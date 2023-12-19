That's an issue for Arsenal It's a challenge for the coaching staff now - Arsenal will press us high and they're good at it
Agreed. I think that makes Jones a starter for Arsenal - if we can't play with our 6 then let's play a more pure box to box player like Jones to double up deeper, and allow Szoboszlai to stay upfield knowing he has a deeper player able to carry effectively through the middle
when Endo got the yellow on Sunday I was wondering if we'd see Jones come out for the 2nd half.... but I'm not sure if Klopp sees him as having the positional discipline for the 6? he's got all the physical attributes, that's for sure.at this rate I'll be watching the game from behind the couch.
I would sooner see Curtis there than Trent for example and it's obvious we are going to have try something different as Endo will soon be off and Macca isn't back until after the new year.
haven't looked at the dates but Mac could be back before Endo leaves.in the press thingee Pep mentioned the Jan 1 NUFC game, maybe dropping a hint who knows.
Rosters are announced between 26th and 31st December, they usually have a tune up match in Asia. I think Endo would join after Newcastle (2nd Jan). He would miss the Arsenal game (7th Jan) imho. Tournament starts from 12th January to 10th February and you can bet someone's arse that Japan would make the finals.
Sorely missed recently
I dont think we missed him that much today as a starter, but as a player to bring on as a replacement for Jones most probably.
When is he back?
The fact it looks impossible for Jota to be onside makes the pass even better
