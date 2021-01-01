« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm
I like Mac, but Im not sure hes been as good for us as I hoped he would be
Underneath the floodlights down in Düsseldorf...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
I
Hah don't think he's ever been immune to criticism - at least not in here

He's not at his best at the moment.. but we know hes carrying an injury
The question is why we keep playing him when we know that's the case - are we going to start him in the next 2 and then he'll travel and start another 2 for Argentina ..
And why he not only traveled but also played in the league cup is beyond me

There's maybe 40 games of the season to go - just take him out for two or three weeks and get him right

We cant do that because we are at least 1 midfielder down on what we need, possibly even two. Best case scenario is we give him the odd game off here and there, we buy a midfielder and it gives us the chance to give him some time off.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 12:06:12 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm
Disclaimer: I like him and hes a good footballer.

But hes seemingly immune to criticism for many he was bad on and off the ball today, as he was last week. He has the turning circle of an oil tanker and he really struggles to track runs. Think Grav/Jones/Szobo is our strongest midfield right now.

Pretty much this.

The issue for me is that his main role in the team seems to be to keep the ball moving, and yet for someone whose main attribute is keeping possession, hes got a bad habit of dribbling into traffic and giving it away. He also hasnt perfected the Didi/Fab art of falling on the ball and winning a foul when pressured.

Hes not fast enough in recovery to play as a six consistently, and he doesnt really score and rarely assists.

So yeah, if we sign a proper six, I think hell be fighting for his spot with Szobs and Jones.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 12:37:30 am
He is not fully fit
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 12:52:58 am
Definitely looks like he needs a couple of weeks off to rest and recover from whatever injury he's been carrying. A quality midfield signing in January would be fantastic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 01:04:28 am
He's playing out of position. He unlocks defences. That's what he is world class at.

Until such time we play him in advanced midfield, ie. where Dom is playing, we won't see the best of him.

His Jan/Feb displays were world XI standard. He was cutting teams open at will as well as retaining the ball high up. He was unplayable. What we saw from him blew us all away.

We didn't get the 6 we desperately need (we still look ropey in games despite the low number of chances given up so far). The midfield remains unbalanced with three 8s, the most creative of whom, Mac, is too deep. Grav is obviously a good player, but he's not a metronome nor a DM. We don't yet have control in there. Its loose. Positionally it's well set up which accounts for the fewer chances to opponents (can only think of the Chelsea game where we left a gaping hole in midfield for the opposition to go unopposed and ultimately score), the issue is the personnel in those positions.

Had we signed Socieded lad, this is how we would have lined up.

6
-----Grav
Mac

Without the 6 the other two are shifted further back, and are basically doing a job (results wise it's obviously worked). We aren't starting Endo, the only 6 in the squad, as the best option at our disposal remain the others. Looking ahead though a 6 remains a necessity.

Needs must as he's the best option to play deep (dovetailing with Grav), but we are currently wasting Mac's talent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 03:36:31 am
I think he is struggling at the moment on and off the ball. Has been the same since the international break when he played when he shouldnt have travelled.
