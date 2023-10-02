« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 79910 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1040 on: October 2, 2023, 01:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on October  2, 2023, 10:11:44 am
SkySports reporting this morning that he may get charged for it (whether thats based on guesswork or inside knowledge is unknown) but I think we all know where this is headed dont we?

Sly are trying to highlight it and get him banned.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,050
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1041 on: October 2, 2023, 03:12:42 pm »
Hope he gets a song soon so we can support him on his journey of falling foul to the worst decisions you'll ever see, week after week. Bullshit yellows/red against Chelsea/Wolves/Bournemouth etc and probably a fine for a joke on Instagram.

Could do it to Gary's tune

Oh we love your Chelsea card (oh we love your Chelsea card)
Your Wolves yellow (your Wolves yellow)
Your Bournemouth Red (your Bournemouth red)
etc etc etc
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,390
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1042 on: October 4, 2023, 11:55:27 am »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,805
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1043 on: October 4, 2023, 11:56:26 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  2, 2023, 03:12:42 pm
Hope he gets a song soon so we can support him on his journey of falling foul to the worst decisions you'll ever see, week after week. Bullshit yellows/red against Chelsea/Wolves/Bournemouth etc and probably a fine for a joke on Instagram.

Could do it to Gary's tune

Oh we love your Chelsea card (oh we love your Chelsea card)
Your Wolves yellow (your Wolves yellow)
Your Bournemouth Red (your Bournemouth red)
etc etc etc

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1044 on: October 4, 2023, 02:50:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  2, 2023, 03:12:42 pm
Hope he gets a song soon so we can support him on his journey of falling foul to the worst decisions you'll ever see, week after week. Bullshit yellows/red against Chelsea/Wolves/Bournemouth etc and probably a fine for a joke on Instagram.

Could do it to Gary's tune

Oh we love your Chelsea card (oh we love your Chelsea card)
Your Wolves yellow (your Wolves yellow)
Your Bournemouth Red (your Bournemouth red)
etc etc etc
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=ijuse1Jkq44&si=iqVjy6EmE1S1XrC-
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1045 on: October 4, 2023, 03:01:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1046 on: October 6, 2023, 02:08:04 pm »
Interesting points from Klopp

Of Mac Allister, Klopp said: We didnt even look for his best position yet. We just use him.

He is a fantastic player, I love everything about him, super smart tactically and off the pitch as well, so that is really nice to work with.

If we as a team defend well, he can play definitely the six.

Did I know that before? I had a guess but I was not sure because I did not know exactly how all the other boys would do defending.

Because we defend more compact and better than in our bad phases last year, we have small spaces and then it is really good, because he sees the situations really well and we have a really good footballer and it is really cool.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1047 on: October 6, 2023, 03:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October  6, 2023, 02:08:04 pm
Interesting points from Klopp

Of Mac Allister, Klopp said: We didnt even look for his best position yet. We just use him.

He is a fantastic player, I love everything about him, super smart tactically and off the pitch as well, so that is really nice to work with.

If we as a team defend well, he can play definitely the six.

Did I know that before? I had a guess but I was not sure because I did not know exactly how all the other boys would do defending.

Because we defend more compact and better than in our bad phases last year, we have small spaces and then it is really good, because he sees the situations really well and we have a really good footballer and it is really cool.

Thanks for the quote Draex, very interesting.

Klopp definitely wants press resistance and ball progression from the 6 doesnt he. Im guessing thats what the sees the situations really well and we have a really good footballer applies to.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,295
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1048 on: October 6, 2023, 03:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  6, 2023, 03:25:17 pm
Thanks for the quote Draex, very interesting.

Klopp definitely wants press resistance and ball progression from the 6 doesnt he. Im guessing thats what the sees the situations really well and we have a really good footballer applies to.

which may be why Gravenberch will take that spot soon...
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1049 on: October 6, 2023, 03:36:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  6, 2023, 03:25:59 pm
which may be why Gravenberch will take that spot soon...

Because Grav is taller and has more athleticism? Surely wed just put Jones there then. Hes been learning the defensive side of the game for years under Klopp.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,516
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1050 on: October 6, 2023, 03:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  6, 2023, 03:36:52 pm
Because Grav is taller and has more athleticism? Surely wed just put Jones there then. Hes been learning the defensive side of the game for years under Klopp.


Just keep it warm until January for when Andre comes in
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1051 on: October 6, 2023, 03:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  6, 2023, 03:25:17 pm
Thanks for the quote Draex, very interesting.

Klopp definitely wants press resistance and ball progression from the 6 doesnt he. Im guessing thats what the sees the situations really well and we have a really good footballer applies to.

We don't need a dedicated defensive midfielder, the team is the defensive midfielder! Joke this is a joke, please don't set the pureno.6ultras on me.

Also let's sign Andre.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1052 on: October 6, 2023, 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  6, 2023, 03:54:08 pm

Just keep it warm until January for when Andre comes in
This.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 02:32:20 am »
Quote from: Claire. on October  4, 2023, 11:55:27 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mac-allister-reunion-watch-alexis-and-kevin-preview-liverpool-v-union-sg

;D

You can tell they're just really sound fellas, I know these things are stage managed but some things can't be faked.

Is it just me, or does Alexis bear resemblance to Roger Federer?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 