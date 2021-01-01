« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 10:03:26 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:36:10 am
Mac was excellent.

That snide foul early on by Silva was dangerous.

So dangerous as well, if he had landed on his shoulder that could have been a really nasty injury. It's Silva all over and should have had a booking, just another snide attempt by City which has been coached in them by Guardiola.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 am »
Like Klopp intimated with Mac we have an unique opportunity to build something special in terms of the all important build-up play with his calmness and ability to pass it forward.

It hasn't clicked yet but it's not difficult to foresee in the coming months our build-up play elevating to a higher level with players like Mac, CJ and Gravenberch.

It will give us stability we are looking for on both sides of the ball.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 10:11:12 am
Like Klopp intimated with Mac we have an unique opportunity to build something special in terms of the all important build-up play with his calmness and ability to pass it forward.

It hasn't clicked yet but it's not difficult to foresee in the coming months our build-up play elevating to a higher level with players like Mac, CJ and Gravenberch.

It will give us stability we are looking for on both sides of the ball.

Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 11:42:25 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:29:48 am
Think youd see that more with him in a double pivot.

It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.

The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.

City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots. 

The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 01:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:42:25 am
It is a double pivot during the build-up phase.

The issue for us is how to get the two pivots Mac and Trent more involved. Yesterday was the perfect example. For City Rodri made over 100 passes. Whilst Mac made 46 and Trent 40.

City are very good at playing vertical passes from Ederson and the 3 at the back into the two pivots. We haven't got to that stage yet. When we look to retain possession it is the keeper and the two centre-backs who have the majority of the ball. Yesterday Virg 63, Ali 51 and Matip 49 all had more passes than the pivots. 

The next step will be to get the pivots on the ball more, especially against a high press.

That is why it will be fascinating to see how we evolve going through the season. We also have issues with sometimes not taking shots and perhaps over passing at times, but the more they get to play together the more the team will develop. I actually think the goal proves the amount of potential that this team actually possess going forward. It started with Macca clearing from our box and involved another five players before Trent put it in the net. A wonderful team goal, with a special finish from a special player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 01:19:09 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:42:06 am
Silva really is a c*nt.

Biggest c*nt in the league and that's saying something.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 03:30:29 pm »
Quote
Alexis Mac Allister on playing at 12:30pm after the international breaks:

"Its so hard to play like this. Yesterday we were in a meeting talking about Man City and the way we wanted to play, and I couldnt keep my eyes open. Its very tough; jet lag, long trip."
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm »
His best performance for us yesterday. Great player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 06:47:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm
His best performance for us yesterday. Great player.

maybe we've found how to get the best from him

Yesterday we were in a meeting talking about Man City and the way we wanted to play, and I couldnt keep my eyes open. Its very tough; jet lag, long trip

:)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 07:27:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm
His best performance for us yesterday. Great player.

Depends on what you want from your six. The pass for our goal is why he is there.

The worry is his lack of involvement when we play out from the back.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 09:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:27:29 pm
Depends on what you want from your six. The pass for our goal is why he is there.

The worry is his lack of involvement when we play out from the back.

Mac Allister did well yesterday but I suspect it would have been a different story had DeBruyne played. As good a player as he is he simply doesnt have the defensive awareness or athletism to be a long term option as a 6. Really hope we upgrade in January because this current version of City (particuarly sans De Bruyne) is catchable.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 05:26:43 am »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:29:23 pm
Mac Allister did well yesterday but I suspect it would have been a different story had DeBruyne played. As good a player as he is he simply doesnt have the defensive awareness or athletism to be a long term option as a 6. Really hope we upgrade in January because this current version of City (particuarly sans De Bruyne) is catchable.

Ill be amazed if we buy a midfielder in January. We just spent over 100m on midfielders in the summer. I think well only target a defender in January, if that.
Logged
