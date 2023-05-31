« previous next »
Yesterday at 08:15:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:03:48 pm
1st home game postponed as can't guarantee the ground will be ready

Can see this problem escalating for them. If they suddenly have a few games postponed it will cause significant fixture congestion for them adding to the probability that theyll be immediately relegated.
Yesterday at 08:15:17 pm
I think well see more postponements and them maybe just about get it ready in time under League threat of them getting a points deduction if the ground isnt ready and theyre unwilling to use Watford or MK Dons.

On their signings so far, they strike me as very good consolidation signings for the top 6 of the Championship. That could be a tad glib and Chong is indeed talented, but I feel theyre making understandable, conservative signings with the idea that this season is a one and done adventure, but they will keep these players back in the Championship, be a better squad at that level and in their eyes, hope to become a yo-yo club.
Yesterday at 08:57:22 pm
Why don't they switch to the fixture to Turf Moor like we had to with the Main Stand? Seems strange to just postpone.

Ah - just read apparently Burnley refused the knob heads.
Today at 06:28:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 31, 2023, 01:02:53 pm
We played them in that mad 5-3 game where Xabi scored from our half in 2006. But we also played them away in the cup in 2008 (I think) when they were down a league or two. It finished as a draw. Vaguely remember Carra confronting the crowd after than game, and their being a bit of a hullabaloo about it all. We beat them about 5-0 in the replay, think it was Gerrard or Carraghers 500th game for us. All getting a bit hazy now!

My memory of that cup replay game is that after we drew at their place, the press tried to pressure us into giving them the whole gate for the Anfield match because they were financially up the shitter, which is probably the most FA Cup thing that's every happened.
