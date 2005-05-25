« previous next »
Well I've tried every anti depressant under the sun, and they nearly all involved uncontrolled cravings and weight gain. A bit pointless when you already have to deal with body dysmorphia, so I'm no longer medicated for my depression. I just have to make do.
I don't really trust anti depressants myself, though I'm lucky enough to not need them.

Me being depressive and her being ADHD, I do think the related medications are sufficiently different

Most antidepressant stufff basically seems like it would make me worse

ADHD meds are almost always a stimulant affecting the CNS. I'd not conflate them
I don't really trust anti depressants myself, though I'm lucky enough to not need them.

Me being depressive and her being ADHD, I do think the related medications are sufficiently different

Most antidepressant stufff basically seems like it would make me worse

ADHD meds are almost always a stimulant affecting the CNS. I'd not conflate them

Thanks. I did read up on ADHD meds awhile back but I can't remember much. I may go refresh my memory.
Quote from: dimwit on May 19, 2024, 09:26:03 pm
Not going to tag either of yous,

But if you think that just chancing your diet is an option for most of people struggling with issues, be it with depresion, anxiety or other form of neuro divergency, you do know better.

There is no snake medicine, so just drop it. You are just prying on the weak.


Not sure if you're addressing me here..

Firstly I'm only talking about by own experiences with ADHD. I'm not talking about depression, anxiety or anything else because I can't speak to that whatsoever.

I mentioned 3 things I think people should consider thinking about before drugs are green lit to kids. 'Encourage physical activities, change diet, allow for different sleeping patterns' I'd actually go as far to say diet is 3rd on that list.

Being physically fit and active only helps the mind especially if you do sports, not sure that would be disputed by anyone. Sleeping wise, I think this is a massive issue, speaking for myself. I couldn't sleep at night because my brain would not switch off, it couldn't so you've less sleep when in school and it's a vicious cycle that repeats Monday to Friday. You're also probably not going to be little mr or mrs sunshine in those mornings and/or as focused. Obviously its pretty impractical, but if kids with ADHD could go to sleep and get up later alot of their problems wouldn't seem nearly as bad, some people are just wired differently. As far as diet is concerned, i'm not plugging any diet but it makes sense to me eating fresh food and having a balanced diet as opposed to eating processed shite and drinking fizzy drinks is probably going to have some positive effect on most issues mental or physical health wise.

i also stand by my comments that drugs for a huge number of ADHD suffers is a crucial necessity impacting their lives for the better, and the fact its getting harder for them to get the medication they desperately need is a fucking travesty.

Hope that clears things up
I've been given Lisdexamfetamine as nobody's been able to supply Delmosart for weeks and a) the capsules are so pretty, might do my kitchen to match b) I have a weird urge to sing Geno
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on June 17, 2024, 01:12:24 am
As far as diet is concerned, i'm not plugging any diet but it makes sense to me eating fresh food and having a balanced diet as opposed to eating processed shite and drinking fizzy drinks is probably going to have some positive effect on most issues mental or physical health wise.


This is absolutely true, but for various reasons it's increasingly difficult for many people even before you add in a condition that severely affects your ability to function.
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on June 17, 2024, 01:12:24 am
Not sure if you're addressing me here..
snip...
Hope that clears things up

No, was not addressing you.

Though won't be surprised if I said something to make you think i did.


This here, You see?, This is why I need to be diagnosed about autism.

I'm 32 and been on a waiting list for 3.5 years, to find out they called me (once without leaving a message) and sent me a letter I never received back in June. Have been discharged now.

It is so severe, my life is chaos, I can't hold a job, my executive dysfunction is insanely bad. Feels like I'm swimming against a tsunami, always on the verge of a breakdown, no decent prospects and I've completely given up on socialising and dating.

Quote from: ... on August 24, 2024, 12:30:41 pm
I'm 32 and been on a waiting list for 3.5 years, to find out they called me (once without leaving a message) and sent me a letter I never received back in June. Have been discharged now.

It is so severe, my life is chaos, I can't hold a job, my executive dysfunction is insanely bad. Feels like I'm swimming against a tsunami, always on the verge of a breakdown, no decent prospects and I've completely given up on socialising and dating.

I'm 46.

If you need an steam, gog, anyother friend for gaming, hook me up.
Honestly, I'm  born in -78, never gave up on gaming. Never will.


I just got diagnosed a few months ago. Still processing, in whatever possible way, the result/outcome/conclusion.

Gotta admit, in one way, it's good to get a confirmation - a peg to hang it on, but I'd be lying to say I'm not struggling..

Might be following this thread for a bit.

I'm 48, 49 this year.
Quote from: ... on August 24, 2024, 12:30:41 pm
I'm 32 and been on a waiting list for 3.5 years, to find out they called me (once without leaving a message) and sent me a letter I never received back in June. Have been discharged now.

It is so severe, my life is chaos, I can't hold a job, my executive dysfunction is insanely bad. Feels like I'm swimming against a tsunami, always on the verge of a breakdown, no decent prospects and I've completely given up on socialising and dating.

That's disgusting. Get yourself an advocate and make a formal complaint to the Care Trust. Get your local councillor or even your local MP involved if you can.
Was surprised there wasn't a thread on this on here, and of course there was.

I was diagnosed in March 2023, aged 47.

Had to get a private diagnosis, as the wait on TNT NHS was ludicrous (I was also discharged from the NHS process after not responding to one letter in a two month time frame, after waiting 9 months for the sodding letter in the first place).

Anyway, so many things now make sense, and before I looked into it I had no idea what ADHD really was, I'd assumed it was something that hyperactive little boys had.

I was diagnosed with combined type, and it's definitely made my life better/easier getting the diagnosis, reading up a lot about it, ignoring a lot of disinformation out there, and basically understanding why I do what I do much more.

Someone else posted about the ADHD Adults podcast: https://theadhdadults.uk/ which I think is brilliant, and had really helped me.
Quote

This here, You see?, This is why I need to be diagnosed about autism.

This here, you see?

This.. yeah, I'm having the tests for aspergers come january.

Don't know how to react, kind of

"it would be nice to know what's wrong with me"

and a large portion of

"I knew I was fucked up before, where will this take me?"

Been limiting my online activity due to being a fuckwit, but this I just needed to vent.

