Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 25855 times)

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #400 on: August 18, 2023, 09:09:57 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on August 18, 2023, 07:09:59 pm
Maybe it just means he's not been offered a contract.....

Playing devil's advocate here for players such as Henderson, lured over there by fantasy money: When players from equally questionable countries came over to the Premier League for (at the time) unimaginable wages, how many fans complained or badgered these players for their opinions and beliefs?

Many such players will hold beliefs that many on here will find abhorrent, yet we sing their names in adoration. Go figure?
What you seem to be (devils?) advocating is a form of bigotry - judging players from the country of their birth, based on generalisations and stereotypes that likely have little to no bearing on their unique identity.

Lets use Saudi as an example. If a Saudi player got a big move to the english leagues, you're suggesting that people should (to avoid hypocrisy) condemn that guy and not support them purely on account of their passport.

Not you might hypothetically think that's righteous, because you're aware that the saudi state systematically persecutes gay people - but what if, for example, this player was gay and that motivated their move out of saudi? then you'd be xenophobically withholding fans support for the player on account of persecution that he's had to endure and escape from (and still holiding it against him).

on the other hand, henderson knows what the saudi state does and knows he's being paid by them to launder their reputation. he's made an indiviudal choice, so we can judge that without relying on stereotyping and generalising (unlike your hypotheitcal devils advocate). also, suggesting henderson is being hounded for his beliefs is funny - as you can see from his silence, he's doing a fine job of not giving them
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #401 on: August 18, 2023, 11:34:50 pm »
Now I understand why the devil doesn't pay his legal bills
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #402 on: August 19, 2023, 12:26:02 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on August 18, 2023, 07:09:59 pm
Maybe it just means he's not been offered a contract.....

Playing devil's advocate here for players such as Henderson, lured over there by fantasy money: When players from equally questionable countries came over to the Premier League for (at the time) unimaginable wages, how many fans complained or badgered these players for their opinions and beliefs?

Many such players will hold beliefs that many on here will find abhorrent, yet we sing their names in adoration. Go figure?

ah jesus here we go again.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #403 on: August 19, 2023, 05:42:12 am »
Homesick for where, I wonder.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #404 on: August 19, 2023, 10:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 19, 2023, 10:02:15 pm
While I don't think he thought his comparison through properly, I still think it ties back into the central issue, namely the deep religious and cultural differences that exist between Western and Middle Eastern societies. Differences that are not only forcing some posters into taking some very selective positions, but are also clearly fuelling the heated nature of these discussions. So while he may not have leaned into it very well, he's still only pointing at the elephant in the room, which he's entitled to do IMO.

On a side note, I don't know if it's just me, but I get the distinct impression that there's a ton of posters on here who are suffering from serious cognitive dissonance. By that I mean they're dying to let rip and say what they really feel, but are afraid to do so lest their politically correct masks begin to slip. There's also the fact that if we were to really discuss the issue of sportwashing on a truly honest level then it would force us to face some very uncomfortable hypocrisies. I think a lot of posters know that, hence the continuous bashing of Saudi's LGBTQ laws and the convenient taking of moral high ground. It's the easier card to play I guess

Wow!
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #405 on: August 19, 2023, 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 19, 2023, 10:36:08 pm
Wow!

Wow indeed.

Hendo our ex CLUB CAPTAIN is getting criticised as he spoke out about the very thing he joined only 8-9 months ago but obviously us fans are not being truthful.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #406 on: August 19, 2023, 11:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 19, 2023, 10:02:15 pm
While I don't think he thought his comparison through properly, I still think it ties back into the central issue, namely the deep religious and cultural differences that exist between Western and Middle Eastern societies. Differences that are not only forcing some posters into taking some very selective positions, but are also clearly fuelling the heated nature of these discussions. So while he may not have leaned into it very well, he's still only pointing at the elephant in the room, which he's entitled to do IMO.

On a side note, I don't know if it's just me, but I get the distinct impression that there's a ton of posters on here who are suffering from serious cognitive dissonance. By that I mean they're dying to let rip and say what they really feel, but are afraid to do so lest their politically correct masks begin to slip. There's also the fact that if we were to really discuss the issue of sportwashing on a truly honest level then it would force us to face some very uncomfortable hypocrisies. I think a lot of posters know that, hence the continuous bashing of Saudi's LGBTQ laws and the convenient taking of moral high ground. It's the easier card to play I guess

Hahahahahahahahahaha

But, seriously

Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #407 on: August 20, 2023, 04:13:10 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 19, 2023, 10:02:15 pm
I get the distinct impression that there's a ton of posters on here who are suffering from serious cognitive dissonance. By that I mean they're dying to let rip and say what they really feel, but are afraid to do so lest their politically correct masks begin to slip.

If you're going to throw mud like this I think it behoves you to be more specific. People who are against the Saudi project have been consistent in separating their antipathy towards the KSA regime from any discrimination against the Saudi people, as they are the primary victims of its institutional bigotry. The poster you refer to seems to think one must hold such discriminatory views to justify their criticism of the regime. That's not a clumsy effort to highlight a real issue, it is insulting hot garbage.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #408 on: August 20, 2023, 06:18:47 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 20, 2023, 04:13:10 am
If you're going to throw mud like this I think it behoves you to be more specific. People who are against the Saudi project have been consistent in separating their antipathy towards the KSA regime from any discrimination against the Saudi people, as they are the primary victims of its institutional bigotry. The poster you refer to seems to think one must hold such discriminatory views to justify their criticism of the regime. That's not a clumsy effort to highlight a real issue, it is insulting hot garbage.

The Saudi people are tribes who fought against being colonized by foreign powers and between each others until they united. If they want a change they will fight for it like they did thru history. They don't need westerners to pretend they care about them and westerners got no right to tell anyone what to do. Most people in Asia and Africa will always view westerners as hypocrites, while it's not true but who can blame them. Always calling for democracy all over the world and caring about human rights when their countries are killing millions of innocent people and and their elected governments stealing the resources of African countries and helping companies treat their people like slaves. Fix your own shite and let others try to fix theirs.
« Reply #409 on: August 20, 2023, 07:19:24 am »
People are entitled to believe the UK is no better than KSA on human rights issues. As you acknowledge, they'd be wrong, but there is still plenty of reprehensible shit going on today. But the Tory government doesn't own football clubs and isn't spending extortionate amounts of public money on zillionaire athletes to improve their global image. So this isn't a question of who's worse of West vs. (Mid)East, even if the culture clash might be animating the debate to some extent.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #410 on: August 20, 2023, 07:51:44 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 19, 2023, 10:02:15 pm

On a side note, I don't know if it's just me, but I get the distinct impression that there's a ton of posters on here who are suffering from serious cognitive dissonance. By that I mean they're dying to let rip and say what they really feel, but are afraid to do so lest their politically correct masks begin to slip. There's also the fact that if we were to really discuss the issue of sportwashing on a truly honest level then it would force us to face some very uncomfortable hypocrisies. I think a lot of posters know that, hence the continuous bashing of Saudi's LGBTQ laws and the convenient taking of moral high ground. It's the easier card to play I guess



This is a quite serious charge. You seem to be saying that I (and other critics) of the Saudi Arabian regime are racists who would love to take off our "masks" and "say what (we) really feel."
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #411 on: August 20, 2023, 09:16:34 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 20, 2023, 07:19:24 am
People are entitled to believe the UK is no better than KSA on human rights issues. As you acknowledge, they'd be wrong, but there is still plenty of reprehensible shit going on today. But the Tory government doesn't own football clubs and isn't spending extortionate amounts of public money on zillionaire athletes to improve their global image. So this isn't a question of who's worse of West vs. (Mid)East, even if the culture clash might be animating the debate to some extent.

They are not but they are helping big time and benefiting from it. England specifically is the biggest reason in encouraging sportswashing in football and the the crazy amount of money that is ruining the game. This is a fact that somehow get ignored.

Anyone can say whatever they want but these discussions always end up like this. Some random guy trying to show he is morally better when the truth is he really doesn't care.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #412 on: August 20, 2023, 09:28:44 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on August 20, 2023, 09:16:34 am
They are not but they are helping big time and benefiting from it. England specifically is the biggest reason in encouraging sportswashing in football and the the crazy amount of money that is ruining the game. This is a fact that somehow get ignored.

Anyone can say whatever they want but these discussions always end up like this. Some random guy trying to show he is morally better when the truth is he really doesn't care.

So nothing to do with FIFA or UEFA just England?  Gotcha 👌


Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #413 on: August 20, 2023, 09:32:47 am »
Quote from: reddebs on August 20, 2023, 09:28:44 am
So nothing to do with FIFA or UEFA just England?  Gotcha 👌

They are too.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #414 on: August 20, 2023, 09:40:29 am »
Quote from: reddebs on August 20, 2023, 09:28:44 am
So nothing to do with FIFA or UEFA just England?  Gotcha 👌




This is one of the problems with this debate; too much defensive tribalism, he said England was the biggest reason, not the only reason.

Also, people want to focus on individuals/clubs/bodies outside of their club as the problem and largely ignoring the contribution their club has made to 'sportwashing', ergo too much tribalism is aiding 'sportwashing'
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #415 on: August 20, 2023, 10:25:50 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 19, 2023, 10:02:15 pm
While I don't think he thought his comparison through properly, I still think it ties back into the central issue, namely the deep religious and cultural differences that exist between Western and Middle Eastern societies. Differences that are not only forcing some posters into taking some very selective positions, but are also clearly fuelling the heated nature of these discussions. So while he may not have leaned into it very well, he's still only pointing at the elephant in the room, which he's entitled to do IMO.

On a side note, I don't know if it's just me, but I get the distinct impression that there's a ton of posters on here who are suffering from serious cognitive dissonance. By that I mean they're dying to let rip and say what they really feel, but are afraid to do so lest their politically correct masks begin to slip. There's also the fact that if we were to really discuss the issue of sportwashing on a truly honest level then it would force us to face some very uncomfortable hypocrisies. I think a lot of posters know that, hence the continuous bashing of Saudi's LGBTQ laws and the convenient taking of moral high ground. It's the easier card to play I guess

Disgusting insinuations in here but going on what you have posted in the past totally unsurprising.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #416 on: August 20, 2023, 10:30:50 am »
Quote from: markmywords on August 20, 2023, 09:40:29 am
This is one of the problems with this debate; too much defensive tribalism, he said England was the biggest reason, not the only reason.

Also, people want to focus on individuals/clubs/bodies outside of their club as the problem and largely ignoring the contribution their club has made to 'sportwashing', ergo too much tribalism is aiding 'sportwashing'

He mentioned western governments and England's specifically but nothing about footballs own governance.

I was not defending England but pointing out other factors are at play with the shitstain the game has become!
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #417 on: August 20, 2023, 10:31:15 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on August 20, 2023, 06:18:47 am
The Saudi people are tribes who fought against being colonized by foreign powers and between each others until they united. If they want a change they will fight for it like they did thru history. They don't need westerners to pretend they care about them and westerners got no right to tell anyone what to do. Most people in Asia and Africa will always view westerners as hypocrites, while it's not true but who can blame them. Always calling for democracy all over the world and caring about human rights when their countries are killing millions of innocent people and and their elected governments stealing the resources of African countries and helping companies treat their people like slaves. Fix your own shite and let others try to fix theirs.

Opposing sports washing is nothing to do with disrespecting ordinary Saudis. It has always been made clear by those who oppose sports washing its the regime that runs the country which is what people are fighting against. It's apologists for sport washers that makes exertions that we are opposing the whole Middle East region. Why do you and Billy continue to insinuate differently? As for this country go into the political threads and there is plenty of criticism of our government. I would suspect the majority of people despise it on Rawk. I will take shots at them, as well as the Saudi state those who rule over and lock people up just for being different.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #418 on: August 20, 2023, 03:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on August 20, 2023, 06:18:47 am
The Saudi people are tribes who fought against being colonized by foreign powers and between each others until they united. If they want a change they will fight for it like they did thru history.
that's one reading of it, that yes they fought the ottoman empire. think it sort of bizarrely omits their own imperial colonialist intentions though and paints them as opposing colonialism when the opposite is true.

take for example massacring Shia muslims and razing their towns, taking them as slaves, forcing conversions, destroying religiously significant shrines/artefacts - all tactics used while trying to spread their own religion through imperialist invasion
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #419 on: August 20, 2023, 03:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on August 20, 2023, 06:18:47 am
The Saudi people are tribes who fought against being colonized by foreign powers and between each others until they united. If they want a change they will fight for it like they did thru history.

It's very difficult though because of the extraordinarily oppressive regime and its savage policies.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/16/saudi-woman-given-34-year-prison-sentence-for-using-twitter

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/28/saudi-rights-activist-loujain-al-hathloul-sentenced-to-almost-six-years-in-jail

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2016/10/mohammad-al-qahtani-acpra-saudi-arabia/

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-saudi-court-rights-idUSKBN0FB0VK20140706

These examples are just a drop in the ocean. I realise that this brutal regime - like all brutal regimes - hates the idea of westerners "getting involved". (You don;t seem very keen on it yourself!). The regime much prefers the likes of Jordan Henderson and guys like him going over to Saudi to give the brutes a respectable face. Well, fuck off to that.

 
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #420 on: August 20, 2023, 04:24:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on August 18, 2023, 09:09:57 pm
What you seem to be (devils?) advocating is a form of bigotry - judging players from the country of their birth, based on generalisations and stereotypes that likely have little to no bearing on their unique identity.

Lets use Saudi as an example. If a Saudi player got a big move to the english leagues, you're suggesting that people should (to avoid hypocrisy) condemn that guy and not support them purely on account of their passport.

Not you might hypothetically think that's righteous, because you're aware that the saudi state systematically persecutes gay people - but what if, for example, this player was gay and that motivated their move out of saudi? then you'd be xenophobically withholding fans support for the player on account of persecution that he's had to endure and escape from (and still holiding it against him).

on the other hand, henderson knows what the saudi state does and knows he's being paid by them to launder their reputation. he's made an individual choice, so we can judge that without relying on stereotyping and generalising (unlike your hypotheitcal devils advocate). also, suggesting henderson is being hounded for his beliefs is funny - as you can see from his silence, he's doing a fine job of not giving them

I'm not advocating anything, I'm just trying to understand a bit more.
If I am being bigoted, then touche -- so are you in suggesting that the beliefs of Henderson's club (and everyone else employed in it) and the state are perfectly aligned? That may or may not be the case, I don't know for sure but it wouldn't surprise me either. But you can't condemn the Henderson's of this world whist lionising other individuals who's views are closely aligned with eg an abhorrent state such as Saudi, and couldn't give two hoots about dismembered journalists. That is hypocritical.

Henderson is receiving stick despite the fact that his views are on record and will doubtless be the same on his return. He's gone on record after all. Given this,  I wonder how much of a risk his employers are taking? His going there may raise eyebrows locally. Maybe this might just alter a few opinions too, I simply don't know.

Over the years, I've known women and LGBTQ friends who have worked in Saudi for a while themselves -- just for the money! I'm sure countless people have done so.

The opposition to what's going on now needs to be at the top level (FA/UEFA/Government etc), taking strong leadership, or at at our level, entailing mass protest. I'm willing to join that because I dislike what's going on as much as you do, and those in power seem intent on doing nothing. Football as we know it is in the most precarious state in its history and something needs to be done, if it's not too late already.  Just don't castigate me for asking questions around the subject, because there are lots of grey areas.

One thing that won't help the cause is shutting down any form of debate.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #421 on: August 20, 2023, 04:26:00 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on August 20, 2023, 04:24:19 pm
I'm not advocating anything, I'm just trying to understand a bit more.
If I am being bigoted, then touche -- so are you in suggesting that the beliefs of Henderson's club (and everyone else employed in it) and the state are perfectly aligned?
It's hard to take you and your post seriously when you say things like this - it just reads like you are posting in bad faith and either lying or just being ignorant.

point me to the post where i suggested this, or correct your mistake

edit: on finishing your first paragraph, i'm leaning towards you just not being a very logical person - you don't appear to understand hypocrisy as a concept
Quote from: HomesickRed on August 20, 2023, 04:24:19 pm
Just don't castigate me for asking questions around the subject, because there are lots of grey areas.
this is hypocrisy. you've just said i was bigoted (and made up something that i didn't say). it's you doing the castigating, whereas i argued against your "devils advocate" position (it appears you might not understand what that saying means though)
Quote from: HomesickRed on August 20, 2023, 04:24:19 pm
One thing that won't help the cause is shutting down any form of debate.
why are you saying this? what debate is being shut down? seems like some kind of comfort blanket phrase for people who struggle to make coherent convincing arguments - rest assured you aren't being shut down
« Reply #422 on: August 20, 2023, 11:15:29 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on August 20, 2023, 04:24:19 pm
. But you can't condemn the Henderson's of this world whist lionising other individuals who's views are closely aligned with eg an abhorrent state such as Saudi, and couldn't give two hoots about dismembered journalists.

Which individuals are you referring to? I can only speak for myself, but I don't knowingly lionise any Liverpool players who espouse abhorrent views. I despised Tommy Smith, for instance.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 am »
Saudi immigration policy is essentially to murder  refugees trying to cross the border from Ethiopia into their country. Hundreds have been killed by explosives and firearms in recent months. This is where you play Henderson.

From today's Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/aug/21/fired-on-like-rain-saudi-border-guards-accused-of-mass-killings-of-ethiopians
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:24:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:02:21 am
. This is where you play Henderson.

Bit harsh, I think he still offers something in midfield
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:02:21 am
Saudi immigration policy is essentially to murder  refugees trying to cross the border from Ethiopia into their country. Hundreds have been killed by explosives and firearms in recent months. This is where you play Henderson.

From today's Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/aug/21/fired-on-like-rain-saudi-border-guards-accused-of-mass-killings-of-ethiopians
Difficult to read all of that. Absolutely shocking, and I say that as someone who understands what to expect from the brutal saudi state

A timely reminder to anyone on here who suggests that people who raise issues (with state-led violence, persecution, murder, torture) are being culturally insensitive or xenophobic - read this article. and wake up.

wake up because you, as an individual, are an apologist for this behaviour - and believing that it should not be questioned by people (especially westerners) is scumbag behaviour. as is suggesting that 'they have a different culture and should be left to it' - because that is you, as an individual, engaging in xenophobia about people from saudi arabia.

this isn't solely for the reactionaries, the social conservatives, or the fundamentalists on RAWK who've announced themselve in recent months, but just as equally the useful idiots who defend the interests of the raping murdering and torturing saudi state
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:48:24 am
Difficult to read all of that. Absolutely shocking, and I say that as someone who understands what to expect from the brutal saudi state

A timely reminder to anyone on here who suggests that people who raise issues (with state-led violence, persecution, murder, torture) are being culturally insensitive or xenophobic - read this article. and wake up.

wake up because you, as an individual, are an apologist for this behaviour - and believing that it should not be questioned by people (especially westerners) is scumbag behaviour. as is suggesting that 'they have a different culture and should be left to it' - because that is you, as an individual, engaging in xenophobia about people from saudi arabia.

this isn't solely for the reactionaries, the social conservatives, or the fundamentalists on RAWK who've announced themselve in recent months, but just as equally the useful idiots who defend the interests of the raping murdering and torturing saudi state

Oddly enough Carra the presence of Gerrard and Henderson and the rest of the mercenaries in Saudi Arabia might lead to greater interest being shown in the everyday brutality of this regime. I give Henderson and the rest no credit for this, since it isn't their intention to undermine the regime in any way. Quite the opposite. They want to prosper off the back of it.

We rightly deplore our own government's handling of refugees to our shores. It's sick and shameful. But Saudi Arabian border guards deal with desperate refugees by killing them en masse as soon as they spot them. Racists. Barbarians. Savages.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 11:58:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:54:31 am
We rightly deplore our own government's handling of refugees to our shores. It's sick and shameful. But Saudi Arabian border guards deal with desperate refugees by killing them en masse as soon as they spot them. Racists. Barbarians. Savages.
They're worse than that. And they're doing what their theocratic masters want them to do
Quote
The latest investigation into abuses in an area largely shut off to foreign journalists and aid workers is the most detailed picture yet of what is happening at the border.

Among the most shocking claims are that:
-Saudi border forces shelled a group of people who had been arrested, detained and expelled even as they attempted to cross the border back into Yemen.
-Saudi border forces forced a young person who had survived an attack to rape another survivor under threat of execution.
-People detained after crossing the border were shot at close quarters, and survivors were told by border forces to choose a limb to be shot in.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:48:24 am
Difficult to read all of that. Absolutely shocking, and I say that as someone who understands what to expect from the brutal saudi state

A timely reminder to anyone on here who suggests that people who raise issues (with state-led violence, persecution, murder, torture) are being culturally insensitive or xenophobic - read this article. and wake up.

wake up because you, as an individual, are an apologist for this behaviour - and believing that it should not be questioned by people (especially westerners) is scumbag behaviour. as is suggesting that 'they have a different culture and should be left to it' - because that is you, as an individual, engaging in xenophobia about people from saudi arabia.

this isn't solely for the reactionaries, the social conservatives, or the fundamentalists on RAWK who've announced themselve in recent months, but just as equally the useful idiots who defend the interests of the raping murdering and torturing saudi state

100% this.


And for anyone who missed / skipped past Yorkie's linked article above...


'Fired on like rain: Saudi border guards accused of mass killings of Ethiopians':-

Report by Human Rights Watch details alleged attacks using explosive weapons and small arms on Saudi Arabia-Yemen border

www.theguardian.com/law/2023/aug/21/fired-on-like-rain-saudi-border-guards-accused-of-mass-killings-of-ethiopians





a snippet...


'Saudi border guards have been accused of killing hundreds of Ethiopians using small arms and explosive weapons in a targeted campaign that rights advocates suggest may amount to a crime against humanity.

The shocking claims are made in a detailed investigation by Human Rights Watch, which interviewed dozens of Ethiopian people who said they were attacked by border guards while they tried to cross into Saudi Arabia from Yemen.

Last week Downing Street confirmed that Rishi Sunak plans to welcome Saudi Arabias crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to London at the earliest opportunity. It would be the first visit since the death in 2018 of the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who US intelligence believe was murdered and dismembered by Saudi agents in Istanbul on the orders of Prince Mohammed.

Using satellite imaging, photographs of deaths from more than 20 incidents, witness testimony by survivors and forensic experts examination of survivors wounds, HRW has built up a compelling and horrific picture of an escalating campaign of extreme violence aimed at people trying to cross the border.

Witness testimony describes mass killings, with women and children dying in shelling, and dead people and body parts spread along trails.'




Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 02:56:31 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:24:42 am
Bit harsh, I think he still offers something in midfield

;D
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 03:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on August 18, 2023, 05:04:30 am
How much money do you need?
Makes me want to puke.


Neymar getting $500,000 for every post that promotes Saudi,


There we have it, we knew it but that's the reason he's there.


I would assume there's a limit on that because he could bankrupt them over 6 months given the amount of spare time he has in his pool and in his private jet.


Happy retirement Neymar, you were always an over-rated diving dickhead, shame you made (mostly) bad career choices, you could have been remembered.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm »
Jota set to leave already. Wonder what has changed, will be interesting to see if more detail comes out.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm »
Maybe he was trying to do some of that "change from the inside" stuff the Hendo apologists are clinging to.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm
Jota set to leave already. Wonder what has changed, will be interesting to see if more detail comes out.

Maybe they realised theyd signed the wrong Jota and refused to pay him.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #434 on: Today at 12:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm
Jota set to leave already. Wonder what has changed, will be interesting to see if more detail comes out.

the rumour is from a few journos is that the club's releasing him, rather than him wanting out.   Whole thing sounds mad. Theyve seen enough to think hes not good enough / what they need, so are allowing him to become a free agent weeks after paying 25m or whatever it was, so they can go back in the market for a bigger name to take his place  ???
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #435 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:56:38 pm
the rumour is from a few journos is that the club's releasing him, rather than him wanting out.   Whole thing sounds mad. Theyve seen enough to think hes not good enough / what they need, so are allowing him to become a free agent weeks after paying 25m or whatever it was, so they can go back in the market for a bigger name to take his place  ???
arent they forcing him on loan to another club in their league?

all the transfers are done by that same ex-chelsea prick emanolo. seems like he's a numpty
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #436 on: Today at 01:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:02:21 am
Saudi immigration policy is essentially to murder  refugees trying to cross the border from Ethiopia into their country. Hundreds have been killed by explosives and firearms in recent months. This is where you play Henderson.

From today's Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/aug/21/fired-on-like-rain-saudi-border-guards-accused-of-mass-killings-of-ethiopians

Unfortunately, I reckon a fair share of the English population would be supportive of our government doing the same thing!
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #437 on: Today at 01:43:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:27:41 pm
Unfortunately, I reckon a fair share of the English population would be supportive of our government doing the same thing!
Doubtful
