yeah, wasnt a kingsway person myself. Told you a while back there was a doorman who fucking hated me for some reason. Never liked me from the minute he saw me when I was aboot 16. Remembered me everytime. Think he mustve heard me speak or something. But the funny thing was I never spoke in front of him.



If I was out in Southport it was manhattans or the keg or the fox. Couple of other places but mainly went out round Liverpool and Manchester. Krazy house, cream/ nation, Hard Dock , Drome, Sankeys and some other places I cant remember



Maybe you just have the Scouse look? I've been told in Manc that I walk like a Scouser, must be because I don't waddle like duck like Mancs do. We only tried to get in the Kingsway once, 3 scousers and got knocked back while all the local knobheads got let in, ended up in the Academy and some knobhead bottled a girl - fucking hated the "trendies", bunch of shithouses.Keg and Fox were also hangouts for me, not been in the Fox since I split with my ex in 2005, did do the Floral about 7 years ago though, same people from my 20's but all late 40's/50's now