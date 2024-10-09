« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 273761 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3080 on: October 9, 2024, 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on October  9, 2024, 01:52:20 pm
Highly doubt they'll use him.
I'll be amazed if they don't.  after the CP game he was online saying he's was ready to play.

and they don't give a shit what happens to him as long as it only affects us.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3081 on: October 9, 2024, 02:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  9, 2024, 10:55:52 am
Yep. We can't even pull him when he's genuinely injured. While other clubs manage to do it when their players are 'injured'.

I find it infuriating. This is an actual injury, and he still goes to play up the fucking Andes or something. Meanwhile 10 of Arsenal's players put their feet up in London with (Ødegaard aside) absolute made-up fake bullshit. All of their "injured" players will be available for the next league game you can guarantee.

Of course our players should want to play for their countries if the conditions are right, but we're way too accommodating sometimes. Arteta on the other hand seems to have taken Fergie's magical ability to get his players to fuck Internationals off completely.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,244
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3082 on: October 9, 2024, 02:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on October  9, 2024, 01:18:43 pm
Mainoo and Garnacho are out with magical injuries, yet Mac Allister travelled. Make it make sense.

Uniteds players were happy to pull out with injuries. Mac Allister wasnt.

Which is plausible and not a criticism of Mac Allister either. If he has a chance of being fit to play a role for Argentina then we cant stop him from going.

Club are unlikely to put foot down and p*ss off a senior player.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,197
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3083 on: October 9, 2024, 03:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October  9, 2024, 02:38:30 pm
Uniteds players were happy to pull out with injuries. Mac Allister wasnt.

Which is plausible and not a criticism of Mac Allister either. If he has a chance of being fit to play a role for Argentina then we cant stop him from going.

Club are unlikely to put foot down and p*ss off a senior player.

We aren't half soft sometimes with shit like this. He's injured and played a lot, he should get the rest, not like they don't have loads of quality midfielders.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3084 on: October 9, 2024, 03:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October  9, 2024, 02:38:30 pm
Uniteds players were happy to pull out with injuries. Mac Allister wasnt.

Which is plausible and not a criticism of Mac Allister either. If he has a chance of being fit to play a role for Argentina then we cant stop him from going.

Club are unlikely to put foot down and p*ss off a senior player.

Weak management if so. Itd be a different conversation if he wasnt genuinely actually injured (like most of our direct rivals players who have cried off and will be getting 2 weeks rest), but he is genuinely actually injured. You can guarantee hell be under pressure to play if theres a remote chance he can, which could at best aggravate whatever hes carrying and at worst cause a proper injury that could derail our whole season. Its the players decision but maybe it shouldnt be. How many times do you see players get injured and want to play on but the medics pull rank? The logic should be the same here - of course the players want to play, they usually do, but sometimes its not in their best interests.

It baffles me these international managers cant look longer term either. Its in no-ones interests for him to get properly injured or spend the season nursing a niggling injury that never clears.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3085 on: October 9, 2024, 05:43:31 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on October  9, 2024, 02:28:27 pm
I find it infuriating. This is an actual injury, and he still goes to play up the fucking Andes or something. Meanwhile 10 of Arsenal's players put their feet up in London with (Ødegaard aside) absolute made-up fake bullshit. All of their "injured" players will be available for the next league game you can guarantee.

Of course our players should want to play for their countries if the conditions are right, but we're way too accommodating sometimes. Arteta on the other hand seems to have taken Fergie's magical ability to get his players to fuck Internationals off completely.

I totally get the frustration - does my head on too.  but I wish ppl would calm down a bit over this particular call up.

what can the club possibly do when -  within a couple of hours of the end of the CP game - Mac posted online that he was fine to play for the Argies?  call him a liar?
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3086 on: October 9, 2024, 11:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October  9, 2024, 02:38:30 pm
Uniteds players were happy to pull out with injuries. Mac Allister wasnt.

Which is plausible and not a criticism of Mac Allister either. If he has a chance of being fit to play a role for Argentina then we cant stop him from going.

Club are unlikely to put foot down and p*ss off a senior player.

I know we like to think our players are made of sterner stuff, morally and mentally, than those at other clubs - even though as I type this another ex-Red has probably defected to Saudi Arabia - but I find it hard to believe that today's Arsenal and Man City players, or Ferguson's United mob, simply aren't that fussed about international footy. There will be influence and/or pressure from their clubs, and hey presto, they have shorter injury lists than us, year after year. We're not without agency here. But who knows, maybe we have a reputation for being more accommodating of international ambitions that plays well for us in the transfer market.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 02:35:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  9, 2024, 05:43:31 pm
I totally get the frustration - does my head on too.  but I wish ppl would calm down a bit over this particular call up.

what can the club possibly do when -  within a couple of hours of the end of the CP game - Mac posted online that he was fine to play for the Argies?  call him a liar?

I understand that the player coming out and saying that makes it difficult, but we can still be strict if there's a suspicion of injury. If it's bad enough to come off in a league game that's still in the balance, then it's bad enough to at least be careful when it comes to internationals. Players "declare themselves fit" all the time (see Harry Kane in every international tournament), but that doesn't mean they're right or the best judges. And in this case, it doesn't mean they should be allowed to fuck off to South America unless we as a club are certain they're 100% fit.

So, no we shouldn't call Mac Allister a liar, but as the people who pay his wages, we can certainly be very cautious and make sure that the experts are satisfied there's nothing.

I just think there's absolutely no chance he'd be going to play in South America if he played for Arsenal.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:37:44 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3088 on: Yesterday at 03:30:20 pm »
We'll see officially later but he's not in the rumoured teams from the Argie media which is encouraging. Hopefully he doesn't come off the bench either if he doesn't start.

In other news it appears Havertz and Partey are ready to go for Arsenal next weekend after pulling out with "injury", impressive to know they're fine already, almost like they were never injured/ill hehe.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3089 on: Yesterday at 03:42:25 pm »
23 games he's got between now and the new year ! It's madness for a player carrying a knock.
He's between a rock and a hard place, there are repercussions for players when there is a perceived lack of commitment to the national team.

His journey to Miami and then Venezuela via Colombia and then to Argentina is fucking stupid for him to sit on the bench when he could have taken a rest.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 05:12:38 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:30:20 pm
We'll see officially later but he's not in the rumoured teams from the Argie media which is encouraging. Hopefully he doesn't come off the bench either if he doesn't start.

In other news it appears Havertz and Partey are ready to go for Arsenal next weekend after pulling out with "injury", impressive to know they're fine already, almost like they were never injured/ill hehe.

I don't know how Arteta has done it, but he's somehow got them all to drink the kool aid of completely prioritising their club over country. Such an annoying little bellend.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 05:33:03 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:12:38 pm
I don't know how Arteta has done it, but he's somehow got them all to drink the kool aid of completely prioritising their club over country. Such an annoying little bellend.
how about off-the-books bonuses?  remember where he learned his managerial tricks.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,631
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 10:34:45 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 02:35:02 pm
I understand that the player coming out and saying that makes it difficult, but we can still be strict if there's a suspicion of injury. If it's bad enough to come off in a league game that's still in the balance, then it's bad enough to at least be careful when it comes to internationals. Players "declare themselves fit" all the time (see Harry Kane in every international tournament), but that doesn't mean they're right or the best judges. And in this case, it doesn't mean they should be allowed to fuck off to South America unless we as a club are certain they're 100% fit.

So, no we shouldn't call Mac Allister a liar, but as the people who pay his wages, we can certainly be very cautious and make sure that the experts are satisfied there's nothing.

I just think there's absolutely no chance he'd be going to play in South America if he played for Arsenal.

Yup
Players that reach the top of football have irrational levels of self belief - almost all of them think they're fine to play unless they literally can't run

The reality now is that there are too many games in a season for a top player to retain elite performance levels, possibly in one season certainly over 2 or 3
That means they have to miss some - its up to clubs to adivse players and, if necessary tell them what's good for them in the context of their career ambitions

One of the things Ferguson and Guaridola have in common is that they both sat/sit out top players for recovery spells its going to have to become more common
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,080
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
Should he have travelled to Argentina. If he comes off injured in a league game prior to the international then surely he rests.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 11:59:51 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:38:40 am
Should he have travelled to Argentina. If he comes off injured in a league game prior to the international then surely he rests.

This is the problem with the modern game though, isnt it? Jumped up nations that dont give a flying fuck about the club or the player, a lot of its simply optics and refusing to be told what to do by a club. We had it with Torres and Sturridge and wouldnt be shocked if it happens again. There has to be a better process than whats currently in place, the nations can literally act however they like without repercussions. Its shite.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,697
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 12:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:59:51 am
This is the problem with the modern game though, isnt it? Jumped up nations that dont give a flying fuck about the club or the player, a lot of its simply optics and refusing to be told what to do by a club. We had it with Torres and Sturridge and wouldnt be shocked if it happens again. There has to be a better process than whats currently in place, the nations can literally act however they like without repercussions. Its shite.

There should be a rule that if the distance to travel is over a few hours then the assessment of the player needs to be done either remotely, by a 3rd party (at the country's cost) or they travel to the player.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,163
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 12:48:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:34:45 am

One of the things Ferguson and Guaridola have in common is that they both sat/sit out top players for recovery spells its going to have to become more common
Both had the money to make sure the rotation options were closer to the first team than many other clubs.

I presume regular internationals have bigger fees when sold. Maybe this affects some thinking.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm »
Did he come off the bench last night?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 02:42:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:36:12 pm
Did he come off the bench last night?

He didn't
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 