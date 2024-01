Curtis just soaking in the great view, while Virgil's trying to push the line up!They say 'the run dictates the pass' so Jota deserves massive credit for a great run, perfectly timed to capitalise on the counter while safely stay onside (own half) regardless of where their defenders are. Lots of midfielders will have seen it, few would have managed the initial shimmy into space and to actually execute the pass without it being cut out though - let alone weight it so perfectly.Intelligent reader of the game, and a great footballer - so glad he's back