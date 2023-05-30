On the actual question in the thread title my view remains the same as it has been throughout. I have no problem with the idea of fucking off the PL and starting a new league - if we can find a league to join or a quorum of other teams willing to join us in a new league.



But it has to be a local league, within England, or at most the UK, so that clubs can remain linked to their traditional communities and so that fans can travel to away games as they do now without ridiculous calls upon their money and time



A European Super League is not the answer. Apart from the way it would wrench clubs away from their traditional communities, it would end up being something far worse than the PL currently is, with regards to the money trough and the abandonment of any last vestiges of integrity.



I know some people allowed themselves to be fooled by the "promises" that the ESL plotters made about fairness and spending limits and whatnot, but unless you were born yesterday you must know that those would not be worth the paper they were scribbled on once it got going, and once the money got concentrated within it (incidentally denuding other leagues and visions of their lifeblood)



I do, howerver, think it's fair to say that the PL might have had it's day. It has not shown itself as existing for the betterment of football or for the promotion of sporting integrity, especially in recent years. A failed enterprise that needs replacing.



In particular any replacement needs to be organised and managed not by the clubs themselves but by an independent body with a clear mandate to ensure integrity and fairness and with the power and wherewithal to sanction individual teams regardless of any notions about 'brand'.