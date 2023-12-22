Their biased and agenda-driven bollocks doesn't seem like it is too interested in demonstrating and knowledge or insight though.



Surely you've walked the earth long enough to have realised that human beings are incapable of completely escaping their biases? Therefore when it comes to discussing matters as tribal and divisive as football, objectivity and agreeability are naturally going to go straight out the window? I don't mean to come across like I'm cribbing here, but one of the things I find the most painful about modern day football isn't VAR or the hyper-commercialism of Sky. I can actually live with those.What actually aches my ball sack the most is the upsurge in the amount of c*nts on social media and footy forums who think that their opinions on the game are more astute and insightful than top ex-professionals who have actually won all of the top prizes that the game has to offer. I'm not inferring that you're in that category or levelling that at you in any way. I'm simply making the point that if you think Gary Neville and Roy Keane are bad for lacking in objectivity then you need to look around you mate. There's far bigger culprits than them out there and very few on here who aren't guilty of talking shite. Me and you included