason as to why doubles and trebles happen more often now.
kavah

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #34 on: Today at 12:47:04 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:34:08 pm

videos


I went down a rabbit hole on your 84 treble post Jason, absolutely incredible - thanks mate
oojason

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #35 on: Today at 01:54:18 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:47:04 am
I went down a rabbit hole on your 84 treble post Jason, absolutely incredible - thanks mate

Glad you like it mate :thumbup
kavah

Re: Liverpool's historic treble....
Reply #36 on: Today at 02:48:06 am
The FA cup was as important as the League - certainly until the 90s* (Especially for the owners - the likes of Dave Wheelan and Jack Walker)

It was a shot at immortality for players and managers

Think Sunderland and Southampton  who gave up on promotion to concentrate on their cup run - which just wouldn't happen now

Ipswich, were also great in the league and maybe could have gone higher than 3rd if they hadn't given all for the cup. There are probably better examples too. Now we have journeyman managers like Alardyce, Warnock, and Moyes that put the ressies out in the cup because League position is everything (for obvious reason of course $$$).

*For the general public, The BBC, the newspapers.
