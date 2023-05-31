I think well see more postponements and them maybe just about get it ready in time under League threat of them getting a points deduction if the ground isnt ready and theyre unwilling to use Watford or MK Dons.



On their signings so far, they strike me as very good consolidation signings for the top 6 of the Championship. That could be a tad glib and Chong is indeed talented, but I feel theyre making understandable, conservative signings with the idea that this season is a one and done adventure, but they will keep these players back in the Championship, be a better squad at that level and in their eyes, hope to become a yo-yo club.