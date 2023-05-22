One lad at uni I'd just had enough of. Without saying too much he was a lying, stealing scum bag. A lot of the other lads are still in contact, but I got to the point I'd had enough. He doesn't live in the UK now, but when he's back over I univite myself to a night out.



A group of ex work colleagues act like little bellends over Liverpool (the city).



I worked in Manchester so one of them is a Manc and a city fan, another pretends to be a man u fan but is from Blackpool.



The missus and I moved to Birmingham during lockdown, within twelve months I'd had my wallet picked up from my front door and used and she'd had her bike stolen from the hospital where she worked. I was pointing out id had no issues in Liverpool for over twenty years and immediately it's all the chance to have a go at Liverpool. So I left the group, what's disappointing to me is that there's about 10 or so of us in the group and not a single one of the others have reached out to offer an olive branch or talk to me. It's been over a year.



I know if the roles were reversed I'd have done something. If only to say "I get it, but if you want to meet for a pint or a chat then give me a shout".



These are all fellas who are older than me and on a bucket full of money. Tells me everything about how they see me.



I've got a really tight knit group of lads from uni (and extensions of that) and that's fine by me. Started to realise there's little point being mates with someone who's more work than they are use.



I guess in your case, do you miss him? I miss some of those ex work colleagues but it's clear to me I'm not that important.