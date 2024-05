Antonio Silva from Benfica is doing the rounds again in the dark web.



I think he’s a brilliant player and will have a brilliant career wherever he ends up. If it was the choice of him or the lad at Frankfurt I’d probably rather the Frankfurt fella. Will be cheaper and I think Bundesliga defenders translate really well to the PL, probably because the pressing game is more prominent there which means they’re a bit more confident stepping up and defending around the halfway line. Not sure Silva’s that much different/better than Quansah. He’s obviously got more top level experience but with an £88m release clause, I’m not sure it would be that much of a massive upgrade. For that money you want the full package really, Virgil MKII.