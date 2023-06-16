« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2023/24

MH41

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
Reply #240 on: June 16, 2023, 12:00:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2023, 10:38:39 am
That should've said 'in November 16'

I don't know the exact date in November 16, but I was at the game and it blew my mind  ;D

Youre absolutely correct. 26 November 2016. I was at it too. Got the boat over with the young lad. A freezing cold weekend.
Origi 75 (on for the injured Coutinho) and Milner pen (91st minute)

I bizarrely remember that it wasnt actually a bad thing to do, because it actually made Sunderland have to come out of their own half!!!

I have just checked it again on the BBC site. Sunderland manager  David Moyes!! Who had spoken of parking the double decker bus at Anfield
Klopp This was the most defensive team I ever saw in my life

Mind you I was impressed with the distribution of the young Sunderland Goalkeeper that day. Im not telling who it was. Im sure people can guess. But it just proves that I obviously know absolutely nothing about football!!! ;D
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
Reply #241 on: June 16, 2023, 01:22:16 pm
Quote from: kavah on June 16, 2023, 12:16:47 am
City will have a league cup game the day before the club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.
same happened to us.
kavah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 03:09:42 am
Quote from: SamLad on June 16, 2023, 01:22:16 pm
same happened to us.

Yes, Jurgen made the point way before it happened but of course he was ignored and there was nothing done to move the League cup game with the Club World cup semi final less than 24 hours later (we got beat 5-0 at Villa in the Carabao with the under 21s as everyone else was in Qatar).
And there was a lot of chatter about Jurgen having no respect for the English domestic cup competitions.

"If Liverpool could look back and see the damage it's done to the club, trying to win this glorified Community Shield which no-one, other than Liverpool fans and Klopp, thinks is more important than the League Cup."

https://talksport.com/football/644730/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-kids-vanity-mission-carabao-cup-aston-villa/


ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
Reply #243 on: Today at 06:25:25 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:09:42 am
Yes, Jurgen made the point way before it happened but of course he was ignored and there was nothing done to move the League cup game with the Club World cup semi final less than 24 hours later (we got beat 5-0 at Villa in the Carabao with the under 21s as everyone else was in Qatar).
And there was a lot of chatter about Jurgen having no respect for the English domestic cup competitions.

"If Liverpool could look back and see the damage it's done to the club, trying to win this glorified Community Shield which no-one, other than Liverpool fans and Klopp, thinks is more important than the League Cup."

https://talksport.com/football/644730/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-kids-vanity-mission-carabao-cup-aston-villa/




That argument doesn't even make sense. Why would the club feel bad about prioritizing something the fans and the manager want?
redtel

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
Reply #244 on: Today at 09:03:39 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:25:25 am
That argument doesn't even make sense. Why would the club feel bad about prioritizing something the fans and the manager want?

It makes even less sense when you see they were broadcasting the match that nobody cares about!

Advertising it below the so called rant.

Liverpool play their semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday evening  and you can listen to full LIVE commentary of the match on talkSPORT 2!

Dick heads and hypocrites on that station.
77kop05

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:11:23 am
Do we reckon Arsenal H will stay 23rd Dec? Surely won't go Christmas eve?
