Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2960 on: September 1, 2024, 06:56:27 pm »
I think he is world class am I wrong ?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2961 on: September 1, 2024, 07:24:44 pm »
He's our very own pocket battleship.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2962 on: September 1, 2024, 11:50:25 pm »
Our best dm as ever :)

Particularly enjoyed him monstering Mainoo for the 3rd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2963 on: September 2, 2024, 03:00:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September  1, 2024, 11:50:25 pm
Our best dm as ever :)

Particularly enjoyed him monstering Mainoo for the 3rd

Everyone laughed, loved, and lived at that play.


Knocked down the Mainoo hype in one move.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2964 on: September 2, 2024, 05:23:41 am »
A living Metronome.

He ticks, we tick.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2965 on: September 3, 2024, 10:41:48 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2966 on: September 3, 2024, 10:56:20 pm »
Where are you, lad? All the attention goes to Grav and the rest (as it should after those displays), but this man... this man!
Prolly the most important player in our midfield- the man that makes this whole thing work.
His positioning, timing and movement has made Grav in that position, and the system, shine. Same thing as at Brighton with Caicedo, which is why we FIRST went in for him.

Last season, from Jan onwards, he sometimes drove the team on when a draw or a loss was on the cards- providing the killer pass or the goal near the death. This season, he's pulling the strings from deeper.

This man is driven. Like Virg and Salah- he's a winner!

And he's not injury prone, and he's got a bastard/smug streak. GOLD!
That's gunna come in handy against Rice! Rile him up a little, cause Rice can lose it... and then we pounce. ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2967 on: September 3, 2024, 11:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on September  3, 2024, 10:41:48 pm
Hah i love that.  If he ticks, we tick.  What a player. 

https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1830957668326088741

https://xcancel.com/LFC__ERYAN/status/1830970531442737474




That typical Argie bulldog build, strength and tenacity. What a player!
Thanks Brighton!

Thirty.Five...Million! What a steal!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2968 on: September 4, 2024, 04:23:41 am »
35mil?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2969 on: September 4, 2024, 06:49:33 am »
Quote from: jckliew on September  4, 2024, 04:23:41 am
35mil?

Ridiculous. We should go back and give them another 35!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2970 on: September 4, 2024, 06:55:25 am »
Quote from: elbow on September  4, 2024, 06:49:33 am
Ridiculous. We should go back and give them another 35!
Let's hope we end up paying the full 55! ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2971 on: September 6, 2024, 10:07:31 pm »
Have we learned more about his "knock"? Macca seems hard as nails and is inlukely to leave the field for a knock...

Lots of accolades are going in the Gravenberch and Szoboslai's directions, but I fear that he is becoming more integral to our midfield than those two. He is like VVD in our defence. If Szobo is not available, we can play Elliott to a similar effect. If Grav is not available, we can play Endo, though it's a bit of a strecth but we can cope. If Macca is not available, who do we play in the double pivot? (Jones is not often available).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2972 on: September 10, 2024, 11:21:48 pm »
Came on as a sub a while ago. There's a few minutes to go, Colombia winning 2-1 with a well dodgy penalty
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2973 on: September 18, 2024, 06:18:43 am »
Why is this mans thread so far down, the maestro was class last night.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2974 on: September 18, 2024, 11:10:26 am »
He was. But hes genuinely reached a point where performances like this are just to be expected. Hes world class.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2975 on: Yesterday at 05:07:06 pm »
Just brilliant again today. Said it in the half match thread but would love to see him in that number 10 position. Feel like hed cause absolute chaos there with his weight on his passes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2976 on: Yesterday at 05:08:36 pm »
The stuff that Trent is our only world class prime age player is very wrong. Sensational.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2977 on: Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:08:36 pm
The stuff that Trent is our only world class prime age player is very wrong. Sensational.

Don't think many were saying that, certainly not after Jan/Feb when Mac went to Modric level.

He is brilliant wherever he plays in midfield, but I think we need to see a 6 alongside him to allow him the freedom to create at will.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2978 on: Yesterday at 05:15:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:08:36 pm
The stuff that Trent is our only world class prime age player is very wrong. Sensational.

We have Konate and Mac who are world class in their prime age.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2979 on: Yesterday at 05:19:04 pm »
Sensational on the ball, as per.

Maybe I'm being too harsh, but I wasn't that impressed with him off the ball (nor was I against Milan) - we had massive gaps in midfield that Bournemouth strolled through at will for periods of the game and he got outmuscled and outpaced by the Bournemouth forwards on more than a few occasions (I thought the same in the week when it felt like he was noticeably absent in Milan's little flurries). For all the talk of us having a more compact structure that was not on display today and he can be pretty easy to run past when players have a running start. Wonder if swapping him and Dom might play to both's strengths a bit more (albeit I guess Macca doesn't press as aggressively).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2980 on: Yesterday at 05:28:27 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm
Don't think many were saying that, certainly not after Jan/Feb when Mac went to Modric level.

He is brilliant wherever he plays in midfield, but I think we need to see a 6 alongside him to allow him the freedom to create at will.

Mental take, him and Gravenberch are turning into one of the best double pivots around.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm »
Thought he was excellent. Love watching him play for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2982 on: Yesterday at 05:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:28:27 pm
Mental take, him and Gravenberch are turning into one of the best double pivots around.

I would love to see Mac in the 10 and Gravenberch alongside a proper DM, the more we can give these two freedom the better imo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2983 on: Yesterday at 05:37:10 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm
Don't think many were saying that, certainly not after Jan/Feb when Mac went to Modric level.

He is brilliant wherever he plays in midfield, but I think we need to see a 6 alongside him to allow him the freedom to create at will.

He is alongside a 6
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2984 on: Yesterday at 05:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 05:33:46 pm
I would love to see Mac in the 10 and Gravenberch alongside a proper DM, the more we can give these two freedom the better imo.

Nah these three are going to be worldclass together. Gravenberch has been the player of the season so far playing as the 6. Need to find someone as good as Gravenberch which will be incredibly hard, hope its Bajcetic personally.

Macca doesnt have the legs to play the 10 which is more an 8, Szobo covers incredible amounts of running and pressing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2985 on: Yesterday at 05:41:36 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 05:07:06 pm
Just brilliant again today. Said it in the half match thread but would love to see him in that number 10 position. Feel like hed cause absolute chaos there with his weight on his passes.

Seems like him, Grav and Szobo are regularly changing roles throughout the game to me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2986 on: Yesterday at 05:45:08 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 05:37:10 pm
He is alongside a 6

He isn't for me, Macca and Grav both play as box to box midfield players with each one taking turns at dropping and being the deepest player. At times defensively they end up too far apart. Grav has a tendency to drift out the right and Macca goes to the left. It works in possession but at times we leave to many holes that can be exploited by teams with pacey attacking mids. 

The midfield three is really good in possession but is reliant on having a good understanding of each other's position to prevent counter attacks.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2987 on: Yesterday at 05:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 05:33:46 pm
I would love to see Mac in the 10 and Gravenberch alongside a proper DM, the more we can give these two freedom the better imo.
Mac-10?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2988 on: Yesterday at 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 05:41:36 pm
Seems like him, Grav and Szobo are regularly changing roles throughout the game to me.

Yeh, it is a very fluid three. There was a five-minute period first half when Szobo ended up as the deepest of the three. It must be a nightmare for the other team when we have possession but it does tend to leave holes when we turn the ball over. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2989 on: Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm »
The driven, volleyed, ridiculously-accurate passes on the half turn were enjoyable to watch...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2990 on: Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 05:33:46 pm
I would love to see Mac in the 10 and Gravenberch alongside a proper DM, the more we can give these two freedom the better imo.

I never understand people's obsession with moving him further forward - he's one of the best CMs on the planet and elite defensively which you'd lose if you move him higher up .. he's almost never played as 10 no idea why you'd move him there
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2991 on: Yesterday at 07:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 05:33:46 pm
I would love to see Mac in the 10 and Gravenberch alongside a proper DM, the more we can give these two freedom the better imo.
It was telling when CJ came on he kept the Mac and Grav together.

He didn't want to tinker with the best CM partnership in the league.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2992 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm
I never understand people's obsession with moving him further forward - he's one of the best CMs on the planet and elite defensively which you'd lose if you move him higher up .. he's almost never played as 10 no idea why you'd move him there
HE did play some 10 for Brighton but Brighton was better when he was deeper.
His creative numbers dont suggest he a 10 and he really good ball progression.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2993 on: Yesterday at 07:52:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm
I never understand people's obsession with moving him further forward - he's one of the best CMs on the planet and elite defensively which you'd lose if you move him higher up .. he's almost never played as 10 no idea why you'd move him there

Yep plus teams are packing the middle and strangling our build up phase we need Mac deeper and closer to Grav because his passing ability, vision and decision making are elite so we need him on the ball as much as possible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2994 on: Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:47:31 pm
Yeh, it is a very fluid three. There was a five-minute period first half when Szobo ended up as the deepest of the three. It must be a nightmare for the other team when we have possession but it does tend to leave holes when we turn the ball over. 
Al, you've been banging on the No 6 drum for a long time, so I'm gonna ask you this. Do you think we still need a bure No 6 like Fab?

Thing is, we use midfielders that rotate a lot, as you said yourself. If be bring a specialist No 6, that rotation is gone. We lose the rotation, we lose the advantage in midfield. Perhaps for managing a game it may be worth it, but then how would you buy a top class No 6 to keep him on the bench and eventually play him for 15-30 min?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2995 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:47:57 pm
It was telling when CJ came on he kept the Mac and Grav together.

He didn't want to tinker with the best CM partnership in the league.

And we were still opened up on multiple occasions.

Would playing alongside a more defensive player allow Mac and Grav to shine more, without giving up so much space? I think so.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2996 on: Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm
And we were still opened up on multiple occasions.

Would playing alongside a more defensive player allow Mac and Grav to shine more, without giving up so much space? I think so.
The classic case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

We don't need to change anything. 5 out of 6 games we played we were incredible defensively restricting opponents to minimal amount of efforts. 1 goal conceded in the league.

Bournemouth was the only one who had the excessive amount of efforts but majority of them were in garbage time. I'm not sure what you're expecting of the team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2997 on: Today at 12:38:22 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm
The classic case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

We don't need to change anything. 5 out of 6 games we played we were incredible defensively restricting opponents to minimal amount of efforts. 1 goal conceded in the league.

Bournemouth was the only one who had the excessive amount of efforts but majority of them were in garbage time. I'm not sure what you're expecting of the team.
That was the 2nd worst Defense performace. Forest was really good defensively.
United had like 1.5ish XG but also a lot of when chasing. Bouremouth over 1 and when chasing also but a lot low % chances
