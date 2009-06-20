Sadly, people are blindsided by the media narrative, even Arsenal fans. Arsenal 'bottled' it despite the fact most people should accept their final points tally measured up to the squad they had (they reverted to the mean in the end), while Man City "gloriously came back against all odds", despite the odds being favourable given their strength and depth in the squad.



I'm not so sure mate. As big as the likes of Sky are, and as influential as print media is, I don't think they hold as much sway as they used to, particularly when it comes to "packaged narratives" and "talking point". The last 10 years has seen a massive shift in fan culture , thanks mainly in part to the emergence of podcasts, watch alongs, fancams, YouTube personalities etc. "Content" is now central to the way football is "consumed". Those platforms provide an air of authenticity and relatability that Sky et al can't really offer from a million pound studio, regardless of how hard they try to position Carra and Neville as "2 of the lads".The suits/screens/talking points approach is dying out IMO, as evidenced by the fact that many "podcast personalities" are now beginning to show up on mainstream shows to challenge the very narratives you're referring to. Challenging the "mainstream" is hot content these days, as we saw throughout Covid when everyone became doctors and epidemiologists overnight. Football content is quite similar in that respect. I don't know how or when or by who, but I can see a spark igniting in that space soon. Particularly when they realise the amount of views and clicks it would all generate and the £££ it'd all bring in.This ongoing unchecked ruination of the sport can't go on forever. It just can't. Fans know the sport is nothing without them. That fuse is there. It just needs to be lit