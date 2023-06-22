« previous next »
Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 5208 times)

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #40 on: June 22, 2023, 02:05:32 pm »
I'm good mates with a City and Newcastle supporter - both lifelong fans and intelligent blokes in their late 40s. Yet both just change the subject when I've broached the issues with the current situation. It's quite terrifying to be honest, it becomes like speaking to an automaton when you try and reason with cogent arguments and evidence that what's happening at their clubs is just plain wrong and bad for the sport. It's sportswashing in action and it feels like Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Nether of them give a fuck as long as their club is successful. Yet it's me that looks like the gobshite pissing in the wind. I am definitely drifting away from the sport at the top end - will always watch the Reds obviously, but I think this season has been the tipping point for me in terms of the Prem.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #41 on: June 22, 2023, 03:04:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June 22, 2023, 11:39:20 am
Are you saying we need Nigel Frottage to replace Richard Masters?

Yep - he can make a poster of a huge line of footballers and claim its nothing to do with the Nazi poster
Fuck the Tories

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #42 on: June 22, 2023, 03:09:43 pm »
Yes, Imagine if Hicks and Gillett had the wealth of the Saudi's, how would (some) people here have responded?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #43 on: June 22, 2023, 03:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 22, 2023, 03:09:43 pm
Yes, Imagine if Hicks and Gillett had the wealth of the Saudi's, how would (some) people here have responded?

I know Hicks was a c*nt, but I don't remember him executing 83 people for the sake of it.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #44 on: June 22, 2023, 03:24:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2023, 03:17:59 pm
I know Hicks was a c*nt, but I don't remember him executing 83 people for the sake of it.


Yes, right, agreed, it was the fact they had no money that made those characters unpopular, I'd wiped it from my mind.


I suppose the general point I was raising is that it's easier to hate despots when they are giving money to others, not you. It would be interesting to see what % of LFC fans have principles that are higher than that. Not 100% I am sure but probably higher than Newcastle and City fans.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #45 on: June 22, 2023, 03:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 22, 2023, 03:24:09 pm

Yes, right, agreed, it was the fact they had no money that made those characters unpopular, I'd wiped it from my mind.


I suppose the general point I was raising is that it's easier to hate despots when they are giving money to others, not you. It would be interesting to see what % of LFC fans have principles that are higher than that. Not 100% I am sure but probably higher than Newcastle and City fans.

H&G were despised because they were con men out to rip off the club. Was it $50million the design firm his son was associated with got from us for the Hicks bowl?

Match going/locals/long standing red would be up in arms at a despotic sportswasher - the newer breed and the overseas ones who follow Mo, or are from outside Europe etc would welcome it with open arms.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #46 on: June 22, 2023, 03:50:52 pm »
Football is a bit dead to me. Fans aren't in the first place anymore, and it's getting worse each day.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #47 on: June 22, 2023, 05:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 22, 2023, 03:09:43 pm
Yes, Imagine if Hicks and Gillett had the wealth of the Saudi's, how would (some) people here have responded?

Ah come on now, as horrible as Hicks and Gillette where the sportwashers are on another level altogether. Just being gay in Saudi is punishable by death as an example. A man recently got 50 lashes and 5 years in prison for having sex with another man.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #48 on: June 22, 2023, 05:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 22, 2023, 05:00:55 pm
Ah come on now, as horrible as Hicks and Gillette where the sportwashers are on another level altogether. Just being gay in Saudi is punishable by death as an example. A man recently got 50 lashes and 5 years in prison for having sex with another man.

Yeah also in SA Salma al-Shehab got 34 years in prison for having a twitter account,following and retweeting some activists and dissidents,she's not the only one by a long shot.
Saudi death squad assassinating Khashoggi,executions,floggings,torture,putting everyone they don't like in jail for in essence life.
These are tyrannies.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #49 on: June 22, 2023, 06:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 22, 2023, 05:00:55 pm
Ah come on now, as horrible as Hicks and Gillette where the sportwashers are on another level altogether. Just being gay in Saudi is punishable by death as an example. A man recently got 50 lashes and 5 years in prison for having sex with another man.
why wasn't he executed?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #50 on: June 22, 2023, 10:25:12 pm »
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #51 on: June 23, 2023, 12:31:40 pm »
Easy Cities To Buy: a lack of civic leadership has enabled 'sportswashing' projects in Manchester and Newcastle. A new
@fairsqprojects report, co-authored by @alexdpking is out today. Here's a short thread on what it's about.

2/ "In formerly industrial cities with radical histories and with football clubs rooted in working-class traditions, it is remarkable not only that there was so little opposition to these clubs falling under the control of nation states....

3/ ... but that so many influential figures in both cities have effectively lent their political support to autocrats with such violent and blood-spattered rap sheets. This report is an attempt to explain why that happened and its impact on the two cities.

4/ There has been lots of commentary on the reputational, political and commercial motivations of the UAE and Saudi Arabian states in buying English football clubs, the report puts the focus on how these relationships have played out for the two cities and their residents.

https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1672159104679149568?s=20

Article here:
https://fairsq.org/2023/06/23/easy-cities-to-buy/

Full report here:
https://fairsq.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FSQ_EASY-CITIES-TO-BUY_DIGITAL.pdf
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #52 on: June 23, 2023, 12:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 23, 2023, 12:31:40 pm
Easy Cities To Buy: a lack of civic leadership has enabled 'sportswashing' projects in Manchester and Newcastle. A new
@fairsqprojects report, co-authored by @alexdpking is out today. Here's a short thread on what it's about.

2/ "In formerly industrial cities with radical histories and with football clubs rooted in working-class traditions, it is remarkable not only that there was so little opposition to these clubs falling under the control of nation states....

3/ ... but that so many influential figures in both cities have effectively lent their political support to autocrats with such violent and blood-spattered rap sheets. This report is an attempt to explain why that happened and its impact on the two cities.

4/ There has been lots of commentary on the reputational, political and commercial motivations of the UAE and Saudi Arabian states in buying English football clubs, the report puts the focus on how these relationships have played out for the two cities and their residents.

https://twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1672159104679149568?s=20

Article here:
https://fairsq.org/2023/06/23/easy-cities-to-buy/

Full report here:
https://fairsq.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FSQ_EASY-CITIES-TO-BUY_DIGITAL.pdf

Reading that report is eye opening and once more it's those politicians who are letting themselves down. I go back to what the United supporter who has started an opposition group to Qatar taking them over said, in the other podcast. How do you get those in local power to see what these states are using these clubs for, when they won't open their eyes to whats going on. You can put a lot of the blame on the government of the day but other parties have a responsibility to stand up to those states and their awful human rights abuses. They are in a unique position where they could attempt at the very least to get those states to open up on their abuses, but instead they do nothing of the kind. What a pathetic lack of leadership we are getting politically in the UK at this moment in time.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #53 on: June 29, 2023, 03:59:21 pm »
In a small bit of postiive news on football teams and sportswashing, Bayern confirming they will not renew their sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways.

Bayern fans to their utmost credit have protested loud and long - both at matches, and at the clubs general meetings about his, letting the board know in no uncertain terms what they think of them taking money from Qatar.


https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1674009766782279680?s=20
Bayern Munich will not renew their sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways once it ends.

They've drawn criticism over the sponsorship with fans angry about doing a deal with a country facing allegations of human rights violations.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #54 on: June 29, 2023, 04:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 29, 2023, 03:59:21 pm
In a small bit of postiive news on football teams and sportswashing, Bayern confirming they will not renew their sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways.

Bayern fans to their utmost credit have protested loud and long - both at matches, and at the clubs general meetings about his, letting the board know in no uncertain terms what they think of them taking money from Qatar.


https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1674009766782279680?s=20
Bayern Munich will not renew their sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways once it ends.

They've drawn criticism over the sponsorship with fans angry about doing a deal with a country facing allegations of human rights violations.

 :)
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #55 on: June 29, 2023, 04:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 29, 2023, 03:59:21 pm
In a small bit of postiive news on football teams and sportswashing, Bayern confirming they will not renew their sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways.

Bayern fans to their utmost credit have protested loud and long - both at matches, and at the clubs general meetings about his, letting the board know in no uncertain terms what they think of them taking money from Qatar.


https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1674009766782279680?s=20
Bayern Munich will not renew their sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways once it ends.

They've drawn criticism over the sponsorship with fans angry about doing a deal with a country facing allegations of human rights violations.

:thumbup
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #56 on: July 1, 2023, 08:21:06 pm »
.
'Football clubs were born to represent communities and fans, not owners' - by Jonathan Wilson:-

As multi-club ownership shows, the game, especially in England, has lost sight of the notion of football as a civic good

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/jul/01/football-clubs-communities-fans-owners





a snippet...


'What is a football club? Its one of those questions that seem simple but turn out to be extremely difficult to give an answer to. Not all clubs are the same, and not all people will view a club in the same way, but  and this is perhaps especially true in an age in which its becoming more common for a single entity to own multiple clubs  its probably worth trying to define what a club is, or what we want it to be, as part of working out the direction it would be desirable for football to go.

The first clubs were established in the mid-to-late 19th century for members who wished to play. Gradually it became apparent that people were willing to pay to watch, but these were not neutral spectators as might be found at the theatre or the concert hall; rather they were partisan, exposing the enduring myth that football is an entertainment.

By 1882, when hundreds of fans travelled south to support Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup final, clubs had become emblems of local pride, something confirmed the following year as thousands turned out to welcome Blackburn Olympic home after they became the first northern side to win the FA Cup.

Provincial self-assertion was the great driver of early football as factory owners and mine bosses funded clubs from the industrial cities of the north and Midlands, looking to elevate their home through football. Or, more cynically, they recognised a means of keeping the masses quiescent: far cheaper (and more fun) to pluck a gifted centre-forward from Scotland than to raise wages or improve working conditions.

But that led to a disconnect  in England at least  that has never really been reconciled, which is that clubs represent people who do not own them. It would be misleading to portray the days when owners were unctuous local spivs or gravel-voiced haulage magnates as a golden age, but two things ensured they were, at least to an extent, run for the good of their communities. First, gate receipts were by far the greatest source of income for clubs, so there was a need to ensure there was something happening on the pitch worth watching. Second, until 1981 dividends were capped at 7.5% and no director could be paid by the club. Clubs were not seen as profit-making entities.'





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





It has been so sad to see so many unthinking blerts on here of late in regard to posting about Liverpool 'legends' taking jobs in Saudi Arabia - defending the 'legends' by spouting uninformed utter bollocks, or giving some bad Tory-like reasoning as justifications for them being the poster boys for a brutal oppressive regime and its latest sportswashing project.

As well as the usual lazy whataboutery, attacking others to defend the Liverpool 'legends', the incorrect and false-equivalent 'you'd take the money too' claims, and also mocking fellow Reds for highlighting these issues or voicing their opinion these former Liverpool players with shite like "stop bleating on", "get off your moral high horse", or "you hypocrites".

For those of us tired of typing out the same thing again in reply to some who obviously haven't read through the threads, and just want to post their one-liners whilst mistakenly thinking RAWK is twitter or facebook... here are a few templates that may be of use, something to point to, or maybe give others a little food for thought (feel free to amend / improve).




On whataboutery in recent discussions on sportswashing...

That Britain or "the West" does this, that, the other - or 'are just as bad, if not worse' than Saudi (or Qatar etc). Yes, Britain / 'The West' has many faults, and has a lot of apologising to do for past deeds, for sure.

Yet that is not the issue being discussed here.

Nor does it mean that people in Britain, or people from 'the West', are somehow being hypocritical in highlighting countries with appalling human rights abuses - and show little-to-no appetite for change. Just as it doesn't mean that immigrant workers, their families, or people n general from... India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines, and from the African continent shouldn't. Or people from "the East" - or anywhere else - including human rights organisations, charities, and media on the ground... cannot somehow criticise Saudi and Qatar, or highlight their experiences and opinions too.



For anyone using whataboutism or whataboutery when discussing a particular issue...


'The Danger Of 'WhatAbout-ism" arguments, by John Oliver' - a 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ


'Whataboutism explained (explainity® explainer video)' - a 3 minute video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bG5IzHQ0SMM

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bG5IzHQ0SMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bG5IzHQ0SMM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bG5IzHQ0SMM


Dictionary.com definition - with some chat and examples of whatabout-ism, here - www.dictionary.com/e/whataboutisms

There is a more detailed article (and also report) on it, here - www.hrw.org/news/2018/03/01/engaging-whataboutery-instead-protecting-rights




On moral high grounds and high horses etc...

"bleating on", on a "moral high horse", "hypocrites because of Britain/West's past", "Islamophobic", "showcasing their morality", "virtue signalling", or are "Amazing how many here are separated from reality.", "going berserk at the players", on "their high horse thinking there saints", "racists", or "trying to act superior", "morals of saints", or are "hell bent" on taking "a moral stance", "virtue signalling", "holier than thou idiots on here", "showcasing their morality" and "people on this board who rarely follow through on your feeling with action", etc...

^ just some of the utter shite posted by some on here in recent weeks... posted to / at fellow Reds who have highlighted their disappointment or disdain with some Liverpool 'legends' opting to taking the blood-stained money of brutal despotic regime to go be their poster boys for this latest sportswashing project. Some of us on RAWK have been highlighting what has, and is, taking place in Saudi (and Qatar) for some time now - in the 'Saudi/Qatar sportswashing' threads, 'UEFA/FIFA', inaction against sportswashing, the cheats like City + their owners, and the '2022 World Cup in Qatar' threads etc.

If you are one of those people who have issues with us criticising former (or current) Liverpool players sportswashing for one of the countries with the most appalling human rights abuses on the planet, one that executes women and children, gay people for... being gay, and who have actually increased the number of executions in recent years, dismembers journalists via assassination squads, tortures women and children until they confess to crimes they did not commit, for this totalitarian oppressive regime...

then you're a c*nt. To be clear, you're not just acting as an apologist for the brutal oppressive regime that is Saudi Arabia, but you're also a c*nt. - as the mods want a more civil tone...

...on this left-leaning football site, for this left-leaning football club, representing the left-leaning city of Liverpool... where many fans are from - or fans from all over the world share those beliefs and values... then perhaps you'd be better off on another forum? Or supporting another team? Sportswashers Man City are on the lookout for more fans and would gladly accept and embrace you. Utd too. And you'll likely be more at home on Blue Moon or RedCafe than on here, anyway. Or in some cases, simply go back to the PR troll farm (Hi Portland), or back to the village that is obviously missing its resident idiot. Or go support Chelsea? As trying to shit on fellow fans highlighting these and other issues, is indeed bad Tory behaviour.




On the continued "you'd all take the money too" claims...

No, as demonstrated in many of the Gerrard, Firmino, and Fowler threads - as well as the 'Saudi sportswashing', 'UEFA/FIFA', and the '2022 World Cup in Qatar' threads etc over considerable time, you'll find a number of fans who have turned down the opportunity to go work in Saudi or Qatar etc. Some for big money - some for 4/5 times what their usual annual wage is - and yet still refused.

None of us who have refused these jobs are millionaires and already set set up for life many times over like Gerrard, Bobby and Fowler are (before they decided to go be the poster boys for sportswashing project by a brutal, oppressive, human rights abusing regime). Not everyone is "money first", or "money over morals" - try not to judge or generalise others as having the same outlook as yourself. So when some on here continue to post "you'd take the money too, if offered" - you are not only wrong, but are also obviously offering a false equivalency too.

If you are somehow offended or triggered by others... who believe there is more to life than accumulating wealth, and who have refused to work out there for x4/5 their annual wage... yet you wish to denigrate, chide, or mock them in some way - that reaction may be indicating something about you - far more than it does about them. More bad Tory behaviour too.





On Saudi Arabia...

A few on here have posted about Britain's and "the West"'s past actions around the world as some sort of defence or false equivalency for Saudi being a brutal oppressive regime and its recent and current human rights abuses. In fact, if you were to post online that the Saudi theocratic government had/were committed atrocities, in a similar / same equivocation, you would likely face lengthy imprisonment upon arrival in Saudi...

www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/16/saudi-woman-given-34-year-prison-sentence-for-using-twitter (2022) - free Salma al-Shehab.

www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/18/saudi-arabia-us-citizen-prison-critical-tweets-regime (2023) - free Saad Ibrahim Almadi.



'Rate of executions in Saudi Arabia almost doubles under Mohammed bin Salman':-

Last six years among bloodiest in kingdoms modern history despite push to modernise

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/01/executions-in-saudi-arabia-almost-double-under-mohammed-bin-salman (2023)





a brief snippet...


'Between 2015 and 2022, an average of 129 executions were carried out each year. The figure represents an 82% increase on the period 2010-14. Last year, 147 people were executed  90 of them for crimes that were considered to be nonviolent.

On 12 March last year, up to 81 men were put to death  an all-time high number of executions, in what activists believe was a pointed message from the Saudi leadership to dissenters, among them tribal groups in the countrys eastern provinces.

The death penalty is routinely used for non-lethal offences and to silence dissidents and protesters, despite promises by the crown prince that executions would only be used for murder, it added. Fair trial violations and torture are endemic in death penalty cases, including torture of child defendants.

The kingdom is considered one of the leading exponents of capital punishment in the region, with only Iran thought to execute more people a year. In the last six years there have also been slight increases in numbers of executions of children, women and foreign nationals, as well as mass executions and executions for non-lethal offences. A moratorium on capital punishment for drug crimes was recently lifted.'



UN rights experts denounce planned Saudi executions of megacity opponents

Three members of Huwaitat tribe face execution, reportedly for opposition to Neom project

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/03/un-rights-experts-denounce-planned-saudi-executions (2023)





a brief snippet


'They also demanded that Saudi authorities investigate allegations that some of the detainees had been tortured to extract confessions, and review their sentences.

Any statement that is proven to have been made as a result of torture is inadmissible in any proceedings, they said.

The experts also raised concerns about the Neom project as a whole, amid accusations from rights groups of serious abuses being committed.

Saudi authorities are allegedly illegally displacing Huwaitat tribe members from their homes in three villages, often without adequate compensation, and violently cracking down on those who peacefully oppose or resist eviction.

In 2020, a Huwaitat tribe member was shot dead after he refused to give up his land for the project.

These actions would certainly amount to forced evictions, which are prohibited under international law as a violation of the right to adequate housing, the experts said.

The actions also constitute flagrant violations of the rights to freedom of expression and access to information.

Any companies, including foreign investors, involved in the project should ensure they are not causing or contributing  serious human rights abuses, the experts said.'



On the assassination of James Khashoggi at the Saudi Cinsualte in Istanbul in 2018...





Jamal Khashoggi -  murder in the consulate': www.theguardian.com/world/2018/oct/21/death-of-dissident-jamal-khashoggi-mohammed-bin-salman (2018)

Jamal Khashoggi - All you need to know about Saudi journalist's death: www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-45812399 (2021)

Jamal Khashoggi - How journalist met his death inside Saudi consulate: https://news.sky.com/story/jamal-khashoggi-how-journalist-met-his-death-11522641 (2021)

Saudis behind NSO spyware attack on Khashoggis family: www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/18/nso-spyware-used-to-target-family-of-jamal-khashoggi-leaked-data-shows-saudis-pegasus (2021)

US intelligence report finds MBS responsible for approving operation that killed Khashoggi: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/26/politics/biden-administration-khashoggi-report/index.html (2021)

Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Jamal_Khashoggi




a little more information...

www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/saudi-arabia/safety-and-security & www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/saudi-arabia/local-laws-and-customs (UK Govt)
www.ohchr.org/en/countries/saudi-arabia (The UN)
https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/05/1136322 (UN alarmed over imminent executions in Saudi Arabia)
https://www.state.gov/reports/2021-country-reports-on-human-rights-practices/saudi-arabia (US State Dept)
www.hrw.org/middle-east/north-africa/saudi-arabia
www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/saudi-arabia/report-saudi-arabia
www.amnesty.org.uk/saudi-arabia-human-rights-raif-badawi-king-salman
https://freedomhouse.org/country/saudi-arabia/freedom-world/2022
https://www.fidh.org/en/region/north-africa-middle-east/saudi-arabia (IFfHR)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_rights_in_Saudi_Arabia

« Reply #57 on: July 13, 2023, 02:36:57 am »
I could have out this into any one of a number of active threads.

Quote
Is anyone convinced by Saudi sportswashing? Only the crooks who sell fake football strips

I saw something to make me scoff with amused despair, a thing embodying many a madness and badness of our age. It was a child-sized replica football shirt, swinging gently on its hanger, at a seaside market stall on the Adriatic coast. Its a noticeably well-appointed retail operation, this stall. Beach towels, Bluetooth speakers, snorkels, fridge magnets, swimwear, pouches of lavender, imitation handguns  you know the kind of thing.

The football strips included plenty of Croatian national team shirts, plus those of clubs with Croatian players: Modrićs name printed on Real Madrid shirts, Periićs on Tottenhams, Kovačićs at Chelsea and so on. (I didnt ask, but there is probably a deal to be done on that Chelsea shirt, as Kovačić is now at Man City). I doubt any of these garments were what you might call authentic official© merchandise®. But whatever.

There was a dull, greyish shirt I didnt recognise. I lowered my sunglasses for a closer squint and read the name: Al Nassr. Surely not. This is one of the four clubs in the Saudi Arabian league now controlled by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund. The shirt swung around to reveal Ronaldos name on the back. Ah yes, the great Cristiano is there. Now in his desperately late 30s, he is being paid about £180m a year to play for them.

So, in summary, here we had a counterfeit Saudi Arabian football shirt, doubtless made at all but zero cost in China or thereabouts, now on sale on a market stall in central Europe. The shirt supposedly replicated the colours of Al Nassr  although, lets be honest, who knows what colour they play in? Turns out its yellow at home and dark blue away. Perhaps the manufacturer was unsure, so played it safe and plumped for a neutral.

The shirt itself must have travelled 5,000 miles to be here, to a place where I cant imagine anyone within 1,000 miles could be interested in buying it. We have to assume that a criminal mastermind somewhere heard the news that Ronaldo had signed for Al Nassr and that the vast amount of money paid would be recouped in shirt sales. Ill have a bit of that, they thought, and a phone call was made to a factory somewhere to knock up some knock-off product for worldwide distribution.

There were reports in Saudi Arabia of the clubs official store shifting 400 Ronaldo shirts a day at almost $100 (£78) a pop. But that is in Saudi Arabia, where I doubt cheap imitations are so readily available.

As the Saudis try their damnedest to buy the worlds game, laughter is now our last refuge. Do they really think they can turn Al Nassr into a global  in other words, counterfeitable  brand and have us tune in to live the thrills and spills of the Saudi Arabian league? They must be joking.

Even if they do pull this off, theyre having a laugh if they think it will have the desired effect. There is this assumption that sportswashing works, especially with football fans. I suspect there is a bit of a class thing going on here  as in, we are all thought gullible enough to have our awareness of the Saudis human rights record washed clean out of our simple minds. That wont happen.

I know plenty of fans of Newcastle United who have no choice but to hold their noses at being Saudi-owned. Each one of them will celebrate wildly if and when success comes their way. But not one of them will change their view on the Saudi Arabian regimes human rights record. Thanks for the dosh, theyll end up saying, but we know exactly what you are. Call it hypocrisy if you like, but its also how we will have the last laugh.

Adrian Chiles is a broadcaster, writer and Guardian columnist

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jul/12/saudi-arabia-sportswashing-fake-football-strips-cristiano-ronaldo-human-rights
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #58 on: July 14, 2023, 04:04:32 pm »




'Inside the Saudi Gold Rush':-

The kingdoms pursuit of the worlds best soccer players has unleashed a feeding frenzy among agents and executives. One Saudi is trying to bring order to the chaos.

www.nytimes.com/2023/07/13/sports/soccer/saudi-soccer.html (free article)


a snippet...


'In the first week of June, Saudi Arabias soccer authorities and its sovereign wealth fund announced an audacious plan to transform the game in the kingdom: The Public Investment Fund, they announced, would take control of four of Saudi Arabias most prominent teams, and hundreds of millions of dollars would be made available to buy some of the games biggest stars. And in that moment, even before the first checks were cut, the Pro League became one of the most appealing destinations in the world.

Just as with its interventions in golf, boxing and a host of other sports, the rationale offered by the Saudi authorities focused on public health benefits, the need to diversify the countrys economy, a desire to help wean it from a reliance on oil. Outside, a more cynical explanation took hold: This was just another attempt by the countrys autocratic leaders to hide its abysmal human rights record behind sports gilded drapes.

Soccer, though, did not waste time wondering about the whys and wherefores. Instead, the sport  or rather, the web of agents and intermediaries, fixers and middlemen who operate in the games opaque player trading industry  did what it always does when there are deals to be done and money to be made. It got to work.'

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #59 on: July 14, 2023, 07:06:42 pm »
What matters in all this is that we hold OUR beliefs true.

Not just us, but other clubs and other sports have had players (for want of a better phrase) betray them, but that never stopped us or them holding their beliefs true. We support a team in a sport that is riddled with hypocrisy, greed, cheating and duplicity, but yet we still campaign and stand tall. That's all that matters. We've changed so much by being this way, but it will never be perfect, but despite the fact that we know we'll never right every wrong, we still remain true. That is all that matters.

I said in a post in the transfer thread, what Hendo or Stan does, does not reflect back on the club, the fans or the City. Yeah, we feel let down, but football is a cesspit and will overwhelm you in bitterness (ask any bluenose) if you think we'll actually change anything. What matters is that people know we object and know we have a sense of right and wrong. Don't give that up, but don't let it consume you either.

I'm not accepting of what is going on in football at all. I'm not accepting of what is happening to golf, rugby or any other sport that this lot get involved in. It's wrong on every level.

We'll never completely change what is happening - we need to be realistic, but we also need to remain standing firm and showing we don't accept it. Other clubs and people are the same of course and this should be a catalyst to stop all the hate and shit that flies around between us. Who knows, some good may well come of all this in that respect, but we live in an imperfect World with questionable morals where the only thing we can do is stick by ours.

Sport has become a hideous parody and I said only yesterday, has gone totally mad over the past months to an unbelievable level. It's obscene. Its not without precedent though - the Chinese (who have an even worse record on human rights than the Saudi's) were first in. They went. This will be no different, but the damage will be greater.

Sad, sad times.
« Reply #60 on: July 15, 2023, 07:47:31 am »
Quote
Where does this end? Because once you start to peel this onion you realise how much it stinks. If we really are going to condemn Hendersons moral shiftiness, we have to condemn also every Newcastle player who professes to care about human rights or the rainbow flag, to condemn the ethics-washing Premier League for allowing this kind of ownership, to ask what internal contortions it requires to make a heartening stand against racism in Britain but also promote the Abu Dhabi outreach project.

Is Barney Roney thick, wilfully ignorant or in the pocket of the oil states? Does he actually think people are having a go at Henderson in isolation?!? It is, and has always been, about the whole sportswashing endeavour.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #61 on: July 15, 2023, 08:01:23 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 15, 2023, 07:47:31 am
Is Barney Roney thick, wilfully ignorant or in the pocket of the oil states? Does he actually think people are having a go at Henderson in isolation?!? It is, and has always been, about the whole sportswashing endeavour.

What's wrong with what he wrote there? Henderson is an individual who has been getting articles written about this sick move and I've seen some condemnation of him online.

Ronay's article at least points out it's part of a larger trend. It's super duper obvious to the point of being galling but it would obviously be far worse if he didn't expand the article to be about the Saudi / whole sportswashing trend.

He's saying we should be prepared to condemn pretty much the entire system, and I say, sure, let's.
« Last Edit: July 15, 2023, 08:03:27 am by ToneLa »
« Reply #62 on: July 15, 2023, 08:32:01 am »
Yes, but hes saying it like those attacking Henderson are not already doing that. Weve been doing it for years, thats why the Henderson thing is so galling. Pretty much everyone calling out Henderson will have been outspoken about city and Newcastle.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #63 on: July 15, 2023, 08:33:24 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 15, 2023, 08:01:23 am
What's wrong with what he wrote there? Henderson is an individual who has been getting articles written about this sick move and I've seen some condemnation of him online.

Ronay's article at least points out it's part of a larger trend. It's super duper obvious to the point of being galling but it would obviously be far worse if he didn't expand the article to be about the Saudi / whole sportswashing trend.

He's saying we should be prepared to condemn pretty much the entire system, and I say, sure, let's.

He's suggesting no one condemns anything or anyone except Henderson
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #64 on: July 15, 2023, 09:00:35 am »
Is he? I didn't read it like that. Seemed like Henderson is just the newest, largest example (which I guess he is)

Anyway, yeah, anyone just zeroing in on Henderson needs a severe reality check.

Anyway. Lazy journalism from the Graun, what are the odds. I hope to see more, with actual teeth. Think if he was in the pocket of Saudi or Abu Dhabi you wouldn't see the article.

Call it blood money. Print it. As the headline.
« Last Edit: July 15, 2023, 09:02:18 am by ToneLa »
« Reply #65 on: July 15, 2023, 09:18:14 am »
I dunno, I found it to be unambiguously so. Mainly because of these phrases.

Where does this end?

If we really are going to condemn Hendersons moral shiftiness, we have to condemn
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #66 on: July 15, 2023, 09:46:47 am »
I agree it could be far more explicit. I was keeping in mind the conclusion:

"But that, of course, is a much bigger conversation, the kind that nobody really wants to have." (condemning way way way more than Henderson, the system) and the byline:

"why is it only footballers who are harangued for their choices in these areas?"

It's bigger than Henderson. Let's "harangue" more

But yeah. This itself is a problem. It's still pussy footing around. I just don't find it bad to the point I think he's corrupt but it's stopping short of where it should go.

I take it as a soft but vaguely alright typical opinion piece. Not so much shouting about the elephant in the room but at least acknowledging it's there.

It would be nice if it was not in any way ambiguous. That is a failure of the author. He's pulling a punch. (The premise is arguably faulty. I don't know who he is aiming this at.)
« Last Edit: July 15, 2023, 09:50:45 am by ToneLa »
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #67 on: July 15, 2023, 10:05:05 am »
It strikes me that the writer has literally just woken up to these issues, with the Henderson story, and thinks the rest of the world is the same. Classic projection and the writer is absolutely wrong.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #68 on: July 15, 2023, 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 15, 2023, 08:32:01 am
Yes, but hes saying it like those attacking Henderson are not already doing that. Weve been doing it for years, thats why the Henderson thing is so galling. Pretty much everyone calling out Henderson will have been outspoken about city and Newcastle.

But will those people be outspoken about us for taking the blood money for Henderson? Wouldn't standing tall be refusing to take it?  It depends how you define exactly what is wrong, if we say it is in part these nations sportswashing their reputations with 'cleaner' national institutions, then englands greatest club selling them our most successful english club captain in well over 45 yrs+ would directly help their aim.

I'm not convinced this could be called standing tall, as others have put it.  Of course it would potentially cost us in terms of pursuit of trophies, but (although not a perfect analogy) many are saying henderson is very rich and based on his social justice stances his should be prepared to take the "hit", shouldn't england's greatest club forgo the potential 20m and make a stance based on our values and our stance denouncing of the sportwashing invading football and tell hendo/fab they are staying, unless someone else offers 20m/40m

Easy for Hendo to wear armbands in England, very easy for us to denounce newc/psg, but then true colours are shown, when you have to pay a real price, even if it's in vain
« Last Edit: July 15, 2023, 01:52:02 pm by markmywords »
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #69 on: July 15, 2023, 04:24:50 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oJMz7s-2pWQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oJMz7s-2pWQ</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJMz7s-2pWQ
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm »
Is this the right thread (they're all locked) to say how absolutely sickened that former heros (former, they're fucking done to me now) like Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Bobby Firmino have taken the blood money?

Not only are they legitimising the sports washers in the first place but they're taking money directly from a government that would KILL you for being gay, or a majority of other offenses

They make me sick and I am ashamed that they're associated with the club. Absolutely done with the trio.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:07:35 am »
Quote from: markmywords on July 15, 2023, 01:49:15 pm
But will those people be outspoken about us for taking the blood money for Henderson? Wouldn't standing tall be refusing to take it?  It depends how you define exactly what is wrong, if we say it is in part these nations sportswashing their reputations with 'cleaner' national institutions, then englands greatest club selling them our most successful english club captain in well over 45 yrs+ would directly help their aim.

I'm not convinced this could be called standing tall, as others have put it.  Of course it would potentially cost us in terms of pursuit of trophies, but (although not a perfect analogy) many are saying henderson is very rich and based on his social justice stances his should be prepared to take the "hit", shouldn't england's greatest club forgo the potential 20m and make a stance based on our values and our stance denouncing of the sportwashing invading football and tell hendo/fab they are staying, unless someone else offers 20m/40m

Easy for Hendo to wear armbands in England, very easy for us to denounce newc/psg, but then true colours are shown, when you have to pay a real price, even if it's in vain

Genuinely not a facetious question. I'm interested in what people think. Would it be any worse than selling Sterling to City?
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:29:28 am »
If you're selling bullets to the people who end up firing them back at you, then you're a fool.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #73 on: Today at 03:33:23 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:07:35 am
Genuinely not a facetious question. I'm interested in what people think. Would it be any worse than selling Sterling to City?

Looking forward to responses too on this, not sure what to think.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:43:32 am »
Im ok with them spending loads of money to get the best players to move their. Hope it works out for them, think it would be best for English football if it did to be honest, think they'd quickly lose interest in Newcastle and Chelsea and City if there was a load of TV money move directly to their pockets and there'd be some sort of normalcy restored to the English game.

As for Liverpool 'accepting the blood money', I'm not sure it's something we wanted, more forced upon us. And to be fair were the only club who havent really done well out of any transfer fee, probably not got what either player was worth.
