I think well see more postponements and them maybe just about get it ready in time under League threat of them getting a points deduction if the ground isnt ready and theyre unwilling to use Watford or MK Dons.
On their signings so far, they strike me as very good consolidation signings for the top 6 of the Championship. That could be a tad glib and Chong is indeed talented, but I feel theyre making understandable, conservative signings with the idea that this season is a one and done adventure, but they will keep these players back in the Championship, be a better squad at that level and in their eyes, hope to become a yo-yo club.