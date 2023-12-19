« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 132150 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1600 on: December 19, 2023, 03:02:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 19, 2023, 02:52:02 pm
That's an issue for Arsenal

It's a challenge for the coaching staff now - Arsenal will press us high and they're good at it

In some games Arsenal have been more defensive at least away from home, but the 6 will become more of an issue as Endo will soon be leaving and Macca isn't back until sometime in the new year.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1601 on: December 19, 2023, 03:14:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 19, 2023, 02:52:02 pm
That's an issue for Arsenal

It's a challenge for the coaching staff now - Arsenal will press us high and they're good at it

Agreed. I think that makes Jones a starter for Arsenal - if we can't play with our 6 then let's play a more pure box to box player like Jones to double up deeper, and allow Szoboszlai to stay upfield knowing he has a deeper player able to carry effectively through the middle
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1602 on: December 19, 2023, 03:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 19, 2023, 03:14:06 pm
Agreed. I think that makes Jones a starter for Arsenal - if we can't play with our 6 then let's play a more pure box to box player like Jones to double up deeper, and allow Szoboszlai to stay upfield knowing he has a deeper player able to carry effectively through the middle
when Endo got the yellow on Sunday I was wondering if we'd see Jones come out for the 2nd half.... but I'm not sure if Klopp sees him as having the positional discipline for the 6? he's got all the physical attributes, that's for sure.

at this rate I'll be watching the game from behind the couch.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1603 on: December 19, 2023, 03:53:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2023, 03:49:55 pm
when Endo got the yellow on Sunday I was wondering if we'd see Jones come out for the 2nd half.... but I'm not sure if Klopp sees him as having the positional discipline for the 6? he's got all the physical attributes, that's for sure.

at this rate I'll be watching the game from behind the couch.

I would sooner see Curtis there than Trent for example and it's obvious we are going to have try something different as Endo will soon be off and Macca isn't back until after the new year.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1604 on: December 19, 2023, 03:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on December 19, 2023, 03:53:49 pm
I would sooner see Curtis there than Trent for example and it's obvious we are going to have try something different as Endo will soon be off and Macca isn't back until after the new year.
haven't looked at the dates but Mac could be back before Endo leaves.

in the press thingee Pep mentioned the Jan 1 NUFC game, maybe dropping  a hint who knows.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1605 on: December 19, 2023, 03:59:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2023, 03:55:47 pm
haven't looked at the dates but Mac could be back before Endo leaves.

in the press thingee Pep mentioned the Jan 1 NUFC game, maybe dropping  a hint who knows.

Quote from: shank94 on December 19, 2023, 01:52:45 pm
Rosters are announced between 26th and 31st December, they usually have a tune up match in Asia. I think Endo would join after Newcastle (2nd Jan). He would miss the Arsenal game (7th Jan) imho. Tournament starts from 12th January to 10th February and you can bet someone's arse that Japan would make the finals.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline nerdster4

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1606 on: December 23, 2023, 08:36:57 pm »
Sorely missed recently
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1607 on: December 23, 2023, 08:37:28 pm »
When is he back?
Online Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1608 on: December 23, 2023, 08:38:10 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on December 23, 2023, 08:36:57 pm
Sorely missed recently

I dont think we missed him that much today as a starter, but as a player to bring on as a replacement for Jones most probably.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1609 on: December 23, 2023, 08:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 23, 2023, 08:38:10 pm
I dont think we missed him that much today as a starter, but as a player to bring on as a replacement for Jones most probably.



Yeah think thats right. Missed him against United for sure but this game not having one of him, Szoboszlai or Jones to come on hindered us.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1610 on: December 24, 2023, 02:13:59 pm »
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1611 on: December 24, 2023, 02:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 23, 2023, 08:37:28 pm
When is he back?

Probably after the Newcastle game. Just as Endo goes away for the Asia cup.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 10:03:29 pm »
My God! What a player!

We've really missed him.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm »
That pass for the penalty was sooo good.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline harryc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm »
His passing from the back to get us moving forward fab.
Offline ac

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm »
Endo has done well but this guy is a level above on the ball. So smooth on the ball and quick thinking. A midfield of Maccalister Thiago and Jones would be great against low blocks (which we typically struggle with)
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 10:27:01 pm »
Yeah, gutted about Endo going but Mac Allister's coming back at just the right time. Loved his performance after he came on, looked really sharp. Need to see that pass to Jota for the penalty again, sliced them open.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Wool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1617 on: Yesterday at 10:40:54 pm »
Lovely to see him back.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1618 on: Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm »
Immense pass from a great talent.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1619 on: Yesterday at 10:46:47 pm »
That was delicious, not just the pass but the little move to make himself space too. Great to have him back.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1620 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
Shame Endo is going as his found his groove would have liked to see them play together and release Mac to what we bought him for.
Offline RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1621 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm »
Glad he is back. What a pass to Jota
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1622 on: Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm »
Online duvva 💅

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1623 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm

The fact it looks impossible for Jota to be onside makes the pass even better
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1624 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm »
what a cameo! perfect timing for his return (and not just his passes!). that's a great gif of an amazing shimmy and pass above, but he also played a hard and fast ball out to Mo on the flank that massively helped to unsettle Newcastle and create our goal.

if we can get another spanish midfielder back to join him, we'll have an embarrassment of riches for all kinds of games and occasions when Endo returns.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 12:02:39 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
The fact it looks impossible for Jota to be onside makes the pass even better

yep!

I want to see an aerial view!
Offline y2w902

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 12:50:47 am »
Welcome back!
Offline YNWA.A

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 02:14:53 am »
One of the best passes I've ever seen
