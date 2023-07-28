Quote



The idea is ancient, but it was not meant to justify unnecessary cruelty. It was part of a political philosophy called consequentialism. The basic idea is that a policy can be judged by its outcome. All modern versions of consequentialism have to deal with the limitations necessary to prevent tyrants abusing this idea.



I've been thinking (uh oh) about the sportswashing and dirty money and I can boil my opposition down to a cliche pointDoes the end justify the means?A friend at work suggested I could do good with dirty money. But my reply is what would it be for? Why should it fall to such a wild possibility to get new children's homes, new charities, new venues or whatever I'd do with the 'millions' figure he posited... I am not religious but the devil would tempt you with the same offer'the end justifies the means' is the ultimate end point of utilitarianismThere we have it. I presume those who don't see it will then move the goalposts to 'but are Saudi tyrants' and the likeBut that's it for me - neatly laid out, making philosophical senseThe destination doesn't negate the travel there.Indeed, I find it ridiculous to see celebrities and the wealthy defended by saying us, the non rich, hidden public, would take the same offer.That itself is a false argument. My music is not for sale, my profession is with a huge Japanese company. It would take considerable... Weird... Changes to a lot of things to end in me, personally, getting a loaded money offer from Saudi Arabia. That would be no little change.I am not grandstanding, nor saying I am the one sane man, I say this here as I think of you all as friends and this thread is very heartening, I just don't entertain the idea seriously. It's ridiculous. There will be no Saudi payday for me. It is not something I would seek. Ridiculous questionYou have to do the means right. The means are what gets you to the end.God help the world if it comes to a blood money offer to me to fix things. It would look the same as it does now. And not to make everything about the government but... 'look at the good you could do'I guess there's a mild compliment in there but I don't even want thatIt's miserable this. The whole sorry thing. It's strangling football.Consequences exist and thus there must be limitations. It isn't a free for all. We are not all for sale. People have already gotten hurt along the way, which is why I find the pro-sportswashing point so bizarre and disconnected.