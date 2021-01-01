Anyone who misses a penalty could have the offending foot cut off.
Apparently beheading prevents dementia caused by heading
Its annoying of course, but its also a clue as to why the Saudi league may experience mushroom growth but also lay down no roots. Everything is off the shelf. The players of course who are names already and need no nurturing, but also the fan culture which is imported lock, stock and barrel. Its cheap and shoddy imitation and wont convince any football fan that there is anything authentic going on. If youre looking for authenticity in Saudi Arabia you need look no further than State repression, religious bigotry and human rights violations. Thats the real thing. The football will remain hollow and unreal, regardless of how many washed-up Hendersons they manage to monetise.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
You can criticize Saudi for a lot of things and you'd be correct. That bit though is not.
Absolutely right. It's the veneer they are importing. It won't be enough. Obviously.
Again, don't speak something you don't know about. Saudi have a football culture, different to the one in the UK but long before whatever the fuck they are doing now, their stadiums were selling out 50-60 thousand people in there.
Saudi football culture is crap. It always will be. They can take, nick, thieve off Liverpool FC to their heart's content but not in a million years will they be able to create something as real and authentic as the thing they covet. Good job too.
OKI guess any culture that is not western is crap for you. Literally you can criticize everything about what they are doing there, except the fans because they actually enjoy their football and travel in numbers to follow their teams.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Saudi Average Crowds 20221 Al Ittihad 39,5222 Al Nassr 16,4733 Al Adalah 12,3954 Al Fateh 12,0225 Al Hilal 8,9846 Al Raed 6,6417 Al Ettifaq 6,5718 Al Tai 6,4589 Al Shabab 6,15710 Al Taawoun 5,13411 Al Khaleej 5,05312 Damac FC 3,91313 Al Batin 3,43514 Abha Club 3,40915 Al Fayha 3,24316 Al Wehda 1,604 8,986
