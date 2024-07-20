« previous next »
Giono

Exactly. That's what i was hinting at when i said they had never had a black player, imagine a whole country hardly having any black people, when so many other South American countries have large black populations.

I've lived in Colombia and in Argentina. There many black people in Colombia, but are rare in Argentina. Colombia also has lots and lots of mixed race people with mixed African/Spanish/Aboriginal roots.

In Colombia my friends would say that "Argentinian nationality is rooted in boats" ... Meaning it is a European colony and not really South Americans.

Argentina are also labelled "the France of South America" because of their feelings of self-importance, cultural superiority and national pride.

So I am not surprised by the reaction of Argentina to this incident. The indignation,  delusion of being above racism and circling the wagons are not a surprise. Heck, the sports minister suggested that Messi should apologize immediately after the announcement and was promptly fired by Argentina's "libertarian" hairball of a president

I hope that when Argentinian athletes get booed at events it may penetrate their national defensiveness. The dismissed sports minister shows that there are some Argentinians that see the impact of this in a world outside of Argentina's borders.
While I strongly disagree with Alexis Macallister I always feel uncomfortable when citizens of wealthier nations tell citizens of poorer nations how to behave. It comes across as historically illiterate. At a similar level of economic development as Argentina is today, I doubt England's attitudes were as enlightened as in 2024. Poorer nations have a stronger sense of in-group bias which often comes out in ugly xenophobic ways but may not be truly as malevolent as portrayed. Hence, the defensiveness on display.
While I strongly disagree with Alexis Macallister I always feel uncomfortable when citizens of wealthier nations tell citizens of poorer nations how to behave. It comes across as historically illiterate. At a similar level of economic development as Argentina is today, I doubt England's attitudes were as enlightened as in 2024. Poorer nations have a stronger sense of in-group bias which often comes out in ugly xenophobic ways but may not be truly as malevolent as portrayed. Hence, the defensiveness on display.

That is a bit arrogant, no? Poor little Argentina with a population of Western European immigrants can't be expected to follow Western European norms of conduct and civility? Are they too backwards and mentally challenged? That will be news to them.

Also, Argentina was one of the richest countries in the world per capita for much of its history. Its economy was weakened by the Panama canal construction, the destruction of 2 world wars, and an upper class that was out to protect themselves at all costs. The current state of the economy has nothing to do with expected standards of civility and global standards.

Enzo Fernandez, Alexi and others have no issues working and living in England, Europe and North America. They gladly accept being paid in pounds, euros or dollars...but Western civilizations norms are beyond them?
While I strongly disagree with Alexis Macallister I always feel uncomfortable when citizens of wealthier nations tell citizens of poorer nations how to behave. It comes across as historically illiterate. At a similar level of economic development as Argentina is today, I doubt England's attitudes were as enlightened as in 2024. Poorer nations have a stronger sense of in-group bias which often comes out in ugly xenophobic ways but may not be truly as malevolent as portrayed. Hence, the defensiveness on display.


Sounds like you need to read up on a bit of Argie history.
Remarkably tone deaf from MacAllister having Konate as a teammate as well

Fucking incredibly disappointed in him
Fucking hell even he has turned out a tit too then.
Shithouse.
The Suarez incident is irrelevant to this, think we can all agree that we couldve all (the club and us fans) handled it better and it was 13 years ago so I'd like to think the standards of whats acceptable has progressed.

Macca has to be pulled up on this - he is simply being an apologist for racist behavior. I couldn't give a fuck whether Enzo is a racist or not - what he and the others sang was racist and it has to be called as such. Unless the players, the team and the govt recognise that fact then any apology is meaningless - its an apology for getting caught rather than an apology because they realise this was wrong.

The fact it was sung by a team whose claim to nationality only stretches back a few generations it shows a lack of self awareness but does highlight their view that they are superior to people of colour.
.

The fact it was sung by a team whose claim to nationality only stretches back a few generations it shows a lack of self awareness but does highlight their view that they are superior to people of colour.

They've had over 100yrs to get rid of section 25, more needs to be said about that, shame the whole lot of them until they write it out of history.
They've had over 100yrs to get rid of section 25, more needs to be said about that, shame the whole lot of them until they write it out of history.
Think this is an opportunity to educate them and make them realise their atitude and their constitution is all wrong. Failing that just call them Spanish/Italian/Irish/etc and stop referring to them as Argentinians.
Think this is an opportunity to educate them and make them realise their atitude and their constitution is all wrong. Failing that just call them Spanish/Italian/Irish/etc and stop referring to them as Argentinians.

And who gives you the right to educate other nations? My people were ruling everything from the Balkans all the way to India while your people were still living in caves. Yet, my people have given up on owning slaves 1,500 years before your people.  Am I supposed to educate you? Just give it a rest ...
It's a delicate balancing act, on the one hand I don't think it's our place to preach to Argentina how they should view other races or what should be in their constitution, but on the other hand I am always calling out Saudi Arabia or UAE for their treatment of women, homosexuals and immigrant workers, or [redacted] for their treatment of [redacted]. I guess the dividing line is somewhere between attitudes and direct, tangible harm, but of course that line is blurred.

As for Mac Allister, I consider his words more a badly misjudged defence of his friends and country, where he would have been best advised to keep quiet or offer bland statements of inclusiveness. I think the best thing is for someone at the club to have a quiet word reminding him that his words reflect on the values of the club and that what he considers over sensitivity may be sincere hurt to others. I don't see any malice in his words and I'd be surprised if Ibou or others would sour on him.
And who gives you the right to educate other nations? My people were ruling everything from the Balkans all the way to India while your people were still living in caves. Yet, my people have given up on owning slaves 1,500 years before your people.  Am I supposed to educate you? Just give it a rest ...
What the fuck are you on about? I'm a second gen immigrant of Indian heritage, think I'm entitled to speak out when I see racist atitudes regardless of where it is whether thats UK, Argentina, India or wherever. Dont ask me to pipe with your false assumptions.

Telling me about your heritage as colonists and land stealers isn't particularly impressive, its a dark and regrettable story for everyone involved. Also for your history lesson, there were advanced societies in India (and what is now Pakistan) many thousands of years before Europe.
And who gives you the right to educate other nations? My people were ruling everything from the Balkans all the way to India while your people were still living in caves. Yet, my people have given up on owning slaves 1,500 years before your people.  Am I supposed to educate you? Just give it a rest ...

It is 2024.


And we are talking about highly paid footballers that are seen by kids selling Big Macs to Calvin Klein, but they can't be expected to show some human decency and class?
It's a delicate balancing act, on the one hand I don't think it's our place to preach to Argentina how they should view other races or what should be in their constitution, but on the other hand I am always calling out Saudi Arabia or UAE for their treatment of women, homosexuals and immigrant workers, or [redacted] for their treatment of [redacted]. I guess the dividing line is somewhere between attitudes and direct, tangible harm, but of course that line is blurred.

As for Mac Allister, I consider his words more a badly misjudged defence of his friends and country, where he would have been best advised to keep quiet or offer bland statements of inclusiveness. I think the best thing is for someone at the club to have a quiet word reminding him that his words reflect on the values of the club and that what he considers over sensitivity may be sincere hurt to others. I don't see any malice in his words and I'd be surprised if Ibou or others would sour on him.


Logic like that prolonged apartheid in South Africa.

Association Football is a global game. These Argentine players are playing with teammates from every race and creed. They need to adapt.

The thing that set this off were Enzo's teammates and their disgust. Real people with a real problem with their teammate. This wasn't created out of thin air.

