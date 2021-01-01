Kinda need to see what we are selling , we know the wages of Thiago and Matip are gone which will help with amortisation of new buys, I also think as much as we like Diaz he has no end product, Salah it will probably be our last chance to cash in so could maybe see him going, if we sell both Diaz and Salah thats gotta be around £150m , thats would get us a Nico Williams and Olise- midfield sales ot sure maybe Curtis for about £50m could bring in a DM for that, and Defence Tsimi will possibly go we would then have Robertson and Gomez , if Gomez stays for LB , maybe Diomande and a cheeky Tosin and defence sorted (Tosin is a free though Man utd appear to want him).