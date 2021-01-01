I like the nba and nfl and they have salary caps. Never any talk about UEFA imposing one. Guess the pull of the Saudi money league could be an issue. Just hate the idea of Real with Mbappe Vini Jr Jude Davies at LB etc. Its overkill. Would love a more level playing field. PSR is individual income based so the big clubs still have the advantage. In the NBA all teams have the same cap. You can go over the limit to resign your own players. It's worked out as a percentage of the income of the league divided by the 32 teams in it