Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

hesbighesred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
September 22, 2024, 12:04:00 pm
Quote from: elbow on September 22, 2024, 09:59:12 am
That through ball on the volley in the first half...........
At a time when children could have been watching too!
Garlic Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
September 22, 2024, 12:12:01 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on September 22, 2024, 07:45:43 am
meminds me of Thiago at times
what a player

For me there are two players he reminds me of. The first one is Gundogan and the second one is Modric. Two of the best 8s to ever play in the PL in my opinion. I definitely think he could do a bit as a 10, not that Id want him there but it wouldnt be an issue if he did as hes so good.
JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
September 22, 2024, 12:17:03 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on September 22, 2024, 12:12:01 pm
For me there are two players he reminds me of. The first one is Gundogan and the second one is Modric. Two of the best 8s to ever play in the PL in my opinion. I definitely think he could do a bit as a 10, not that Id want him there but it wouldnt be an issue if he did as hes so good.

I'll be honest I don't think he's anything like Gundogan who makes as many tackles in a season as Mac does in a game :)
deano2727

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:10:21 pm
Sloppy today.
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 07:32:24 pm
Macca was okay. He was "in unison" with the whole team that played sloppy.

Interesting thing about his style of play, the street aspect of it, reminds me of someone I can't just put my finger on. There is a similarity maybe with Jean Tigana (for those old enough to remember him) in the way he would get the ball from an opponent. It's like he's read the script of the game already, like operating on a different time line. Tigana was much skinnier (as I remember), but somehow was good in emerging with the ball in unlikely situations. Does anyone see similarities between the two? Or was it another player from that time?
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 07:45:56 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:32:24 pm
Macca was okay. He was "in unison" with the whole team that played sloppy.

Interesting thing about his style of play, the street aspect of it, reminds me of someone I can't just put my finger on. There is a similarity maybe with Jean Tigana (for those old enough to remember him) in the way he would get the ball from an opponent. It's like he's read the script of the game already, like operating on a different time line. Tigana was much skinnier (as I remember), but somehow was good in emerging with the ball in unlikely situations. Does anyone see similarities between the two? Or was it another player from that time?

Not in that position but he reminds me a bit of Suarez. That street footballer instinct of almost knowing where the ball is going to ricochet to before there is contact. Anticipating and having the perfect body shape to come away with the ball.

He has that knack of making half tackles but then reacting and coming away with the ball.
Jwils21

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 08:08:23 pm
Isnt his new song to the same tune used by the Mancs for Ronaldo? Have the bubble coat brigade signed it off?
afc tukrish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 11:45:23 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:32:24 pm
Macca was okay. He was "in unison" with the whole team that played sloppy.

Interesting thing about his style of play, the street aspect of it, reminds me of someone I can't just put my finger on. There is a similarity maybe with Jean Tigana (for those old enough to remember him) in the way he would get the ball from an opponent. It's like he's read the script of the game already, like operating on a different time line. Tigana was much skinnier (as I remember), but somehow was good in emerging with the ball in unlikely situations. Does anyone see similarities between the two? Or was it another player from that time?

The sort of telescopic leg tackle, tackling leg seemingly growing several feet in length before sinuously emerging with the ball from a startled oppo player...

Yes, a bit of Tigana... :D
