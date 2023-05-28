Post-embargo presser...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QPk7F_45FuM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QPk7F_45FuM</a>
journalist mentions a booby prize
"booby? [cracks up laughing]"
he's so funny!
Very much doubt we’ll be playing any of those that are leaving or out of contract.
Wouldn’t make sense to risk their opportunity for another contract elsewhere.
agreed, plus the obvious four already got a great send off.
there's a handful of players that you wonder if it could well turn out to be their last game, if the right circumstances come up for a move and they decide they want games - as in, they'd probably have a big market of interested parties. thinking of Tsimikas, Kelleher, Matip and maybe even Carvalho or Gomez. would be good for them to have a start, plus also the younger lads - Jones, Elliot, Carvalho again, maybe Doak and Clark on the bench.