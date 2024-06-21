« previous next »
Joint? Messi had a half-decent game, he was ordinary per his standards (and I don't mean the huge miss around the hour mark). Di Maria blew hot and cold too. Argentina are carrying those two at times (only at times, mind) and will be punished by better teams if that continues. Macca was fantastic! I was worried he got injured for their first goal that he crated for Alvarez.
He was involved all over the pitch vs Canada. I was worried because the Argie feed I was watching had De Paul as the 10 and Alexis as a DM in their opening graphic.
Joint? Messi had a half-decent game, he was ordinary per his standards (and I don't mean the huge miss around the hour mark). Di Maria blew hot and cold too. Argentina are carrying those two at times (only at times, mind) and will be punished by better teams if that continues. Macca was fantastic! I was worried he got injured for their first goal that he crated for Alvarez.
yeah that looked like a bad collision with the goalie, he really put his body on the line to make that goal happen - great running.  thank god Mac is a tough bugger.
Another assist and he scored his penalty.
Another assist and he scored his penalty.
perfect penalty, bottom corner.
Absolutely dominating at international level.
Completed international football :D
Congratulations to Alexis :)
I hope hes not implicated in this video featuring some members of the Argentinian squad.

There will potentially be bans for those who can be identified.
