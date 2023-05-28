« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm  (Read 1559 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,054
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 3pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:27:36 pm
We can finish no higher or lower than 5th. Southampton can finish no higher or lower than 20th. Hope we do something weird and wonderful just for the hell of it. Would love Arthur to get a start, just for a laugh.

Milly in goal would be funny and Adrian and Allisson up front
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • Sound
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 3pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm »
4.30 k/o isn't it
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,728
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 3pm
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:17:01 am »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm
4.30 k/o isn't it
duly noted and corrected
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,089
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:47:15 am »
Very much doubt well be playing any of those that are leaving or out of contract.

Wouldnt make sense to risk their opportunity for another contract elsewhere.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,307
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:54:10 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm
Post-embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QPk7F_45FuM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QPk7F_45FuM</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPk7F_45FuM
journalist mentions a booby prize

"booby? [cracks up laughing]"

he's so funny!

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:47:15 am
Very much doubt we’ll be playing any of those that are leaving or out of contract.

Wouldn’t make sense to risk their opportunity for another contract elsewhere.
agreed, plus the obvious four already got a great send off.

there's a handful of players that you wonder if it could well turn out to be their last game, if the right circumstances come up for a move and they decide they want games - as in, they'd probably have a big market of interested parties. thinking of Tsimikas, Kelleher, Matip and maybe even Carvalho or Gomez. would be good for them to have a start, plus also the younger lads - Jones, Elliot, Carvalho again, maybe Doak and Clark on the bench.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:05 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:02:00 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the tribute Paulrazor and the presser ARA. Sounds like we will see a few squad players, oh well.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,622
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:11:08 am »
Hope the people going have a nice time.

Everyone else, why on earth would you watch this.  ;D I'll be supporting Bournemouth, Leciester and Leeds Sunday, in what could be one of the funniest days ever.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 