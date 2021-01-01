Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister (Read 30984 times)
Beninger
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,196
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
«
Reply #360 on:
Today
at 01:57:24 am »
He obviously got on the ball a lot when he played deeper. It really showcased his ability more than any other time Ive seen him. With the way he can spot a pass, and the speed in which he can play it, he can be dangerous anywhere in the midfield.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
