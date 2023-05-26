« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 28th May  (Read 1009 times)

Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« on: May 26, 2023, 03:25:20 pm »
SUNDAY 28TH MAY

All games kick off at 16:30

Arsenal V Wolves
Aston Villa V Brighton skysports
Brentford V Abu Dhabi
Chelsea V Saudi Arabia
Crystal Palace V Nottm Forest
Everton V Bournemouth skysports
Leeds V Tottenham BTSport
Leicester V West Ham skysports
Manches7er Uni7ed V Fulham
Southampton V Liverpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #1 on: May 26, 2023, 03:26:55 pm »
Hopefully there's still something to cheer about come 6.30 on Sunday evening.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #2 on: May 26, 2023, 03:48:26 pm »
Will likely watch the Everton game, everything hinges on that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #3 on: May 26, 2023, 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 26, 2023, 03:26:55 pm
Hopefully there's still something to cheer about come 6.30 on Sunday evening.
It would be nice for a separate result to go well for once this season. Been driving me mad how shit they've all been.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #4 on: May 26, 2023, 04:00:33 pm »
Hopefully we win. Hopefully Everton get relegated. Hopefully this season fucks off and everyone has a nice rest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #5 on: May 26, 2023, 04:07:47 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #6 on: May 26, 2023, 04:08:51 pm »

Well in to Barneylfc for all these threads every week too  :thumbup
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #7 on: May 26, 2023, 08:11:41 pm »
I'd say I'll be taking a trannie to the game but I'm not sure if you can say that any more... :)

Normally you'd be keeping an ear on the other game that affects your team's chances; this time it's kind of different
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #8 on: May 26, 2023, 11:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on May 26, 2023, 04:00:33 pm
Hopefully we win. Hopefully Everton get relegated. Hopefully this season fucks off and everyone has a nice rest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #9 on: May 26, 2023, 11:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 26, 2023, 03:25:20 pm
SUNDAY 28TH MAY

All games kick off at 16:30

Arsenal V Wolves  - Boring as fuck
Aston Villa V Brighton skysports   - Boring as fuck
Brentford V Abu Dhabi  - Boring as fuck
Chelsea V Saudi Arabia   - Boring as fuck
Crystal Palace V Nottm Forest   - Boring as fuck
Everton V Bournemouth skysports  - Boring as fuck
Leeds V Tottenham BTSport  - Boring as fuck
Leicester V West Ham skysports  - Boring as fuck
Manches7er Uni7ed V Fulham  - Boring as fuck
Southampton V Liverpool  - Boring as fuck





Even popcorn won't save Sunday

Predictions. Everton with a scrappy 1-0 win. Leicester with a draw. Leeds lose.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #10 on: May 26, 2023, 11:51:43 pm »
Are they normally 4.30? I assumed they'd be 4pm. 4.30 seems pointless when games were only moved to that time to fit the earlier games in.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:20:23 am »
Always thought you could watch all the games through sky on the last day. Is this not the case anymore?

Heading out for this and thought we could catch our game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:03:58 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 08:20:23 am
Always thought you could watch all the games through sky on the last day. Is this not the case anymore?

Heading out for this and thought we could catch our game.

No, were just used to being on tv the final game as were always involved in the drama
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 01:03:58 pm
No, were just used to being on tv the final game as were always involved in the drama
Thanks, truly thought it was a multi screen affair as it's the last day ffs.

Now debating which top secret ahem garden for the screening we will descend on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm »
It's been the shittest season in a long long time with us being so bad and the sport washing world cup in particular being a stain on the game forever. Everton getting flushed and City getting beaten by Inter in the biggest shithousing fest in the history of the sport would finish it off nicely though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm
It's been the shittest season in a long long time with us being so bad and the sport washing world cup in particular being a stain on the game forever. Everton getting flushed and City getting beaten by Inter in the biggest shithousing fest in the history of the sport would finish it off nicely though.

Which one would people ratherEverton relegation or an Inter win against City.

I feel like both are inevitable at some point but Everton going down would make me the most happiest, if I had to choose one
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:27:13 pm
Which one would people ratherEverton relegation or an Inter win against City.

I feel like both are inevitable at some point but Everton going down would make me the most happiest, if I had to choose one

Everton going down for me all day long.city winning anything just means nothing to me at all we all know its a load of bollocks so yeah.deffo Everton down for me.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm »
Sky sports PL currently showing us v Newcastle 1996. Were currently 2-3 down
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:38:00 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:27:13 pm
Which one would people ratherEverton relegation or an Inter win against City.

I feel like both are inevitable at some point but Everton going down would make me the most happiest, if I had to choose one

An Inter win all day long. Our rivals are in Manchester.

I think Everton will draw against Bournemouth, Leeds will win, Leicester probably will draw or lose. Not sure where that leaves them all.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:05:53 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 01:38:00 am
An Inter win all day long. Our rivals are in Manchester.

I think Everton will draw against Bournemouth, Leeds will win, Leicester probably will draw or lose. Not sure where that leaves them all.

To start, Leicester and Leeds have to win to have a chance of getting out of relegation. A draw will do neither of them any good. So, here's how things look if one or both of them win:

A Leicester win means Everton must win, because a draw would still see them go down on goal difference.
A Leeds win means Everton can win or draw, because they have a much better goal difference than Leeds.

Again, Leicester or Leeds MUST win in order to trigger any kind of Everton-going-down possibility.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:35:09 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:27:13 pm
Which one would people ratherEverton relegation or an Inter win against City.

I feel like both are inevitable at some point but Everton going down would make me the most happiest, if I had to choose one
Inter win. Itll be really sickening if they lift the treble.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:31:23 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:27:13 pm
Which one would people ratherEverton relegation or an Inter win against City.

I feel like both are inevitable at some point but Everton going down would make me the most happiest, if I had to choose one
Inter win all day long and it's not even close for me.
