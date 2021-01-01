« previous next »
Falling out with friends

Falling out with friends
Without going into too much detail, it's now been 3 years since me and my best friend have been in each other's company. While we haven't completely ceased all communication (we still exchange the odd text) it's pretty unlikely things will ever go back to the way they once were. Hanging out, daily texts, random phone calls, sharing worries, asking each other's advice, offering one another support, and general all-round being there for each other, has all stopped

I have my perspective on the circumstances that led to this, and no doubt he has his. As they say, there's always 2 sides to every story, which I fully respect and understand. Unfortunately, as is often the case in these types of situations, our respective spouses have also played central roles in the impasse, which has drastically reduced the chances of a truce ever being agreed

Without wanting to claim any moral high ground, I've done my best to extend the olive branch, and have even been prepared to accept being in the wrong when I was provably & verifiably in the right. At the end of the day, we've been best friends for 20+ years. To me, it shouldn't be a case of who's right and who's wrong. It should be about seeing things from each other's perspective, understanding where each party was coming from, and acknowledging that no one is perfect. At the end of the day, life is too fucking short!

Alas, here I am, holding back from saying what I really feel, in the hopes of giving peace a chance. Just wondering if any of you have gone the other way? And told former best friends to fuck off for the good of your own health and peace of mind? Friendships can be weird ones, can't they? Particularly when you thought you knew someone  :-\
 
Re: Falling out with friends
Happened to me with a school mate a few years back. I guess wed seen a bit less of each other but from my side a lot of that was down to circumstance. Money, family, work, distance, all made things a bit different to how they were before. But then again we were late 30s, not school/student/early 20s age. He had the proverbial mid life crisis. He snapped one night, bizarrely over England football and my attitude! Called me a c*nt, went off on a massive rant and deleted all chats, contacts etc.

I thought it would blow over. To be honest he probably did too. And then I just thought I couldnt t be arsed with extra stress in my life. We still havent spoken since and I guess now we probably wont again. Its sad but weve both moved on. He wasnt a best mate so to speak so different to your situation but still felt very weird for quite a while.

Someone else said to me were not always meant to have friends for life. People change and circumstances change. New people come into your life.
Re: Falling out with friends
Someone else said to me were not always meant to have friends for life. People change and circumstances change. New people come into your life.

Yeah, I've heard that before, and have always been open to meeting new people and having new experiences. As they say, variety is the spice of life

Then again, as humans, I think certain experiences can also radically alter the way we see the world and the people we share it with

If there's one thing I have learned though, it's that thinking you know someone can be dangerously assumptive, regardless of how long you know them or how close you've been to them
Re: Falling out with friends
I've had loads of friends and acquaintances over the years. Not so much the ones I knew as a kid about 40 years or more ago.. I'm still kind of friends with some of them and I might meet them for a pint randomly over the years, but they have changed from friends to acquaintances.

I have some friends I have known for 30 odd years and some that have fallen out of touch. People move on. You change. They change. People move away, have kids, move abroad or just don't really get on with you any more.

It's no big deal. If people move on then people move on. Part of life's rich tapestry :)  There is nothing wrong with not being friends any more. I'd be more worried about someone that had the exact same set of mates they had as a kid. That's kind of weird.
