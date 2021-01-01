That should've said 'in November 16'



I don't know the exact date in November 16, but I was at the game and it blew my mind



Youre absolutely correct. 26 November 2016. I was at it too. Got the boat over with the young lad. A freezing cold weekend.Origi 75 (on for the injured Coutinho) and Milner pen (91st minute)I bizarrely remember that it wasnt actually a bad thing to do, because it actually made Sunderland have to come out of their own half!!!I have just checked it again on the BBC site. Sunderland manager  David Moyes!! Who had spoken of parking the double decker bus at AnfieldKlopp This was the most defensive team I ever saw in my lifeMind you I was impressed with the distribution of the young Sunderland Goalkeeper that day. Im not telling who it was. Im sure people can guess. But it just proves that I obviously know absolutely nothing about football!!!