This might be the most ridiculous thing ive seen posted on this entire forum and that takes some fucking doing.
Snowflake and offended by everything dont have a place in the conversation given the actual situation being discussed. No the world isnt fair but then how far does that stretch since it could be applied to absolutely fucking everything.
Racism has no place ANYWHERE. Theres no reason for it, no excuse and it should be met with zero tolerance at all times. I was born here, have ALWAYS lived here and have suffered more racism than I care to remember, hell when England lost to Portugal I was held at knifepoint by a group of men and had every racial slur you could think of for a black person hurled at me while being told they were going to slit my throat, my crime
he could be portugese, I was a teenager.
I can educate whoever the fuck I want to do all I can to prevent shit like this from happening and stop people being subjected to this horrid stuff. Ive witnessed a school girl freeze, on the verge of tears because some guys decided to shout out that I was a dirty n*gger as they drove past in a van. I had to walk the girl down the road and wait for her dad to collect her when that originally wasnt the plan, she was walking home. This shit has no place in society and calling it out isnt the problem, the fucking racism is
Its funny, just the other day I was saying ive never got pissed off by something on here
cant claim that anymore. The fucking cheek of you. This isnt some our nation is suprerior shit, its calling out bullshit