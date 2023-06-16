That should've said 'in November 16'
I don't know the exact date in November 16, but I was at the game and it blew my mind
Youre absolutely correct. 26 November 2016. I was at it too. Got the boat over with the young lad. A freezing cold weekend.
Origi 75 (on for the injured Coutinho) and Milner pen (91st minute)
I bizarrely remember that it wasnt actually a bad thing to do, because it actually made Sunderland have to come out of their own half!!!
I have just checked it again on the BBC site. Sunderland manager David Moyes!! Who had spoken of parking the double decker bus at Anfield
Klopp This was the most defensive team I ever saw in my life
Mind you I was impressed with the distribution of the young Sunderland Goalkeeper that day. Im not telling who it was. Im sure people can guess. But it just proves that I obviously know absolutely nothing about football!!!