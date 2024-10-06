Down here in Argentina, Alexis is not on the same pedestal as other players. For example, we get every Villa, Chelsea and Man U match on TV but not all of ours. Especially Villa because of Martinez.



And the NT players are everywhere selling burgers to pest control. But not Alexis. I don't know why that is. Maybe because what he does is so understated?



Probably where he is currently playing (central mid) is a reason his work is understated. He is brilliant wherever he plays, but his best (and most eye catching) displays were in Jan/Feb where he was unreal in an advanced position where he unlocked defences with ease. Had we brought in a 6 we wanted that's where he would be playing now.He is doing a job for us at the minute, and a good one, but to get the most out of him and utilise his creativity he needs to be in his best position closer to goal. He is somewhat wasted playing so deep.