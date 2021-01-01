« previous next »
Probably needs to be the last Hamas mention before this thread gets locked as well.


Now the 2034 WC is going to Saudi do we use this thread or does it merit it's own as we countdown the next 11 years?


Excellent piece in the i yesterday about it. Not only is sportswashing something to kept an eye on, I think we need to consider Infantino's FIFA corruption as meriting discussion as well and that has wider ramifications. People are far cleverer at hiding financial irregularities (often being paid off after they retire now) but it's 99% certain money has been used by Saudi and people have taken decisions on the back of that money. Der Spiegel will probably be the only ones interested who have the power of investigation.
'Saudi Arabia: New research on extent of country's investment in sport':-

New research claims to show the extent and scale of Saudi Arabian state investment and involvement in sport for the first time.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/67295892




^ Tyson Fury's fight against Francis Ngannou last Saturday took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


a snippet...

'The report published by Play the Game - run by the Danish Institute for Sport Studies, which is funded by the country's government - found 312 sponsorship deals across 21 sports, as well as multi-sport events.

Play the Game's data was released days after the gulf kingdom was confirmed as the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup.

The research details how football is the main focus with 83 of the 312 deals - motorsport, with 34 deals, and golf, with 33, are the two sports with the greatest number of agreements after that.

The research suggests 139 of the deals are connected directly to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund - the Public Investment Fund (PIF), that estimates its wealth assets at $700bn (£574bn), and which also owns Newcastle United.

Both the PIF and Saudi Sports Ministry have been approached for comment.


In June, Newcastle confirmed PIF-owned events company Sela as their new shirt sponsor on a multi-year deal, one of a number of Saudi partnerships it now has.

This year, PIF also took over four leading Saudi Pro League football clubs.

In addition, it owns and finances the LIV Golf series.'
'White noise of Furys tight win drowns out concerns over Saudi hosts':-

Glittering theatrics and an intriguing battle with Francis Ngannou obscured various realities behind the mask in Riyadh

www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/oct/29/white-noise-of-furys-tight-win-drowns-out-concerns-about-saudi-hospitality





a snippet...


'In these moments it was easy to understand why the dark forces of Saudi Arabia and professional boxing seem made for each other. All the biggest fights in the immediate future could well take place in Riyadh rather than Las Vegas or London. Many of those who make their living from boxing have shown unfettered glee in this new arrangement and have been full of gushing praise for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Yet it should not be forgotten that two young Saudi men, Abdullah al-Derazi and Jalal Labbard, have just been sentenced to death for taking part in anti‑government protests when they were both minors under the age of 18.

They now face the fate of 112 people who have already been executed in Saudi so far this year.

Boxing, as well as many of its supporters and even critics, will simply ignore the most troubling aspects of life in Saudi Arabia and concentrate instead on boiling arguments over who really won this fight or who is great or who is abject. There is rarely any room for nuance or reflection in boxing. Sometimes that can feel exhilarating because, as Ngannou showed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Riyadh, boxing still produces drama and pathos.'
Such a load of shit the way Saudi getting 2034 went down.   South America gave away bidding rights in 2034/38 for literally 3 games.  CAF & UEFA also taken out of the equation by the ridiculous multi continent WC 2030.  That's madness!! I bet Saudi paid them off somewhere for that....


Then, 11 years away from the tournament, FIFA demands any potential bidders to register interest by October 31st and then full bid agreements by Nov 30 for an event 11 years away.   Clearly Australia / NZ is a much superior host to Saudi Arabia in every way possible except for money under the table. 

In a country with a government that is fully accountable in a democractic system that's pretty much an impossibility.   The corrupt Saudi royals of course have no such issue with that as they are able to bid as they please regardless of costs.

The reason it went down this way was Saudi were not winning a FIFA congress vote on the hosts.   Especially UEFA nations who absolutely wouldn't vote for another split season due to the climate in Saudi being unsuitable for the June/July normal timeframe.     I reckon Australia would have won this vote even with Saudi's corruption. 
