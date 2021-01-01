« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 04:06:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:35:54 pm
Has he endorsed Trump yet? :D
Less than an ear left to do it...
Online newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 06:44:24 pm
Indeed. Ear today, gone tomorrow.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 08:39:57 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 11:19:15 am
And he replied 'who the fuck threw that'
:lmao
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Reading the posts on here, it seems that the overwhelming impression and concensus is that what Macca said/done means him staying here is no longer tenable or acceptable.

That being the case, there can be only two possible outcomes: Sell him or terminate his contract.

The Argentinians are copping hell in the Olympic football (and rugby 7's from what I've been hearing), so it certainly appears that the backlash has really hit home and has elicited a strong response from the public, so a stance needs to be made. Racism or any form of abuse of another person has no place to play in any walk of life. That is non-negotiable, so an apology from Macca for supporting Enzo will clearly not suffice. We've already seen there will be nothing of the sort from the Argentinian FA or government, so what should happen here? No other option exists: We must get rid as soon as possible. (same with Chelsea and the individual involved that they employ)

Speaking as a Liverpool fan, I can't see any other way around this, but for this to make ANY difference at all however, this needs to be the same with all the other Argentinian players at clubs throughout Europe being sacked off as well. Enough is enough. Fuck apologising - they're just words. Actions are what's needed here. 

Time to make the stance and take a zero tolerance approach to them all. We should lead the way and get shot of him now. I just can't see any other way forward.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2844 on: Today at 12:13:28 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Reading the posts on here, it seems that the overwhelming impression and concensus is that what Macca said/done means him staying here is no longer tenable or acceptable.

That being the case, there can be only two possible outcomes: Sell him or terminate his contract.

The Argentinians are copping hell in the Olympic football (and rugby 7's from what I've been hearing), so it certainly appears that the backlash has really hit home and has elicited a strong response from the public, so a stance needs to be made. Racism or any form of abuse of another person has no place to play in any walk of life. That is non-negotiable, so an apology from Macca for supporting Enzo will clearly not suffice. We've already seen there will be nothing of the sort from the Argentinian FA or government, so what should happen here? No other option exists: We must get rid as soon as possible. (same with Chelsea and the individual involved that they employ)

Speaking as a Liverpool fan, I can't see any other way around this, but for this to make ANY difference at all however, this needs to be the same with all the other Argentinian players at clubs throughout Europe being sacked off as well. Enough is enough. Fuck apologising - they're just words. Actions are what's needed here. 

Time to make the stance and take a zero tolerance approach to them all. We should lead the way and get shot of him now. I just can't see any other way forward.

🤣🤣🤣
Online LFCEmpire

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2845 on: Today at 12:17:36 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Reading the posts on here, it seems that the overwhelming impression and concensus is that what Macca said/done means him staying here is no longer tenable or acceptable.

That being the case, there can be only two possible outcomes: Sell him or terminate his contract.

The Argentinians are copping hell in the Olympic football (and rugby 7's from what I've been hearing), so it certainly appears that the backlash has really hit home and has elicited a strong response from the public, so a stance needs to be made. Racism or any form of abuse of another person has no place to play in any walk of life. That is non-negotiable, so an apology from Macca for supporting Enzo will clearly not suffice. We've already seen there will be nothing of the sort from the Argentinian FA or government, so what should happen here? No other option exists: We must get rid as soon as possible. (same with Chelsea and the individual involved that they employ)

Speaking as a Liverpool fan, I can't see any other way around this, but for this to make ANY difference at all however, this needs to be the same with all the other Argentinian players at clubs throughout Europe being sacked off as well. Enough is enough. Fuck apologising - they're just words. Actions are what's needed here. 

Time to make the stance and take a zero tolerance approach to them all. We should lead the way and get shot of him now. I just can't see any other way forward.

Are you on the ale? Giving away our best midfielder is not the way to go.
