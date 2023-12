Playoff draw was made ...





Feyenoord vs Roma



Milan vs Rennes



Lens vs Freiburg



Young Boys vs Sporting



Benfica vs Toulouse



Braga vs Qarabag



Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague



Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille





Feyenoord/Roma removes a potentially mad one down the line. Travel wise there isn't many bad ones unless Qarabag go through, but I think Braga are a much stronger side. Three Portuguese sides could be going through to the next phase, and remember we can only play teams named in that draw above. Would expect Braga and Benfica to qualify, Young Boys/Sporting could be a bit tighter.



Nothing on where Shakhtar are going to play yet I don't think. Has been Hamburg so far.