Yoro is supposed to be Real bound. If they get involved forget it. A pity as he profiles the closest to VVD.
It may also be that Yoro is seen as a bit of a unicorn as he seems to be one of the few with the attributes to eventually grow into a Van Dijk replacement in the long term. As we have shown with Virgil and with Ali, I think we're okay with spending the massive fees if it means that we will keep the player for many years.

Agree and the recruitment team noticed this before with Mbappe and Bellingham but it never seems to end well for us :-\
i wouldnt take Colwill from Chelsea
not that good and already missed plenty of games in his career
Madueke actually looks a talent despite average numbers in PSV.
Bakayoko his replacement looks far better end product wise so that could be a decent signing.
Summerville i think is far too risky
Agree and the recruitment team noticed this before with Mbappe and Bellingham but it never seems to end well for us :-\

When its obvious the player will be top tier Madrid are all over it and nobody else stands a chance
I like the nba and nfl and they have salary caps. Never any talk about UEFA imposing one. Guess the pull of the Saudi money league could be an issue. Just hate the idea of Real with Mbappe Vini Jr Jude Davies at LB etc. Its overkill. Would love a more level playing field. PSR is individual income based so the big clubs still have the advantage. In the NBA all teams have the same cap. You can go over the limit to resign your own players. It's worked out as a percentage of the income of the league divided by the 32 teams in it
