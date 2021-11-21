« previous next »
Sportwashing-A general thread

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm


He's just waiting for the brown envelope to appear, that's why he's not worried  ;)
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:31:09 pm
I dont think its quite as bleak as that, theyll throw money around like drunken sailors for a few years and then realise no one gives a shit, no ones going to watch it outside of their domestic market, its not generating any money and that theyve just wasted tens of billions in the process and slowly the money will be turned off.
It's all about persistence. If they can keep attracting top players for several years, and bribe themselves into the CL, then they can become a respected league.

I dont think the sportswashing part will work very well though. There will be even more attention to their horrific dictatorships. 10 years ago, nobody cared when SA executed people, but now they have bought themselves a place in the spotlight.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:13:17 am
It's all about persistence. If they can keep attracting top players for several years, and bribe themselves into the CL, then they can become a respected league.

I dont think the sportswashing part will work very well though. There will be even more attention to their horrific dictatorships. 10 years ago, nobody cared when SA executed people, but now they have bought themselves a place in the spotlight.

My point is how much money are they prepared to pour into the league to get to where they want to? They will need to pour in billions year after year, I cant see their league ever becoming financially self sustaining or profitable unless the league really, really takes off. Look at the numbers being linked to Mbappe and even the likes of Henderson and Fabinho, theres no way they are ever making that money back.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:29:20 am
My point is how much money are they prepared to pour into the league to get to where they want to? They will need to pour in billions year after year, I cant see their league ever becoming financially self sustaining or profitable unless the league really, really takes off. Look at the numbers being linked to Mbappe and even the likes of Henderson and Fabinho, theres no way they are ever making that money back.

They've got £560 billion to play with, so they're pretty set for now.

We don't know what the aim is though, are they looking to create their own league or take over the PL? We've plenty of fucking idiots following us who would sell the soul of the club to have Mbappe play here, the Mancs are dying to be sportswashed, Abu Dhabi and Saudi are lauded in Manchester and Newcastle, the newcastle LGBTQ+ group welcomed them ffs, money talks. If they can get a hold of the two biggest draws in the PL, they've got a global fanbase boxed off.
