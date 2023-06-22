What matters in all this is that we hold OUR beliefs true.



Not just us, but other clubs and other sports have had players (for want of a better phrase) betray them, but that never stopped us or them holding their beliefs true. We support a team in a sport that is riddled with hypocrisy, greed, cheating and duplicity, but yet we still campaign and stand tall. That's all that matters. We've changed so much by being this way, but it will never be perfect, but despite the fact that we know we'll never right every wrong, we still remain true. That is all that matters.



I said in a post in the transfer thread, what Hendo or Stan does, does not reflect back on the club, the fans or the City. Yeah, we feel let down, but football is a cesspit and will overwhelm you in bitterness (ask any bluenose) if you think we'll actually change anything. What matters is that people know we object and know we have a sense of right and wrong. Don't give that up, but don't let it consume you either.



I'm not accepting of what is going on in football at all. I'm not accepting of what is happening to golf, rugby or any other sport that this lot get involved in. It's wrong on every level.



We'll never completely change what is happening - we need to be realistic, but we also need to remain standing firm and showing we don't accept it. Other clubs and people are the same of course and this should be a catalyst to stop all the hate and shit that flies around between us. Who knows, some good may well come of all this in that respect, but we live in an imperfect World with questionable morals where the only thing we can do is stick by ours.



Sport has become a hideous parody and I said only yesterday, has gone totally mad over the past months to an unbelievable level. It's obscene. Its not without precedent though - the Chinese (who have an even worse record on human rights than the Saudi's) were first in. They went. This will be no different, but the damage will be greater.



Sad, sad times.