Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,196
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #360 on: Today at 01:57:24 am
He obviously got on the ball a lot when he played deeper. It really showcased his ability more than any other time Ive seen him. With the way he can spot a pass, and the speed in which he can play it, he can be dangerous anywhere in the midfield.
