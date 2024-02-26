« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 172395 times)

Offline Smudge 2.0

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2040 on: February 26, 2024, 09:37:41 am »
He's ridiculous isn't he.

Never understood the hype when he was at Brighton but you really appreciate how good he is when you watch him week in week out. Outstanding footballer.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,588
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2041 on: February 26, 2024, 10:17:12 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on February 26, 2024, 06:47:02 am
I think he's one of the best midfielders in the Prem. That's how highly I rate this guy. He's brilliant.

Rodri is the only CM (not AM) thats clearly better  its more of a debate with Rice than mainstream foootball chat would think .. after that maybe Guimeras has a claim but thats about it
Hes so unflashy that hell never be put at that level I doubt (I mean this thread is full of posts that he cant play the 6 while he was putting up elite defensive numbers there)

What wasnt apparent before we signed him, unless youd watched him a lot, was just how ridiculous his work rate is but coupled with a phenomenal ability to read the game wherever you put him in midfield.
Hes elite defensively and wins the ball an insane amount without being big or especially quick
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2042 on: February 26, 2024, 10:21:39 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 26, 2024, 10:17:12 am
Rodri is the only CM (not AM) thats clearly better  its more of a debate with Rice than mainstream foootball chat would think .. after that maybe Guimeras has a claim but thats about it
Hes so unflashy that hell never be put at that level I doubt (I mean this thread is full of posts that he cant play the 6 while he was putting up elite defensive numbers there)

What wasnt apparent before we signed him, unless youd watched him a lot, was just how ridiculous his work rate is but coupled with a phenomenal ability to read the game wherever you put him in midfield.
Hes elite defensively and wins the ball an insane amount without being big or especially quick


Was anyone actually saying he CANT play the 6 or a different type of CM would be better suited to playing the holding role? I remember a lot of posts about us looking vulnerable in certain phases of play but dont remember any (may just be my memory being shit) saying he outright CANT play as a 6
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,588
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2043 on: February 26, 2024, 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 26, 2024, 10:21:39 am
Was anyone actually saying he CANT play the 6 or a different type of CM would be better suited to playing the holding role? I remember a lot of posts about us looking vulnerable in certain phases of play but dont remember any (may just be my memory being shit) saying he outright CANT play as a 6

Isnt a 6  was basically the tag line of this thread and the transfer thread for 3 months - I should know I wasted enough time battling the divvies
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2044 on: February 26, 2024, 10:50:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 26, 2024, 10:30:39 am
Isnt a 6  was basically the tag line of this thread and the transfer thread for 3 months - I should know I wasted enough time battling the divvies


He isn't though is he? I get you're a ridiculously huge fan and have been pouring over the stats ever since he first kicked a ball for us but does playing a position well mean that is what you are?

Can we assume Gomez is no longer a centre back then because he's played well filling in as a fullback? A huge amount of respect for MacAllister playing well as a 6 but i'm sure if you asked the player himself his answer wouldn't be 'i'm a 6'. It's great to see you supporting his performances in the role but also a little mad how adamant you are everyone who doesn't agree is a 'divvie' as if you've never got anything wrong and reminding everyone at every opportunity you got this one right, going to the lengths of talking down Endo as well when people praise him, it's like it's being taken personally if MacAllister doesn't get what you deem necessary praise
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2045 on: February 26, 2024, 11:41:36 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 26, 2024, 10:30:39 am
Isnt a 6  was basically the tag line of this thread and the transfer thread for 3 months - I should know I wasted enough time battling the divvies

Talking about battling divvies I've just seen your presence is required in the Endo thread.  ;)
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,129
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2046 on: February 26, 2024, 11:49:47 am »
Quote from: UNO on February 26, 2024, 05:36:29 am
I like how he kicked or bumped the dirty bastaxd Caicedo at least twice after he tried to hurt our player consistently. What a bargain! And he loved to join LFC!
Yes! This was great. He wasn't going to let it be a one way thing.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,724
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2047 on: February 26, 2024, 11:50:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 26, 2024, 10:17:12 am
Rodri is the only CM (not AM) thats clearly better  its more of a debate with Rice than mainstream foootball chat would think .. after that maybe Guimeras has a claim but thats about it
Hes so unflashy that hell never be put at that level I doubt (I mean this thread is full of posts that he cant play the 6 while he was putting up elite defensive numbers there)

What wasnt apparent before we signed him, unless youd watched him a lot, was just how ridiculous his work rate is but coupled with a phenomenal ability to read the game wherever you put him in midfield.
Hes elite defensively and wins the ball an insane amount without being big or especially quick


I'd agree with most of that. I would put Rice above him for the moment but it isn't set in stone and I'm happily swayed (especially given my Liverpool bias) but think Rice's physicality helps him a great deal in the midfield. Other than that though Macca is just so well-rounded and brilliant. I was always a huge fan of his even at Brighton but he has exceeded all my expectations in terms of how good he is.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,588
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2048 on: February 26, 2024, 12:22:23 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 26, 2024, 10:50:08 am
He isn't though is he? I get you're a ridiculously huge fan and have been pouring over the stats ever since he first kicked a ball for us but does playing a position well mean that is what you are?

Can we assume Gomez is no longer a centre back then because he's played well filling in as a fullback? A huge amount of respect for MacAllister playing well as a 6 but i'm sure if you asked the player himself his answer wouldn't be 'i'm a 6'. It's great to see you supporting his performances in the role but also a little mad how adamant you are everyone who doesn't agree is a 'divvie' as if you've never got anything wrong and reminding everyone at every opportunity you got this one right, going to the lengths of talking down Endo as well when people praise him, it's like it's being taken personally if MacAllister doesn't get what you deem necessary praise

Well hopefully we all agree he's a CM who can play 6 or 8 in our system. The problem on here was the majority of people were doing the 'he's not a 6 thing' while he was being an elite at the 6 position which was, y'know, a tiny bit illogical/odd

And yeah the reason I'm a 'ridiculously huge fan' is literally what he's done for us on the pitch .. for the record I was pretty 'meh' about him when we signed him because I didn't see how he'd improve us as an AM - he's just way better defensively than I thought
Fwiw I couldn't give a shit about being proved right or not - I've got too many wrong to count (I've never deleted a significant post - the receipts of my own divviness are there for everyone to enjoy).


Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2049 on: February 26, 2024, 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on February 26, 2024, 06:47:02 am
I think he's one of the best midfielders in the Prem. That's how highly I rate this guy. He's brilliant.
He's one of the best in the world. This is a player that's proven on the biggest stage.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,721
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2050 on: February 26, 2024, 12:24:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 26, 2024, 12:22:23 pm


We're missing your contribution to the Endo thread, Jack  ;D
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2051 on: February 26, 2024, 05:34:37 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on February 26, 2024, 11:50:30 am
I'd agree with most of that. I would put Rice above him for the moment but it isn't set in stone and I'm happily swayed (especially given my Liverpool bias) but think Rice's physicality helps him a great deal in the midfield. Other than that though Macca is just so well-rounded and brilliant. I was always a huge fan of his even at Brighton but he has exceeded all my expectations in terms of how good he is.
I'm not sure I would put Rice above Macca to be honest. If only because Macca knows how to win and Rice doesn't yet. I don't think much ability separates Macca from Rodri or Rice, but Rodri and Macca know how to win big matches and silverware. Rice hasn't shown that yet on the big stage.   
Logged

Offline seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2052 on: February 26, 2024, 06:24:56 pm »
Big game mentality, he was one of the best players on the pitch in a world cup final not that long ago so a League Cup final was going to be no big deal for him. He has a natural confidence and a tough streak yet he doesn't seem to have the big ego that befits his natural talent. He fits into the whole ethos of the club very well. The fact that some of the players have called him Klopps son is the highest complement you could wish for. That and also the fact that Messi asked for him to be in the Argentina side prior to the Qatar world cup tells you all you need to know. 
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2053 on: February 26, 2024, 06:28:34 pm »
Think Mac Allister has been fine as a 6 but isnt the ideal profile that would usually suit the Klopp system. We all remember Klopp saying that our team was very offensive minded when we signed Endo and we needed someone like him. Generally speaking thats what every top 6 for a premier league side needs to be, someone that connects the back 4 and midfield defensively, can take away the central zones and usually slip in at centre half if one of the centre halves pushes high or steps up. Theres nothing wrong with saying Mac Allister is a good 6 whilst saying he doesnt really have those qualities in abundance. His distribution, technical reliability, industry and general football IQ means he can do the job there really well, just like a Wijnaldum could and Henderson could, it wasnt their best role, though, but sometimes it was what was best for the team at the time.

I see Mac Allisters best role as a bit like a Modric. Ideally hed have someone more defensive behind him, you want him to have a bit of freedom to find the space, resist the press and play the right ball, I genuinely think he has the potential to be in that bracket of midfielder. However, if he has to play 6 to get Jones and Szoboszlai on the field then its probably the right move for the team as they both bring so much to the 8.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,166
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2054 on: February 26, 2024, 06:43:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 26, 2024, 12:22:23 pm
Well hopefully we all agree he's a CM who can play 6 or 8 in our system. The problem on here was the majority of people were doing the 'he's not a 6 thing' while he was being an elite at the 6 position which was, y'know, a tiny bit illogical/odd

And yeah the reason I'm a 'ridiculously huge fan' is literally what he's done for us on the pitch .. for the record I was pretty 'meh' about him when we signed him because I didn't see how he'd improve us as an AM - he's just way better defensively than I thought
Fwiw I couldn't give a shit about being proved right or not - I've got too many wrong to count (I've never deleted a significant post - the receipts of my own divviness are there for everyone to enjoy).




I would say it would be fairer to say he was elite in certain aspects of playing as a single 6.

Whilst not great at others. He is never going to be elite in the air or at making recovery runs.

He is very intelligent though. For me his best position is as almost a hybrid double pivot 6/8.

Where he can use his elite level football IQ to find space and influence the game.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2055 on: February 26, 2024, 09:40:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 26, 2024, 12:22:23 pm
Well hopefully we all agree he's a CM who can play 6 or 8 in our system. The problem on here was the majority of people were doing the 'he's not a 6 thing' while he was being an elite at the 6 position which was, y'know, a tiny bit illogical/odd

And yeah the reason I'm a 'ridiculously huge fan' is literally what he's done for us on the pitch .. for the record I was pretty 'meh' about him when we signed him because I didn't see how he'd improve us as an AM - he's just way better defensively than I thought
Fwiw I couldn't give a shit about being proved right or not - I've got too many wrong to count (I've never deleted a significant post - the receipts of my own divviness are there for everyone to enjoy).




Hes sublime and has thus seen the vast majority reflecting that by their posts. To be honest I think you fixate on the stats and expect people who dont pour over them constantly to follow suit which lets be honest, is never gonna happen. Stats have their use but everyday normal football fans arent rushing to stats sites after games which is gonna bring huge differences in opinions, which dont deserve criticism.

Nothing wrong with being a huge fan of him, hes class, just seemed a bit excessive when anyone who dared disagree or have their own opinion was lookd down on. I think hes way better defensively than most of us thought in all honesty, brilliant midfielder and so so versatile

Id agree but the constant mentions of other posters when he plays well as well as the Endo stuff suggests otherwise but thats just my own personal opinion.
« Last Edit: February 26, 2024, 09:44:50 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2056 on: February 26, 2024, 10:04:58 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 26, 2024, 09:40:33 pm
Hes sublime and has thus seen the vast majority reflecting that by their posts. To be honest I think you fixate on the stats and expect people who dont pour over them constantly to follow suit which lets be honest, is never gonna happen. Stats have their use but everyday normal football fans arent rushing to stats sites after games which is gonna bring huge differences in opinions, which dont deserve criticism.

Nothing wrong with being a huge fan of him, hes class, just seemed a bit excessive when anyone who dared disagree or have their own opinion was lookd down on. I think hes way better defensively than most of us thought in all honesty, brilliant midfielder and so so versatile

Id agree but the constant mentions of other posters when he plays well as well as the Endo stuff suggests otherwise but thats just my own personal opinion.

Pore.

Unless youre talking about custard. In which case, as you were.
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2057 on: February 26, 2024, 10:28:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 26, 2024, 12:22:23 pm
Well hopefully we all agree he's a CM who can play 6 or 8 in our system. The problem on here was the majority of people were doing the 'he's not a 6 thing' while he was being an elite at the 6 position which was, y'know, a tiny bit illogical/odd


I'm sure many will dumb down your narrative of an 'elite 6' in his short career at Liverpool so far, I think in this calendar year, when he has played 6, his performances were noticeably a stand out in the team, and a improvement on say August to December, when he was playing his part in a team finding their way, to suggest he was elite in the period mentioned is a stretch, but he was contributing

You run with this same shit with Keita, when your evaluation of him was being pushed in our faces time & time over and others couldn't see this eliteness that you were ramming down peoples throats, until the realization stared you in the face and you disappeared on Keita watch

Keep it real with Macca eh 🙄

Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2058 on: February 26, 2024, 10:47:24 pm »
my prediction for liverpool player of the year is macca or virg
Logged

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,310
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2059 on: February 27, 2024, 04:33:03 am »
Another thing he excels at, which is an extension or function of his game/tactical intelligence, is how well he dovetails with his central midfield partners. From Enzo in national colours to Caicedo in Brighton blue to Endo now, forming very effective double pivots.
Logged

Offline abhred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,550
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2060 on: February 27, 2024, 04:50:24 am »
Quote from: Magix on February 27, 2024, 04:33:03 am
Another thing he excels at, which is an extension or function of his game/tactical intelligence, is how well he dovetails with his central midfield partners. From Enzo in national colours to Caicedo in Brighton blue to Endo now, forming very effective double pivots.

Absolutely. Him and Endo were really complimenting each other.

He's the best midfielder in the league after Rodri, 100%. Doesn't look as athletic as Rice but his decision making is miles ahead. Rice always needs a second or two to take a decision. Macca knows where the pass will go before he gets the ball. Kind of like one of our former midfielder/future manager :)
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2061 on: February 27, 2024, 06:39:41 am »
How odd to see such mild criticism of other posters jumped on so vociferously. Normally its up to the hall monitors to mention this. In reality the lads been remarkably restrained given he was effectively fighting a one man rearguard action defending Mac from claims that hes not a 6 or wasnt very good for us earlier in the season. Think youve touched a nerve jack.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2062 on: February 27, 2024, 09:27:16 am »
Quote from: Knight on February 27, 2024, 06:39:41 am
How odd to see such mild criticism of other posters jumped on so vociferously. Normally its up to the hall monitors to mention this. In reality the lads been remarkably restrained given he was effectively fighting a one man rearguard action defending Mac from claims that hes not a 6 or wasnt very good for us earlier in the season. Think youve touched a nerve jack.

 ;D

I'm not sure anyone is too wound up about it, but to play devil's advocate here, I think a lot of the talk about him not being a 6 was based on a desire to see his talents deployed a bit further up. That's as opposed to it being a criticism of his performances as the 6. Obviously there are exceptions and I'm sure there are some posts that do criticise, particularly after disappointing results, but he's generally been brilliant wherever he's played.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2063 on: February 27, 2024, 09:57:38 am »
Quote from: Avens on February 27, 2024, 09:27:16 am
;D

I'm not sure anyone is too wound up about it, but to play devil's advocate here, I think a lot of the talk about him not being a 6 was based on a desire to see his talents deployed a bit further up. That's as opposed to it being a criticism of his performances as the 6. Obviously there are exceptions and I'm sure there are some posts that do criticise, particularly after disappointing results, but he's generally been brilliant wherever he's played.

Oh yeah Im with you re playing at 8. I think thats his best position in that its the place he does a bit of everything and its the ability to do a bit of everything which really marks him out. He could play 6 or 10 and be very, very good. Thats pretty unusual.  That said its interesting how often people didnt have him in first choice 11s (from 8) before the season/ as the season started. I suspect that as a fanbase weve been broadly guilty of underestimating him.
« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 09:59:32 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2064 on: Yesterday at 07:22:02 am »
Love him. Outstanding player.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,516
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2065 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm »
A little under the radar today but Mac and Danns coming on as subs took the game away from Southampton. Mac instrumental in helping us wrested control of midfield. Gomez and Elliott became more influential
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2066 on: Yesterday at 10:42:36 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm
A little under the radar today but Mac and Danns coming on as subs took the game away from Southampton. Mac instrumental in helping us wrested control of midfield. Gomez and Elliott became more influential

macca our virg will get our player of the season

jota and salah had to many injuries

so defence and midfield the only 2 areas in contention

Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2067 on: Yesterday at 10:43:43 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm
A little under the radar today but Mac and Danns coming on as subs took the game away from Southampton. Mac instrumental in helping us wrested control of midfield. Gomez and Elliott became more influential

Text my mate to say the best midfielder in the league is coming on and Danns has great movement.  Well Danns has more than movement  and I stick to the first part. This guy is a Thiago,Milner  hybrid.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm »
Changed the game, really. So much more balance and composure after he came on.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,538
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm
Changed the game, really. So much more balance and composure after he came on.

Enjoyed watching Southampton standing off him, because they knew there was no point pressing him...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,936
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 12:47:25 am »
Don't think I've been in this thread before. Was delighted we signed him. Was arguing with heels I think over him before he came in. This fella makes teams better. Him and Endo means trophies. We need a soild base where players fight for the yards. They do this and distribute the ball in the right way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 