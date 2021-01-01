I'm fairly sure that you're aware that I've had enough of these openly cheating c*nts now.



From their open trolling of Liverpool, putting Manc after Manc after Manc after Manc that all fuck us up the arse in every game to uber shitbags like Tierney and his thug of a lino on our games to their open fixing* of games via bizarre and one-sided decisions I actually think they have ruined the game and I can't see it ever getting better.



I think that they should either be shaken up OR that they should be replaced with an outfit that can do the job they are paid to do. That outfit should be open, honest, transparent, accountable and miked up. VAR shoudl be released, unedited, after every game and the referee should have a press conference where he (or she) has to explain all the wrong decisions they have made. There should be a scheme where clubs can challenge the officials and action can be taken to remove those that are consistently crap. Managers should be allowed to openly question wrong decisions with the ref or lino and that should be televised. They should also be paid a lot, lot more to stave off financial incentives they may be offered and proper vetting should be employed.



I think that any official that is cheating and we've all seen a few that don't even bother hiding it any more, televising stuff, showing what they got wrong and getting an explanation and recordings from the officials through every game would explain their thinking. The option should be there to sack those that can't do their jobs.



The upside to all this? Better officiated games in a climate where everything is open, honest and fair. An environment where it's not a bad thing to make a mistake and these are acknowledged and an environment where when an official consistently makes 'mistakes' against a certain team or for a certain team these can be analysed and crap/bent officials can be sacked. The game would be better, refs would actually gain respect because people can see what they are thinking and doing. At the moment, to me, they look as bent and unprofessional as fuck and there are an awful lot of people that think the same. How is it 'good' for the game or the officials to run it as badly as it is now?







*I do accept that it's possible that they aren't biased or bent and that they are honestly just utterly and completely incompetent in every way - in either case they should be released from their contract with the league and a professional outfit that can do the job should be brought in.