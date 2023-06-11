My first ever match was the last home game of the season 83/84 against Norwich when we were given the trophy.



84/85 was my first season of going the match every week.



But 83/84 was the season I really got into footy properly.



The earliest thing I remember was us being on the telly against Newcastle in the FA Cup third round, then getting knock out by Brighton.



But then we got to the Milk Cup Final, and the whole school was into it. We had a day where we got to wear red or blue, instead of our uniform. And Sayers were selling ice fingers with red or blue icing instead of the standard pink. It felt to me like the biggest, most important thing ever.



Then there was the league. Away to Notts County. We got the point we needed and then everyone was going to Anfield for the party, and at last, I was going.



And then the European Cup. My older brother was going with his girlfriend, and her Ma and Da. I went on and on and on, to go, but I'd never been abroad and didn't even have a passport.



So I sat and watched with me Ma and Da. Me brother got back and had a massive Roma flag he'd swapped for a shitty little plastic flag he'd taken. He gave the Roma flag to me and I loved it. Took it to the homecoming, stood on Scotty Road with a flag three times the size of me.



Great days.