Disclaimer: I like him and hes a good footballer.



But hes seemingly immune to criticism for many he was bad on and off the ball today, as he was last week. He has the turning circle of an oil tanker and he really struggles to track runs. Think Grav/Jones/Szobo is our strongest midfield right now.



Pretty much this.The issue for me is that his main role in the team seems to be to keep the ball moving, and yet for someone whose main attribute is keeping possession, hes got a bad habit of dribbling into traffic and giving it away. He also hasnt perfected the Didi/Fab art of falling on the ball and winning a foul when pressured.Hes not fast enough in recovery to play as a six consistently, and he doesnt really score and rarely assists.So yeah, if we sign a proper six, I think hell be fighting for his spot with Szobs and Jones.