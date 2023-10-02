Interesting points from Klopp



Of Mac Allister, Klopp said: We didnt even look for his best position yet. We just use him.



He is a fantastic player, I love everything about him, super smart tactically and off the pitch as well, so that is really nice to work with.



If we as a team defend well, he can play definitely the six.



Did I know that before? I had a guess but I was not sure because I did not know exactly how all the other boys would do defending.



Because we defend more compact and better than in our bad phases last year, we have small spaces and then it is really good, because he sees the situations really well and we have a really good footballer and it is really cool.