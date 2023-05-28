Very much doubt we’ll be playing any of those that are leaving or out of contract.



Wouldn’t make sense to risk their opportunity for another contract elsewhere.



journalist mentions a booby prize"booby? [cracks up laughing]"he's so funny!agreed, plus the obvious four already got a great send off.there's a handful of players that you wonder if it could well turn out to be their last game, if the right circumstances come up for a move and they decide they want games - as in, they'd probably have a big market of interested parties. thinking of Tsimikas, Kelleher, Matip and maybe even Carvalho or Gomez. would be good for them to have a start, plus also the younger lads - Jones, Elliot, Carvalho again, maybe Doak and Clark on the bench.