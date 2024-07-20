This might be the most ridiculous thing ive seen posted on this entire forum and that takes some fucking doing.



Snowflake and offended by everything dont have a place in the conversation given the actual situation being discussed. No the world isnt fair but then how far does that stretch since it could be applied to absolutely fucking everything.



Racism has no place ANYWHERE. Theres no reason for it, no excuse and it should be met with zero tolerance at all times. I was born here, have ALWAYS lived here and have suffered more racism than I care to remember, hell when England lost to Portugal I was held at knifepoint by a group of men and had every racial slur you could think of for a black person hurled at me while being told they were going to slit my throat, my crime he could be portugese, I was a teenager.



I can educate whoever the fuck I want to do all I can to prevent shit like this from happening and stop people being subjected to this horrid stuff. Ive witnessed a school girl freeze, on the verge of tears because some guys decided to shout out that I was a dirty n*gger as they drove past in a van. I had to walk the girl down the road and wait for her dad to collect her when that originally wasnt the plan, she was walking home. This shit has no place in society and calling it out isnt the problem, the fucking racism is



Its funny, just the other day I was saying ive never got pissed off by something on here cant claim that anymore. The fucking cheek of you. This isnt some our nation is suprerior shit, its calling out bullshit