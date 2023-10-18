We were after Gravenberch last year and Gravenberch was linked (by reliable journos) at the very start of the summer transfer window which proceeded the signing of Mac.



Which is irrelevant to the point at hand isn't it? I might be wrong but thought you were using the pursuit of Grav before any pursuit of DMs as reason to think we might want to play him as a DM. The fact that we might have been pursuing Grav before we pursued Mac might suggest we think Grav has a higher ceiling at 8 than Mac but hardly suggests we've been planning all along to play 8s as our DM, because, like I said, we've long needed 8s. We're totally willing to change our plans of course, I wouldn't be surprised if we now think we can make do with 'part time DMs' like Mcallister until Bacjetic develops enough to be our first choice player there.