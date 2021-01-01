« previous next »
For me if we can get Bakayoko on top of what we really need (most important this summer IMO: defensive mid, left winger, left back) then it'd be a good statement of intent/ambitious signing even if he's relatively young in the game. He looks full of potential and one who will quickly outgrow Dutch football, whatever you make of it. Looks like he can offer goals/assists/directness/PACE! etc etc. It looks like Salah will stay and I think we do need that extra quality depth on the right, let Doak and Gordon go out on loan for a year or two until Salah's day is finally done at Liverpool. In that time Bakayoko (or perhaps an alternative even) have continued learning their trade at Liverpool and will be ready to be the man and fact that competition from other good young players we have knocking round.

It feels like the type of signing we haven't really made enough of. There's been times when we've just made do with what we have, and if they believe Bakayoko will be one of the top right wingers over the next decade then it makes sense to go for him now because if he has another good 6 months/year he's likely gone elsewhere and for bigger money, meaning our chance is gone. They might actually be putting emphasis on signing a top RW this season with Salah struggling again post AFCON, maybe there's a plan to see him play through the middle now too? Who knows. Think this will be one to watch out for as we creep into Summer. Is he going to the Euros?

I think what we need in our DM is someone who is athletic as fuck, runs around like fuck, smashes into people in the tackle like fuck, and wins the ball like fuck. And then passes it to some other c*nt so we can score.

Wharton in the England squad, I think he'd be a class 6.
I have questions over Bakayokos end product but i have watched him a few times, including against Arsenal, and he can certainly dribble well. Would be happy to bring him in albeit the usual caveats around the Dutch league.
Wharton in the England squad 😂 my god.
100% with you buddy. Plus that type of player is fun to watch gets the crowd going. Tried of a team full of small technicians. We need an intimating fucker
dont really think we should be after Bakayoko yet.
Think we need a more proven wide player from a top league.

He does look decent but seems like a move to Brighton would be his level atm
He is a really good player. Archie Gray is another one who I think could become an excellent DM.
Better than Hendo to be honest :D Good to see the young lads getting a chance over the usual past it suspects!

I think Wharton is a tidy player, Palace did well getting him, he'll end up at a top 6 club in a year or so.

Grey is also quality, not sure ready to play at our level yet though.
England are super short of DMs to sit alongside Rice so it's really not a crazy shout to catapult him in.
This is the mistake we keep making because after that one good season the price increases 10x and were priced out a move.
He's been excellent since joining Palace.
Nowhere near good enough for international football for a long time.
I think no.1 priorities are getting new deals for Trent, VVD and Salah (to protect Salah's value) Saudi would still pay a lot of money in a year or twos time for Salah.

I think there's enough change as it is. We need to keep them otherwise others may want out.

Then focus on CB and DM.

I think we only have space for another attacker if one leaves. Same with LB.

Thiago and Matip leaving already has free'd up space for a CB and DM
I wouldn't want to keep Salah beyond next season. He'd be turning 33 next summer and already slowing down - plus there'll be an AFCON either next summer or during that season after.

He'd still be demanding the big bucks to sign a new deal but Edwards/FSG less likely to sanction that for another 2-3 years. Nor will they want to lose him for nothing next season or necessarily sell him this summer given what we're losing already - it forces us into a no-win position really. I could see us trying a 1 year extension but players don't tend to want that.
I think if you've already signed a player in to their 30s you should already be accepting that you have a good chance of losing them on a free. Maybe Saudi Arabia changes that a bit, but we and most teams don't want to give a long contract to someone in their 30's. Even if they did sign a 2 year deal then it makes way more sense for say Salah to just play out a last year and take the money himself.
I'm all aboard the Zubimendi train. I don't think it has to be an out and out pacey athletic destroyer 6 type. We will play with a 2 in midfield and essentially a back 3 with a LCB at LB so there will be less space to cover. More compact. The tactical change will be our biggest defender.

Colwill though I am not so sure. I would want someone more durable. 17 appearances in the league for Brighton last year. 23 for Chelsea this year. For comparison Van Dijk has done 34 and 36 past two years. Availability is king.
Absolutely fine.

Kelleher, Trent, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Jones, Bajcetic and Elliott all either homegrown now or will become homegrown when they hit the required age. We're at the max number for non-homegrown but will be losing Thiago and Matip, plus presumably Adrian (likely to be replaced by someone like Jaros who is homegrown). So already have room to make some non-homegrown signings before you consider additional departures.

On Bakayoko, I see the appeal but I'm curious whether Edwards will want us recruiting from somewhere like Holland. Would be excited if we did go for him though.
We'd be more relaxed about Salah running out his contract if there wasn't that potential big money on the table from Saudi. Without that Mo's market value wouldn't be high. Particularly with the market slowing down around FFP, not much money around Europe anymore.
I don't really see any 'value' in extending Salah given the amount you'd be paying him for diminishing returns hoping that someone takes him off your hands in a year. Either sell him now or just squeeze out as much as you can for one last year and let him walk.

I can't see us in the market for a top wide forward given the numbers. So someone like Bakayoko makes sense.

I hope we don't really do too much this off season. There's so much more development in this squad to come. One of the keepers and one of the forwards out and a centre back, defensive midfielder and a wide forward in would be the perfect off season(as well as Trent and Virg signing deals).
It's such a weird one. Not a chance he's taking a pay-cut and not a chance he's getting a deal on the same terms. If he's here next season it's because he's told them he doesn't want to leave and will be walking on a free into a big sign on fee. It's best for all parties if he leaves this summer imo.
I really like Bajayoko I think he'd be great but as you say thinking back to how Edwards operated he usually likes players who have moved to England (or another top league) and kind of made that next steps before coming here and going to world class.

Kudos/Olise are probably the closest to that sort of criteria I can think of.
You have to decide what you want as a transfer strategy. It's quite clear if we had money we could do £80m Kvaratskhelia LW or £80m Kudus RW. If we aren't going to make those kind of signings then the likes of £40m Bakayoko should be nailed on now. Not after he goes to Brighton and then becomes an £80m player.
Is there any indication Mo would want to go to Saudi even if the money is on the table. Feels to me like hed rather win some more stuff with us.
If he goes for nothing so be it. Weve had 7 + years of him in his prime. Legends dont generally leave for big transfer money its just how it is.
It's also in the context of the other two as well. They'd be more content to let him go next year if they can get Trent and Virg on new deals.

Salah signs a new deal first on similar terms and that really pushes up their demands. And new deals for them two can be budgeted for if you're not paying Salah's wages beyond next year. I wouldn't really want him on a new deal. Either we accept it's his last season or take big money in the summer.
True, hadn't thought of that impact either.
Best thing for Mo is to stay and leave on a free next year though.

Tory behaviour still wanting to wring a fee out of him.
https://x.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1792915916021182578

Claudio Taffarel expected to stay on at Liverpool as part of Arne Slot's coaching staff.
That means Becker is definitely staying and that the rumours were noise.
He has 3 years left on his deal, Ali was going nowhere.  ;D
