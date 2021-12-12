« previous next »
Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 30832 times)

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 41,760
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #480 on: Today at 07:29:36 am »
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 06:48:10 am
Saw a young lad wearing a jersey of whoever it is Ronaldo plays for with his name on the back on the weekend.
This is how its gonna become the norm isnt it? young kids with these idols wearing the shirts of those teams.

It's not something to worry about, it's been like that for years, but it does help the washers. Yes there will be people who follow a player, we've seen it with Sadio and Mo where we've picked up fans who will then disappear as the player moves but the core fan base stays, even if they still follow the players career

We had our first anniversary in Barcelona in early 09, the eldest was about 18 months, so we bought him a Barca shirt and Messi was everywhere so we got one of those. That started a trend of buying him a new shirt, as well as Liverpool shirts, as he grew, and the old shirts got passed on to the youngest. The oldest then wanted just Liverpool, one season we got the youngest a Barca with Suarez on the back, a couple of Argentina with Messi on, but now all he wants is Liverpool shirts.

When he was playing football, all his mates had Madrid, Barca. PSG shirts alongside their club shirt.

Did see some German kids when we were in Turkey with ADFC shirts with Haaland on the back.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,216
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #481 on: Today at 07:32:09 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September  2, 2023, 09:52:01 am
Please read this awful story about Muhammad al-Ghamdi a retired school teacher in Saudi who has been charged to die, because he sent a tweet criticizing the regime that runs his country.

https://t.co/JyIBejgcZ2

Absolutely horrific.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 41,760
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #482 on: Today at 08:06:39 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September  2, 2023, 09:52:01 am
Please read this awful story about Muhammad al-Ghamdi a retired school teacher in Saudi who has been charged to die, because he sent a tweet criticizing the regime that runs his country.

https://t.co/JyIBejgcZ2

That is absolutely horrendous
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 41,760
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #483 on: Today at 08:28:46 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:16:48 am
Henderson interview with The Athletic awful
 >:(



Quote
If one of those people (Klopp or FSG) said to me, Now we want you to stay, then we wouldnt be having this conversation. Now, thats not to say that they forced me out of the club, but at no point did I feel wanted by the club or anyone to stay."

Quote
"If I wear the rainbow armband, if that disrespects their religion, then thats not right either."

"Everybody should be respectful of religion and culture. Thats what I think were all trying to fight for here in terms of inclusion and everything."

"You know, years ago, for instance, women or kids probably couldnt play football, but now Im over there and theres loads of women and girls playing football, so slowly things can change."
>:(

that 2nd quote disgraceful imo

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354420.msg19064808#msg19064808
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 106,537
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #484 on: Today at 08:38:30 am »
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 06:48:10 am
Saw a young lad wearing a jersey of whoever it is Ronaldo plays for with his name on the back on the weekend.
This is how its gonna become the norm isnt it? young kids with these idols wearing the shirts of those teams.

My son pointed out a couple of lads apparently wearing Ronaldo shirts at a motorway services the other week. It hadnt even registered with me. Just looked like a ropey kit and assumed it was the club the kids played for.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,865
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #485 on: Today at 08:50:28 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Macc77

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 371
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:41:25 pm »
Seems a fairly obvious attempt to

a) do some work for his new paymasters
b) try to make sure he doesn't get grief playing for England. If he can get through the Euros without getting too much hassle he'll retire from international football and then his worries will be over and he can stop bothering justifying his decisions.

He's guessing that a sizeable proportion of the people who follow England around hate Scousers, so by pinning it on the club he's hoping that the average person gives him a break and allow him to continue to play for England until next summer,  and hoping that their dislike of us gives them a reason to back him up just to "stick it to the Scousers".

All very calculated, all very obvious in the way that stupid people do these things, but enough people buy it unfortunately. His comments about Amnesty are appalling, and that's the bit he had to do to satisfy objective a, but the rest of it is as subtle as a brick.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  emo
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,358
  The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #487 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:50:28 am
Enjoy your black and white photoshopped armband Jordan.


Like I say, footballers are mostly thick, Jordan has shown no desire to deviate from the norm in that respect.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  emo
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,358
  The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #488 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:08:54 am
Agree. I also think another league evolving and even becoming "the best" usually doesn't affect fans of other leagues. I remember the Italian league being really strong, but apart from a vague interest in the top teams, it didn't make everyone abandon their own teams and follow an Italian one instead.

Also top players move to other clubs all the time, but they don't usually take their fans with them, even if they are iconic players. How many Barcelona fans would have abandoned their team and followed Messi?

The Saudis buying themselves top players and maybe even getting a few strong teams together won't affect football in general.

Fans of other leagues are used to losing their best players (to the PL, usually), but that doesn't make them follow that league instead. Stuttgart fans might keep an eye on Endo for a few games, but they're not going to buy a Liverpool shirt with his name on, for example.

We lost Rush and Souness to the italians when they were far more important than Henderson and Fabinho, we did OK.


We've just taken 3 players out of the German league (on top of several before that)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,089
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #489 on: Today at 01:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:22:49 pm
We lost Rush and Souness to the italians when they were far more important than Henderson and Fabinho, we did OK.


We've just taken 3 players out of the German league (on top of several before that)

It was like Rush was playing in a foreign country...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,640
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #490 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:57:06 pm
It was like Rush was playing in a foreign country...
For totally different reasons, that quote and Crouchie's "virgin" quote will last forever.   ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,674
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #491 on: Today at 04:13:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:11:47 pm
For totally different reasons, that quote and Crouchie's "virgin" quote will last forever.   ;D

At least Crouch actually said his quote.
Rush didn't.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,792
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #492 on: Today at 04:14:14 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:57:06 pm
It was like Rush was playing in a foreign country...
I cried when Rushie left, I also cried when he came home, I was only 10 at the time, but I wouldn't shed a tear for any of todays mercenaries.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,983
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #493 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:14:14 pm
I cried when Rushie left, I also cried when he came home, I was only 10 at the time, but I wouldn't shed a tear for any of todays mercenaries.

Hear hear.
Logged

Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,411
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #494 on: Today at 04:38:51 pm »
Fair play to The Athletic for that interview. Theyve really shown his true colours.

Also, that comment about respecting their religion/culture is vile. You can be born into a religion, via family/societal structures, but youre not born with religion in your genes like sexuality. Any religion or culture that denies human rights to minorities aint worth respecting.

And there are plenty of people who are Muslim but arent homophobic and definitely dont think sexuality is punishable by death. Nice generalisation there by Hendo, but like his support for LGBTQ+ people while at LFC, I doubt it even represents his views, he just agrees with whomever is paying him the most money.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,236
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #495 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:38:51 pm
Fair play to The Athletic for that interview. Theyve really shown his true colours.

Also, that comment about respecting their religion/culture is vile. You can be born into a religion, via family/societal structures, but youre not born with religion in your genes like sexuality. Any religion or culture that denies human rights to minorities aint worth respecting.

And there are plenty of people who are Muslim but arent homophobic and definitely dont think sexuality is punishable by death. Nice generalisation there by Hendo, but like his support for LGBTQ+ people while at LFC, I doubt it even represents his views, he just agrees with whomever is paying him the most money.

Because the majority of Muslims aren't rabid Wahhabists or from some other extreme part of Sunnism.We need to combat the spread of Wahhabism, it's the most dangerous version of Islam there's.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline Black Bull Nova

  emo
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,358
  The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #496 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:14:14 pm
I cried when Rushie left, I also cried when he came home,




That looks like you couldn't make your mind up




 ;D
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 69,689
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #497 on: Today at 05:49:48 pm »
Can the Athletic now put Gerrard under a similar searching spotlight while they are at it. For as usual he seems to have a get out card, which shouldnt be the case. He is one of the main men fronting this whole miserable enterprise.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline vblfc

  "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,320
  Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #498 on: Today at 06:25:10 pm »
That interview by Hendo is awkward at best and a really bad attempt at grabbing some high ground. If these are the soundbites they will use to sweep issues away, it wont (sports)wash.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,640
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #499 on: Today at 06:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:13:20 pm
At least Crouch actually said his quote.
Rush didn't.
spoilsport.

PS prove it  :)
Logged

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,752
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #500 on: Today at 06:53:26 pm »
Religion > human rights.

The regime will be proud, Hendo.
Logged

Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,411
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:54:24 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:53:26 pm
Religion > human rights.

The regime will be proud, Hendo.

Hell get a bonus for that.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online markmywords

  Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,222
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #502 on: Today at 09:17:41 pm »
What I found interesting was it appears that Hendo did not force for a move.

Part of the rationale for why we were said to need to take the blood money from saudi, was the idea that having sulking hendo and fab around would have sabotaged our season, I'm not sure that is the case
Logged
