Without going into too much detail, it's now been 3 years since me and my best friend have been in each other's company. While we haven't completely ceased all communication (we still exchange the odd text) it's pretty unlikely things will ever go back to the way they once were. Hanging out, daily texts, random phone calls, sharing worries, asking each other's advice, offering one another support, and general all-round being there for each other, has all stoppedI have my perspective on the circumstances that led to this, and no doubt he has his. As they say, there's always 2 sides to every story, which I fully respect and understand. Unfortunately, as is often the case in these types of situations, our respective spouses have also played central roles in the impasse, which has drastically reduced the chances of a truce ever being agreedWithout wanting to claim any moral high ground, I've done my best to extend the olive branch, and have even been prepared to accept being in the wrong when I was provably & verifiably in the right. At the end of the day, we've been best friends for 20+ years. To me, it shouldn't be a case of who's right and who's wrong. It should be about seeing things from each other's perspective, understanding where each party was coming from, and acknowledging that no one is perfect. At the end of the day, life is too fucking short!Alas, here I am, holding back from saying what I really feel, in the hopes of giving peace a chance. Just wondering if any of you have gone the other way? And told former best friends to fuck off for the good of your own health and peace of mind? Friendships can be weird ones, can't they? Particularly when you thought you knew someone