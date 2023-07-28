« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 15132 times)

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #240 on: July 28, 2023, 09:34:01 pm »
Jordan Henderson gave 12 fantastic years to our club and was a fantastic captain this must never be forgotten.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,477
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #241 on: July 28, 2023, 09:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on July 28, 2023, 09:34:01 pm
Jordan Henderson gave 12 fantastic years to our club and was a fantastic captain this must never be forgotten.

Who you talking about?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #242 on: July 28, 2023, 09:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on July 28, 2023, 09:34:01 pm
Jordan Henderson gave 12 fantastic years to our club and was a fantastic captain this must never be forgotten.

He certainly won't be forgotten but lasting memory for many will be for negative reasons.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,995
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #243 on: July 28, 2023, 11:58:23 pm »
It's not sportswashing anymore

It just serves to expose who we are hero worshipping and what football has become.

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #244 on: July 29, 2023, 12:22:05 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on July 28, 2023, 09:34:01 pm
Jordan Henderson gave 12 fantastic years to our club and was a fantastic captain this must never be forgotten.
I do not think his footballing and leadership contribution are in any doubt, trouble is he strove to be more than that and let down a portion of our fanbase in doing so.
It's quite a set of mixed emotions involved in him leaving. That moment when he hugged his dad will always stay as a great moment in this clubs history and he really was underrated in terms of what he gave us which was immense. The trouble is no-one will ever trust a footballer again when they support a cause because everyone knows they can be paid to go back on that cause if the money is good enough.
I genuinely think, in 20 years time, when he has amassed £100m from football and is still struggling to spend it, he will look back and regret the loss of his credibility which has no price really.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #245 on: July 29, 2023, 12:22:50 am »
Quote from: rushyman on July 28, 2023, 11:58:23 pm
It's not sportswashing anymore

It just serves to expose who we are hero worshipping and what football has become.
Choose your heroes carefully and, very carefully if they are footballers
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,279
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #246 on: July 29, 2023, 07:29:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 27, 2023, 04:51:47 pm
SOS has added the rainbow to their FB profile pic and c*nts are moaning, the c*nts I looked at weren't from Liverpool - wish they'd fuck off and latch onto some other club, they know fuck all about the City and our fanbase and our politics/beliefs

It's weird, if I was a right wing nationalist fuckhole who had chosen Liverpool FC for purely sporting reasons, I surely would have hacked them off by now because I'd find the supporter base insufferable. Back in the 80s it'd be more understandable because you could watch some soccer on the telly and read the scores in the paper and be none the wiser, but in the internet age it's impossible not to know you're associating with filthy socialists. :D
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,995
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #247 on: July 29, 2023, 09:25:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 29, 2023, 12:22:50 am
Choose your heroes carefully and, very carefully if they are footballers


None honestly.

We are all in very serious denial about football at this point

As loyal as their options. Everything they say and do is PR

Maybe that's why so many thought it was brilliant Grealish was falling around Europe pissed up for a month. 'Oh look he's one of us aswell'

He isn't
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,281
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #248 on: July 29, 2023, 11:15:34 am »
I've been thinking (uh oh) about the sportswashing and dirty money and I can boil my opposition down to a cliche point

Does the end justify the means?

A friend at work suggested I could do good with dirty money. But my reply is what would it be for? Why should it fall to such a wild possibility to get new children's homes, new charities, new venues or whatever I'd do with the 'millions' figure he posited... I am not religious but the devil would tempt you with the same offer

'the end justifies the means' is the ultimate end point of utilitarianism

https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_end_justifies_the_means

Quote

The idea is ancient, but it was not meant to justify unnecessary cruelty. It was part of a political philosophy called consequentialism. The basic idea is that a policy can be judged by its outcome. All modern versions of consequentialism have to deal with the limitations necessary to prevent tyrants abusing this idea.


There we have it. I presume those who don't see it will then move the goalposts to 'but are Saudi tyrants' and the like

But that's it for me - neatly laid out, making philosophical sense

The destination doesn't negate the travel there.

Indeed, I find it ridiculous to see celebrities and the wealthy defended by saying us, the non rich, hidden public, would take the same offer.

That itself is a false argument. My music is not for sale, my profession is with a huge Japanese company. It would take considerable... Weird... Changes to a lot of things to end in me, personally, getting a loaded money offer from Saudi Arabia. That would be no little change.

I am not grandstanding, nor saying I am the one sane man, I say this here as I think of you all as friends and this thread is very heartening, I just don't entertain the idea seriously. It's ridiculous. There will be no Saudi payday for me. It is not something I would seek. Ridiculous question

You have to do the means right. The means are what gets you to the end.

God help the world if it comes to a blood money offer to me to fix things. It would look the same as it does now. And not to make everything about the government but... 'look at the good you could do'

I guess there's a mild compliment in there but I don't even want that

It's miserable this. The whole sorry thing. It's strangling football.

Consequences exist and thus there must be limitations. It isn't a free for all. We are not all for sale. People have already gotten hurt along the way, which is why I find the pro-sportswashing point so bizarre and disconnected.
« Last Edit: July 29, 2023, 11:26:55 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #249 on: July 29, 2023, 01:16:43 pm »
Video on KSA... interesting... if you can get past the slightly irritating voiceover.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txmzVsBniZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txmzVsBniZQ</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txmzVsBniZQ
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,952
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #250 on: July 29, 2023, 05:40:43 pm »
Klopp: "Was I surprised when Henderson said he wanted to move on? Of course. We had a relationship for eight years. He knew the situation that we wanted to keep him but if he wanted to leave we weren't going to throw rocks and stones in the way. It was about reacting to it"


Interesting choice of words ;) (it's not deliberate, Klopp has previously used this and the 'sticks and stones' expression)
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,982
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #251 on: July 29, 2023, 07:59:51 pm »

'Premier League and Fifa helpless against Saudi juggernauts relentless progress' - by Jonathan Wilson:-

Saudi Pro Leagues moves for ageing stars echo other leagues  but there is no reason why stars at their peak should not follow

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/jul/29/premier-league-fifa-helpless-against-saudi-pro-league-juggernaut





a snippet...


'Football is far from perfect but it is a thing we love. It has existed in its present form for more than a century and a half. It has its rituals and its routines. It has taken on a cultural significance way beyond what is reasonable. It is a way for parents to commune with children, for exiles to maintain their links to home, a source of pride and identity for areas otherwise left behind. It lubricates the cogs of social interaction. It is everywhere: on televisions, on radios, on phones, in background conversations in offices and pubs and schools.

And it is under threat  at least in the form in which we recognise it.

Its not just the Saudis. Its not just nation states or their public investment funds. Its also private equity, any of the investors whose business at the club is not the protection of a vital community asset.

But its worse when its a state that murdered Jamal Khashoggi, that jailed and allegedly tortured Loujain al-Hathloul, that in 2022 carried out 81 executions in 24 hours for crimes including deviant beliefs. And its worse when its the Saudis because they have so much more money than anybody else. Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund may have invested at least $6bn in sport since the beginning of 2021 but, in the last week of June, the Saudi government signed contracts worth $18bn.

All of this is only part of Vision 2030, a $7trillion project to diversify the economy that includes vast infrastructure projects such as The Line, part of the planned Neom area in the desert, as well as investment in a range of sports including golf, Formula One, boxing, tennis, cricket and esports.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #252 on: July 29, 2023, 09:19:25 pm »
Another snippet

'Yet, really, what can [PL chief executve Richard] Masters do? What can any of footballs authorities do? One of the emails leaked by Der Spiegel in 2018 suggested the Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak had said that he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years than accept a deal on FFP breaches. How can any football authority risk that?

This is why state-run clubs are so insidious: they are essentially ungovernable. Or at least they are without state support of their own  but Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons UK government lobbied the Premier League to approve the Saudi takeover of Newcastle. There is a sense of hopelessness: football is helpless in the face of an external force whose resources are beyond comprehension.'
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #253 on: July 29, 2023, 09:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on July 29, 2023, 09:19:25 pm
Another snippet

'Yet, really, what can [PL chief executve Richard] Masters do? What can any of footballs authorities do? One of the emails leaked by Der Spiegel in 2018 suggested the Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak had said that he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years than accept a deal on FFP breaches. How can any football authority risk that?

This is why state-run clubs are so insidious: they are essentially ungovernable. Or at least they are without state support of their own  but Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons UK government lobbied the Premier League to approve the Saudi takeover of Newcastle. There is a sense of hopelessness: football is helpless in the face of an external force whose resources are beyond comprehension.'

This ^

Sadly, I think once Jürgen goes, I'll find something else to follow. :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #254 on: July 29, 2023, 09:34:21 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on July 29, 2023, 09:25:09 pm
This ^

Sadly, I think once Jürgen goes, I'll find something else to follow. :(
A lot of people are feeling this way. The day Abu Dhabi were allowed to own a football club is the day the game started decaying. Saudi are going to accelerate that until there is no competitive game left.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #255 on: July 29, 2023, 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on July 29, 2023, 09:19:25 pm
There is a sense of hopelessness: football is helpless in the face of an external force whose resources are beyond comprehension.'

yep - the recent transfers of top-name players are the first salvos in a war that the game (as it should exist) simply cannot win.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #256 on: July 29, 2023, 11:04:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on July 29, 2023, 09:34:21 pm
A lot of people are feeling this way. The day Abu Dhabi were allowed to own a football club is the day the game started decaying. Saudi are going to accelerate that until there is no competitive game left.

Decay started with Romans arrival - Putins laundrette.  Its just got worse with oil rich nation states buying clubs directly
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #257 on: July 29, 2023, 11:16:01 pm »
Richard Masters, the Premier Leagues chief executive, insisted on Monday that he wouldnt be too concerned by the growing Saudi influence over football, which makes you wonder just what would concern him.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #258 on: July 29, 2023, 11:17:11 pm »
Quote from: TSC on July 29, 2023, 11:04:58 pm
Decay started with Romans arrival - Putins laundrette.  Its just got worse with oil rich nation states buying clubs directly

Yep, the c*nts arrival was the death knell but arguably Sky's involvement to be honest.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,279
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #259 on: Today at 02:53:41 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on July 29, 2023, 09:25:09 pm
This ^

Sadly, I think once Jürgen goes, I'll find something else to follow. :(

I think I'm veering that way already. On Friday my Aussie Rules team had one of its best performances in the past few years and I felt a depth of emotional resonance that football hasn't given me since maybe even Madrid. It's partly a timezone thing but also because the local game feels relatively untainted (despite being a corporate megalith in its own right with plenty of ongoing issues, just nothing on the scale of the world game). That also applies to The Ashes, even though I don't really have the time to follow cricket nowadays. I'm starting to question whether football is more of an addiction than a love at this point.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:03 am by GreatEx »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 