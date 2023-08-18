What you seem to be (devils?) advocating is a form of bigotry - judging players from the country of their birth, based on generalisations and stereotypes that likely have little to no bearing on their unique identity.



Lets use Saudi as an example. If a Saudi player got a big move to the english leagues, you're suggesting that people should (to avoid hypocrisy) condemn that guy and not support them purely on account of their passport.



Not you might hypothetically think that's righteous, because you're aware that the saudi state systematically persecutes gay people - but what if, for example, this player was gay and that motivated their move out of saudi? then you'd be xenophobically withholding fans support for the player on account of persecution that he's had to endure and escape from (and still holiding it against him).



on the other hand, henderson knows what the saudi state does and knows he's being paid by them to launder their reputation. he's made an individual choice, so we can judge that without relying on stereotyping and generalising (unlike your hypotheitcal devils advocate). also, suggesting henderson is being hounded for his beliefs is funny - as you can see from his silence, he's doing a fine job of not giving them



I'm not advocating anything, I'm just trying to understand a bit more.If I am being bigoted, then touche -- so are you in suggesting that the beliefs of Henderson's club (and everyone else employed in it) and the state are perfectly aligned? That may or may not be the case, I don't know for sure but it wouldn't surprise me either. But you can't condemn the Henderson's of this world whist lionising other individuals who's views are closely aligned with eg an abhorrent state such as Saudi, and couldn't give two hoots about dismembered journalists. That is hypocritical.Henderson is receiving stick despite the fact that his views are on record and will doubtless be the same on his return. He's gone on record after all. Given this, I wonder how much of a risk his employers are taking? His going there may raise eyebrows locally. Maybe this might just alter a few opinions too, I simply don't know.Over the years, I've known women and LGBTQ friends who have worked in Saudi for a while themselves -- just for the money! I'm sure countless people have done so.The opposition to what's going on now needs to be at the top level (FA/UEFA/Government etc), taking strong leadership, or at at our level, entailing mass protest. I'm willing to join that because I dislike what's going on as much as you do, and those in power seem intent on doing nothing. Football as we know it is in the most precarious state in its history and something needs to be done, if it's not too late already. Just don't castigate me for asking questions around the subject, because there are lots of grey areas.One thing that won't help the cause is shutting down any form of debate.