I would normally watch the FA Cup final as a matter of course. It's the end to any season, but this season has been the worst, most boring and predictable shite I've seen since I've been on this planet.



We can look forward to sportswashers cheating the league every year and more nations and drug runners to get involved every year. The 'checks' that the Premier League made were a joke the day Chelsea became a Russian Drug money front and has steadily got worse.



The FA Cup Final will either be the expected 7-0 demolition of a club that took the words 'football club' off their shirt decades ago to chase the cash or it will be a wonderous result for the baldy bacon banger. Either result is pretty boring.



The officiating in the league has well gone past being a joke. The refs, linos and VARs seemingly determine the result of games to such an extent that they really should just tell us what the score is before kickoff and all us mugs with season tickets can not have to bother attending and take up a hobby that isn't determined before a ball is kicked. The double standards where Klopp gets sanctioned and Pep ballbag acts like a c*nt in every game and never gets pulled up just shows the open bias that PGMOL display in every game. Pathetic bastards.



The European Cup final is likely to be the most boring one in recent times. A sportswashing shower of cheats have cheated their way to the final against a completely shite outfit that even Everton would have beaten 5-0.



So. No. For me the season is done. The sports pages shall be put away. I'll be keeping up with stuff from Liverpool's official site and LFCTV Go and also have a nosey in RAWK.



For this season I am done. Have a great summer. I've like to say that I hope you and the team are all refreshed and ready for a great Season, but PGMOL will fuck us up from day one again, so, really what's the point? Doesn't matter how well we play or who we sign - the league is determined and the officials are fucking cheats.



