It's a delicate balancing act, on the one hand I don't think it's our place to preach to Argentina how they should view other races or what should be in their constitution, but on the other hand I am always calling out Saudi Arabia or UAE for their treatment of women, homosexuals and immigrant workers, or [redacted] for their treatment of [redacted]. I guess the dividing line is somewhere between attitudes and direct, tangible harm, but of course that line is blurred.



As for Mac Allister, I consider his words more a badly misjudged defence of his friends and country, where he would have been best advised to keep quiet or offer bland statements of inclusiveness. I think the best thing is for someone at the club to have a quiet word reminding him that his words reflect on the values of the club and that what he considers over sensitivity may be sincere hurt to others. I don't see any malice in his words and I'd be surprised if Ibou or others would sour on him.