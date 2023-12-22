Poll

Every week PGMOL fuck us over. City are cheats. The league is shite....

I'd be very upset. The Premier League is the best competition there is
I would be a bit upset, but I can see the reasons for leaving
I'd be quite happy. The Premier league isn't what it was
I'd be delighted. Fuck them
If Liverpool fucked off the Premier league, how would you feel?

December 22, 2023, 07:16:13 am
« Reply #280 on: December 22, 2023, 07:16:13 am »
I hate everything about the Premier League

The terrible officials who don't even know to use the VAR system

The awful coverage of Sky Sports and TNT Sports who have dreadful analysts like Roy Keane and Gary Neville who have no knowledge of the game

The twat fan bases that resort to tragedy chanting and mocking poverty

So yes I would love it if Liverpool fucked it off because The Super League won't kill football as The Premier League already killed it when it was formed in 1992.

December 22, 2023, 07:52:46 am
« Reply #281 on: December 22, 2023, 07:52:46 am »
I am all for it, Abu Dhabi FC dont want it because they own UEFA and FIFA now.  Liverpool will thrive as a club and as a city.
December 22, 2023, 08:40:05 am
« Reply #282 on: December 22, 2023, 08:40:05 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on December 22, 2023, 07:16:13 am
I hate everything about the Premier League

The terrible officials who don't even know to use the VAR system

The awful coverage of Sky Sports and TNT Sports who have dreadful analysts like Roy Keane and Gary Neville who have no knowledge of the game

The twat fan bases that resort to tragedy chanting and mocking poverty

So yes I would love it if Liverpool fucked it off because The Super League won't kill football as The Premier League already killed it when it was formed in 1992.



Not sure how you deduct that Keane and Neville have no knowledge of the game. Professional footballers for long careers and at least ten years or more discussing the game. Bizarre.

Poverty chanting as its now known has been aimed at Liverpool and Everton fans since the 80s and quite frankly goes over my head having heard it so often.

London clubs supporters used to wave paper money at us regularly. We just laughed.
December 22, 2023, 03:21:39 pm
« Reply #283 on: December 22, 2023, 03:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Lad on December 22, 2023, 08:40:05 am
Not sure how you deduct that Keane and Neville have no knowledge of the game. Professional footballers for long careers and at least ten years or more discussing the game. Bizarre.


Their biased and agenda-driven bollocks doesn't seem like it is too interested in demonstrating and knowledge or insight though.
Today at 07:38:16 am
« Reply #284 on: Today at 07:38:16 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on December 22, 2023, 03:21:39 pm
Their biased and agenda-driven bollocks doesn't seem like it is too interested in demonstrating and knowledge or insight though.

Surely you've walked the earth long enough to have realised that human beings are incapable of completely escaping their biases? Therefore when it comes to discussing matters as tribal and divisive as football, objectivity and agreeability are naturally going to go straight out the window? I don't mean to come across like I'm cribbing here, but one of the things I find the most painful about modern day football isn't VAR or the hyper-commercialism of Sky. I can actually live with those.

What actually aches my ball sack the most is the upsurge in the amount of c*nts on social media and footy forums who think that their opinions on the game are more astute and insightful than top ex-professionals who have actually won all of the top prizes that the game has to offer. I'm not inferring that you're in that category or levelling that at you in any way. I'm simply making the point that if you think Gary Neville and Roy Keane are bad for lacking in objectivity then you need to look around you mate. There's far bigger culprits than them out there and very few on here who aren't guilty of talking shite. Me and you included :)
Today at 08:58:26 am
« Reply #285 on: Today at 08:58:26 am »
^

In a professional role though, they should be able to put those biases aside and just do their jobs. Think back to the days of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Clive Tyldsley etc, they just commentated on the game, you never knew who they supported and I don't ever remember a bias being shown. If I want some biased prick, I'll tune into a watch along on YouTube
Today at 01:00:45 pm
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:00:45 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 08:58:26 am
^

In a professional role though, they should be able to put those biases aside and just do their jobs. Think back to the days of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Clive Tyldsley etc, they just commentated on the game, you never knew who they supported and I don't ever remember a bias being shown. If I want some biased prick, I'll tune into a watch along on YouTube
Spot on.
Ratboy's pure hatred for us is there for everyone to see.
Keane mainly shows his proper colours when they are playing us.
Carragher has always been a massive nobhead but a lot worse now.
Today at 01:21:43 pm
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:21:43 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 08:58:26 am
^

In a professional role though, they should be able to put those biases aside and just do their jobs. Think back to the days of Brian Moore, David Coleman, Clive Tyldsley etc, they just commentated on the game, you never knew who they supported and I don't ever remember a bias being shown. If I want some biased prick, I'll tune into a watch along on YouTube
Whilst I agree with you wholeheartedly, I think the professional role has changed massively in the modern era. No longer is it to commentate accurately, knowledgeably and without bias. Now, it's much more about creating talking points and stirring up the hornets nest. Rather than commentate on the entertainment, they have been given the brief to be the entertainment.

In the above sense they probably are very good at what they do. The fact that it cheapens the viewing experience doesn't seem to matter to them. Sadly, for many fans of the game it makes viewing with the sound on something of a chore to be endured rather than enjoyed.

It's a symptom of the modern sickness. Everybody has to be a star. Everybody has to have their controversial opinion aired. Hollywood commentators. Hollywood pundits. Hollywood referees. It's as tedious as hell, but we can't seem to escape it.
Today at 02:27:12 pm
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:38:16 am
Surely you've walked the earth long enough to have realised that human beings are incapable of completely escaping their biases? Therefore when it comes to discussing matters as tribal and divisive as football, objectivity and agreeability are naturally going to go straight out the window? I don't mean to come across like I'm cribbing here, but one of the things I find the most painful about modern day football isn't VAR or the hyper-commercialism of Sky. I can actually live with those.


They don't have to escape them entirely, but they should be fucking professional enough to keep them under a reasonable amount of control when they are being paid to do a job that isn't act as a cheerleader for a particular team.
